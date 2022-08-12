The Freeport Area School District continues to grapple with an influx of new families into the area and budgetary concerns. Several parents complained at Thursday’s school board meeting about plans to cut the number of first- and third-grade classes at Buffalo Elementary School from five to four. The school board voted unanimously to add two long-term substitute teachers for the school year at Buffalo Elementary to restore a fifth classroom.

