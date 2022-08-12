ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WFMJ.com

Inflation not curtailing sales at Shaker Woods Festival

In spite of higher costs to put groceries on your table and to fill your tank, there were thousands of people attending the Shaker Woods Festival in Columbiana County. WFMJ News finds out if the economy is having any impact on how much people are spending this year. Long lines...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
Pennsylvania Almanac

Students ready to start new school year

School bells will be ringing for area students in the upcoming weeks. Listed are the local school openings and the calendars to be followed for the 2022-23 school year:. n Bethel Park – Classes begin Aug. 25. Thanksgiving break is set for Nov. 24-28. Winter break is Dec. 23-30....
BETHEL PARK, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Programs

Even though the Summer Reading Challenge for kids and teens has wrapped up, the Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities and programs for all ages during this upcoming week. Tweens and Teens are welcome to participate in a Summer Wrap Up Party at Tokens Arcade in Lyndora on...
BUTLER, PA
City
Mars, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
butlerradio.com

CIT Training Planned for First Responders

A Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training has been planned for First Responders in November. The training will be held at Family Pathways, in the Monarch Place on Burgh Avenue in Butler, from November 14-18. NAMI Butler is among the partners sponsoring the 40-hour training. designed to improve the way First...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Influx of young families stresses Freeport Area elementary classrooms

The Freeport Area School District continues to grapple with an influx of new families into the area and budgetary concerns. Several parents complained at Thursday’s school board meeting about plans to cut the number of first- and third-grade classes at Buffalo Elementary School from five to four. The school board voted unanimously to add two long-term substitute teachers for the school year at Buffalo Elementary to restore a fifth classroom.
FREEPORT, PA
butlerradio.com

Legion Riders Planning Fundraiser Saturday

All motorcycle riders are welcome to participate in a ride to benefit a good cause this weekend. The Lyndora American Legion Riders are holding their Veterans Benefit Ride Saturday beginning with registration from 9 to 10 a.m. at American Legion Lyndora Post 778. Opening ceremonies begin at 11:15 a.m. and...
butlerradio.com

North Washington Rodeo Begins

This week marks the beginning of the North Washington Rodeo. The festivities kick off at 6 p.m. tonight with a Kick-Off Party at the rodeo arena on Route 38. Admission is free for tonight and will feature the Moniteau marching band. The official rodeo runs tomorrow through Saturday beginning at...
NORTH WASHINGTON, PA
butlerradio.com

American Red Cross to Host Local Blood Drive this Week

The American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to help out during an upcoming local blood drive. St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church on West Jefferson Street in Butler will host a blood drive on Tuesday from noon to 5:30 p.m. The Red Cross is gifting anyone who donates blood...
butlerradio.com

Local State Representative to Host Second Annual Family Fun Night

Representative Marci Mustello is getting ready to host her second annual Family Fun Night later this week. The event is open to all residents and their families in the 11th Legislative District. It’ll be held on Tuesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Butler Farm Show, located at 625 Evans City Road, in Butler.
cranberryeagle.com

Butler County food banks, meal services see increased need

This story is shared with you as a digital media exclusive. To support our local, independent newsroom, please subscribe at butlereagle.com. In recent weeks, when manager Justine Brown opens up Katie’s Kitchen food distribution site each Thursday, she regularly notices new faces in the crowd. The program, sponsored by...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lyles love it: Couple celebrate launch of Mindful Carnegie

If you’ve never heard of an UTBAPH, they’re all over Western Pennsylvania. You generally can tell by their peaked roofs, trapezoid-shaped windows and the fact that each of them Used To Be A Pizza Hut. One of ’em is at 1001 Washington Ave., pretty much straddling the Carnegie-Scott...
CARNEGIE, PA
butlerradio.com

South College To Expand On Westinghouse Campus

As re-development of the Westinghouse building in Cranberry Township continues, there are now plans to add an additional educational space. The board of supervisors recently approved a conditional use for South College to convert more than 23,000 square feet of the facility to be used as a non-public educational institution.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments

If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cranberryeagle.com

Parish Family Festival back after two years

CRANBERRY TWP — This year’s Parish Family Festival at St. Ferdinand Roman Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Road, will feature a number of firsts. It’s the first festival in two years, with the previous events in 2020 and 2021 being canceled by COVID-19 concerns. It’s the first festival...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland broadband survey searching for service, speed

Ed Egloff still can’t understand why, after 25 years of having internet service at his Derry Township auto body shop and nearby home, he has been cut off from the web. “They’ve got to do something. This is terrible,” Egloff said. His properties sit a few miles...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fifth annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride takes place Saturday

HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The fifth annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship ride is underway. It began at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center in Harmar. Officer Brian Shaw was shot and killed in 2017 during a traffic stop. The ride travels 65 miles through the Alley-Kiski Valley. Following the ride will be a celebration including a meal, live music, and a gift basket raffle. The annual ride benefits the Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Fund. It has raised nearly $250,000 for the Allegheny County Police Academy.
PITTSBURGH, PA

