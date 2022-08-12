Programmatic review of the mosquito control methods used in the highly industrialized rice agroecosystems of Sacramento and Yolo Counties, California

Read full article on original website
What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California
SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
Climate Change Could Increase Lighting in California — and Spark More Wildfires
Wildland firefighters don’t admit to fearing much, but lightning is one terror that even the most experienced veterans say they hope to never encounter. The worry is not being struck by a bolt, although it can be deadly. Instead, their primary concern is that lightning, slashing down in remote areas, can trigger unseen fires that smolder for days before they flare up, bursting into a dangerous and difficult-to-fight wildfire.
KTLA.com
‘Feather Alerts’: Fast-food restaurant conditions among bills considered by California Legislature
August 31 marks the deadline for the California State Legislature to pass a bill and send it to the governor’s desk. Any bill not currently under consideration will have to wait until the start of the next legislative session, which starts in 2023. Governor Gavin Newsom has already signed...
These are the Best Chicken Wings in California
What are the best chicken wings in California? You may be surprised. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chicken wings are a delicious, finger-licking treat that is enjoyed around the country. But how do you know which ones are the best in California?
SFGate
The Coming California Megastorm
California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
'Catastrophic failure': California university accidentally kills 21,000 fish
"We will work hard to earn that trust by conducting a thorough review of our facilities, holding ourselves accountable for what happened, and taking steps to prevent it from happening ever again."
Antioch water desalination project provides backdrop as Newsom touts climate strategy
California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the Antioch Water Treatment Plant to announce new measures to store and save water in his parched state. But first he stopped at a table set up for him to taste the water treated at the plant. He held up his glass and asked a...
Decision Day in Sacramento: Which Bills Did California Lawmakers Kill?
On most days, California lawmakers deliberate, debate and decide bills out in public for every Californian to see. Thursday was not one of those days. In simultaneous marathon hearings, the appropriations committees in the Assembly and Senate rattled through hundreds of bills in a single discharge of rapid-fire legislating. Many...
KTLA.com
It is illegal to have these seven animals as pets in California
There are certain animals that California only allows as pets if the proper permits are obtained, but there is also a lengthy list of animals Californians are not allowed to have as pets. One of the main reasons for this is that the animals, if set loose, can disrupt the...
The wildlife that you will find even in central Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some of the wild animals that live in the Sacramento area include raccoons, opossums, skunks, birds, deer, and coyotes, according to the City of Sacramento Animal Care Services. These animals typically have created their homes under decks or up against spas due to the warmth. They also find their food in […]
capradio.org
‘Overwhelming’ inflation affecting Sacramento restaurants — and chicken spots may be hit hardest
Sacramento’s Mad Butcher Meat Company is a family-owned supplier for restaurants and even for food outlets at casinos throughout the region. And manager Kelly Shum knows firsthand the impact of inflation on the food scene. She says there are large fluctuations in prices at the wholesale level, caused by...
Climate change doubles likelihood of ‘megastorms,’ extreme flooding in California: study
With every degree that the Earth gets warmer, the likelihood for a “megastorm” increases, too, the study found.
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in California
No More Cashiers? Shopping with a wave of the palm with Amazon One technology. Amazon enables palm payment at 65 Whole Foods stores/ image: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - You no longer have to worry about forgetting your wallet at home when you head to the store.
researchgate.net
Paramedic use of the Physician Order for Life-Sustaining Treatment (POLST) for medical intervention and transportation decisions
Background Physician Order for Life-Sustaining Treatment forms (POLST) exist in some format in all 50 states. The objective of this study is to determine paramedic interpretation and application of the California POLST for medical intervention and transportation decisions. Methods This study used a prospective, convenience sample of California Bay Area paramedics who reviewed six fictional scenarios of patients and accompanying mock POLST forms. Based on the clinical case and POLST, paramedics identified medical interventions that were appropriate (i.e. non-invasive positive pressure airway) as well as transportation decisions (i.e. non-transport to the hospital against medical advice). EMS provider confidence in their POLST interpretation was also assessed. Results There were 118 paramedic participants with a mean of 13.3 years of EMS experience that completed the survey. Paramedics routinely identified the selected medical intervention on a patients POLST correctly as either comfort focused , selective or full treatment (113-118;96%-100%). For many clinical scenarios, particularly when a patient’s POLST indicated comfort focused treatment , paramedics chose to use online medical oversight through base physician contact (68-73;58%-62%). In one case, a POLST indicated “ transport to hospital only if comfort needs cannot be met in current location ”, 13 (14%) paramedics elected to transport the patient anyway and 51 (43%) chose “Non-transport, Against Medical Advice”. The majority of paramedics agreed or strongly agreed that they knew how to use a POLST to decide which medical interventions to provide (106;90%) and how to transport a patient (74;67%). However, after completing the cases, similar proportions of paramedics agreed (42;36%), disagreed (43;36%) or were neutral (30;25%) when asked if they find the POLST confusing. Conclusion The POLST is a powerful tool for paramedics when caring patients with serious illness. Although paramedics are confident in their ability to use a POLST to decide appropriate medical interventions, many still find the POLST confusing particularly when making transportation decisions. Some paramedics rely on online medical oversight to provide guidance in challenging situations. Authors recommend further research of EMS POLST utilization and goal concordant care, dedicated paramedic POLST education, specific EMS hospice and palliative care protocols and better nomenclature for non-transport in order to improve care for patients with serious illness.
San Bernardino County, the largest county in US, considering seceding from California
That's certainly one way to get the governor's attention.
3 Great Burger Places in California
If you love to treat yourself to a nice burger from time to time and you happen to live in California or you like to travel to California often, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in California that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list:
Volunteer group pulls thousands of pounds of trash from Arcade Creek
DEL PASO HEIGHTS - Dozens of volunteers pulled thousands of pounds of trash from Arcade Creek on Sunday. It's part of a major effort to keep Sacramento's waterways healthy.They say they're not just making a dent, they're making a difference. "It's overwhelming because you don't know where to start...there's so much of it," said volunteer Jennifer Padua. Padua spent her Sunday morning in Del Paso Heights digging up garbage in arcade creek. "We said this is going to be, this is going to be a fun day. Because we knew it would be very challenging," said volunteer Becca Berggren. Padua...
SFGate
California governor proposes extending nuclear plant's life
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday proposed extending the life of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant by five to 10 years to maintain reliable power supplies in the climate change era. The proposal to keep the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant running...
Temperature records could fall in Northern California as heatwave arrives Tuesday
An excessive heat watch goes into effect Tuesday morning and will extend all the way through Friday night. We'll see near-record high temperatures. During the heat watch, in the daytime, we could see temperatures anywhere from 96 to 110 degrees. Our records are anywhere from 105 to 110. Overnight low records are in the 70s. We could see those as well, so plan your day as we move through the week. The hottest hours of the day are between about 2:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monsoon moisture will start to move back into the picture and much of that will remain south of Interstate 80. This is not combined with any fire weather but it will be hot and dry.We won't have the winds and the relative humidity. The low relative humidity extends all the way through the Central Valley into the lower foothills as well as all Bay Area communities. Lake, Napa, Sonoma Solano, Contra Costa counties -- all of that will be encompassed by this intense heat watch.A high-pressure area that is building is going to park over us and this is the reason for the heatwave. This is going to be in place all week long.
KCRA.com
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees on strike Monday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of mental health employees at Kaiser Permanente across Northern California are on strike on Monday. About 2,000 health workers with the National Union of Healthcare Workers have agreed to an open-ended strike after negotiations on improving patient care fell through. according to the union. "Kaiser...
