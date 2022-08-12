Read full article on original website
Buckling concrete blocks off street NE of Wichita
BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the City of Bel Aire, due to concrete buckling on East 53rd St N, it has been blocked off from N Pebblecreek St to N Cypress Dr. According to the City, “The concrete has buckled about 12 inches.” The City is asking residents to avoid the area. The […]
Sheriff: One dead after Kansas car fire, explosion
RENO COUNTY—One person has died after a car fire in Reno County. Just before 2:30p.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the area of the 2000 Block of east Parallel Road for a vehicle that was driving in and out of the ditch, according to a media release. While Deputies...
One dead, two injured in Great Bend UTV crash
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is dead, and two others have been injured in a UTV crash Saturday, August 13. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 9 p.m., 42-year-old Bryan Kramer of Great Bend was driving a 2022 Razr UTV Polaris eastbound on Dike Road when he struck a tree. He […]
KWCH.com
One dead, two hurt in Barton County UTV crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead and two others were hospitalized with potentially serious injuries following a Utility Terrain Vehicle crash in Barton County Saturday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the Polaris RZR UTV struck a tree in the 3000 Block of Dike Rd on the South...
Police: Flock system helped in capture of 2 Kan. murder suspects
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend shooting were able to quickly take two suspects in custody by using information they received from a unique camera security system. Just after 1:30a.m. Sunday, police working part-time in the Old Town area of Wichita heard several gunshots just north of...
KWCH.com
One killed in SE Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:45 a.m. Police say a 40-year old man is dead in Monday morning’s shooting. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition and died at the hospital. Police say two black male suspects in dark clothing fled from the area, driving southbound in a nearby...
ATV crash leaves one dead, others seriously injured
BARTON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 42-year-old man is dead and two are injured after a crash in Great Bend on Saturday night. Bryan Kramer, 42, of Great Bend, was killed while driving a Polaris Razr UTV on the south side of Great Bend. The vehicle was traveling eastbound in the 3000 block of Dike Road […]
WIBW
Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead
A Lawrence man faces between 14 and 54 years in prison after a Douglas Co. jury convicted him of the rape of a then-17-year-old girl from Wichita. The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson, Area Fire Crews Respond to Multiple Fires Thursday
HUTCHINSON – Sparks from a piece of farm machinery is being blamed for a Thursday afternoon fire that burned about 80 acres in southeast Reno County and forced closure of a five-mile segment of K-14 highway. According to Reno County Emergency Management, Reno-Kingman Joint Fire District 1 was called...
One dead, two injured after off-road vehicle hits tree, Kansas Highway Patrol says
The man who died was behind the wheel of a 2022 Polaris RZR.
KWCH.com
Driver strikes people, building following disturbance at Club Rodeo
The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. Citing the district should focus on unity and academics, the Derby School Board voted down a proposed strategic plan Monday night. 1 killed in Reno County...
Curb and gutter repairs on 10th get underway in Great Bend
The curb and gutter repair project on 10th Street in Great Bend gets underway Monday, Aug. 15. Based on their condition, several areas will be improved from Kiowa Road to Harrison Street. Great Bend Public Works Director Jason Cauley said approximately 3,000 linear feet of curb and gutter will be...
One man killed in Old Town shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man in his twenties is dead, after a shooting in Old Town early Sunday morning. Wichita police got a call of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. just north of Mosley and East Douglas. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in his twenties who had been shot. […]
Driver hits at least 3 people, cars at Club Rodeo
Authorities are searching for a man accused of hitting at least three people and over 10 cars after a concert at Club Rodeo on Thursday night near K-15 and MacArthur Road.
Marquette boy arrested after alleged incident at former girlfriend's home
A Marquette teen was arrested on multiple requested charges after an alleged incident at his former girlfriend's residence in southern Saline County late Sunday morning. A 15-year-old girl was home in the 11000 block of S. Burma Road when she heard what she initially thought was her father working on the house, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. Instead, it was a 17-year-old Marquette boy with whom she used have a relationship.
Victim identified, 2 arrested in deadly Old Town shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victim has been identified in the early Sunday deadly Old Town shooting, and two suspects have been arrested. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Deandre Greenley, of Wichita. Wichita police say each suspect, 21-year-old Christopher Dyas and 24-year-old Saquorea Sweeney, both of […]
Today in Weather History: Salina sizzling in 1936
In 1936, the low in Wichita was only 86 degrees. This is the warmest low temperature on record for the city. That afternoon, Salina set their all-time record high when the mercury soared to a nasty 118 degrees.
Woman from Newton hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HASKELL COUNTY—Two Kansas women were injured in an accident Thursday in Haskell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Philip L. Johnson, of Wichita, was westbound on U.S. 56 and failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 83. The vehicle struck the rear...
KWCH.com
Derby mourns loss of coach Jeremy Molloy
The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said the incident started with some sort of fight between the driver and a woman in the parking lot. Derby school...
Dog kennel business in Great Bend residential area receives complaint
A Great Bend couple will go before the Great Bend City Council Monday, Aug. 15 to potentially amend zoning regulations to allow a dog kenneling business in a residential neighborhood. Larry and Jennifer Kurtz live at 5908 Broadway, which is zoned R-1, single-family residential district. Last year, the couple obtained...
