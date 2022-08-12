Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
wtae.com
1,000 motorcycles turn out for annual Brian Shaw Memorial Ride
A total of 1,000 motorcycles revved up Saturday to honor a fallen police officer. The bikes hit the road for the 5th annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride. The trip kicked off in Harmar at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center. Organizers say the event has become one of the largest...
WFMJ.com
Inflation not curtailing sales at Shaker Woods Festival
In spite of higher costs to put groceries on your table and to fill your tank, there were thousands of people attending the Shaker Woods Festival in Columbiana County. WFMJ News finds out if the economy is having any impact on how much people are spending this year. Long lines...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Students ready to start new school year
School bells will be ringing for area students in the upcoming weeks. Listed are the local school openings and the calendars to be followed for the 2022-23 school year:. n Bethel Park – Classes begin Aug. 25. Thanksgiving break is set for Nov. 24-28. Winter break is Dec. 23-30....
butlerradio.com
Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Programs
Even though the Summer Reading Challenge for kids and teens has wrapped up, the Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities and programs for all ages during this upcoming week. Tweens and Teens are welcome to participate in a Summer Wrap Up Party at Tokens Arcade in Lyndora on...
butlerradio.com
CIT Training Planned for First Responders
A Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training has been planned for First Responders in November. The training will be held at Family Pathways, in the Monarch Place on Burgh Avenue in Butler, from November 14-18. NAMI Butler is among the partners sponsoring the 40-hour training. designed to improve the way First...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Influx of young families stresses Freeport Area elementary classrooms
The Freeport Area School District continues to grapple with an influx of new families into the area and budgetary concerns. Several parents complained at Thursday’s school board meeting about plans to cut the number of first- and third-grade classes at Buffalo Elementary School from five to four. The school board voted unanimously to add two long-term substitute teachers for the school year at Buffalo Elementary to restore a fifth classroom.
butlerradio.com
Legion Riders Planning Fundraiser Saturday
All motorcycle riders are welcome to participate in a ride to benefit a good cause this weekend. The Lyndora American Legion Riders are holding their Veterans Benefit Ride Saturday beginning with registration from 9 to 10 a.m. at American Legion Lyndora Post 778. Opening ceremonies begin at 11:15 a.m. and...
butlerradio.com
North Washington Rodeo Begins
This week marks the beginning of the North Washington Rodeo. The festivities kick off at 6 p.m. tonight with a Kick-Off Party at the rodeo arena on Route 38. Admission is free for tonight and will feature the Moniteau marching band. The official rodeo runs tomorrow through Saturday beginning at...
butlerradio.com
American Red Cross to Host Local Blood Drive this Week
The American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to help out during an upcoming local blood drive. St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church on West Jefferson Street in Butler will host a blood drive on Tuesday from noon to 5:30 p.m. The Red Cross is gifting anyone who donates blood...
cranberryeagle.com
Sleep in Heavenly Peace: Sweet dreams are made of stain and sawdust
NEW SEWICKLEY TWP, Beaver County — Sweet dreams can come from the most unlikely places. For hundreds of children, a good night’s rest stems from a workshop at Hosanna Industries in a Beaver County township. It’s here that Ed and Elaine Snyder of Mars, along with a group...
butlerradio.com
Local State Representative to Host Second Annual Family Fun Night
Representative Marci Mustello is getting ready to host her second annual Family Fun Night later this week. The event is open to all residents and their families in the 11th Legislative District. It’ll be held on Tuesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Butler Farm Show, located at 625 Evans City Road, in Butler.
cranberryeagle.com
Butler County food banks, meal services see increased need
This story is shared with you as a digital media exclusive. To support our local, independent newsroom, please subscribe at butlereagle.com. In recent weeks, when manager Justine Brown opens up Katie’s Kitchen food distribution site each Thursday, she regularly notices new faces in the crowd. The program, sponsored by...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lyles love it: Couple celebrate launch of Mindful Carnegie
If you’ve never heard of an UTBAPH, they’re all over Western Pennsylvania. You generally can tell by their peaked roofs, trapezoid-shaped windows and the fact that each of them Used To Be A Pizza Hut. One of ’em is at 1001 Washington Ave., pretty much straddling the Carnegie-Scott...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mobility equipment drive at Central Presbyterian Church in Tarentum benefits people around the globe
The lobby of Central Presbyterian Church in Tarentum is filled with items you don’t expect to see in a sanctuary. Mobility walkers, tub chairs and canes are piled high, waiting to be collected and shipped to needy people near and far. There are at least 100 pieces of equipment.
butlerradio.com
South College To Expand On Westinghouse Campus
As re-development of the Westinghouse building in Cranberry Township continues, there are now plans to add an additional educational space. The board of supervisors recently approved a conditional use for South College to convert more than 23,000 square feet of the facility to be used as a non-public educational institution.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments
If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
cranberryeagle.com
Parish Family Festival back after two years
CRANBERRY TWP — This year’s Parish Family Festival at St. Ferdinand Roman Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Road, will feature a number of firsts. It’s the first festival in two years, with the previous events in 2020 and 2021 being canceled by COVID-19 concerns. It’s the first festival...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
$3.5M purchase of bridge, rail line, opens path to Armstrong trail expansion
An old railroad bridge spanning the Kiski River that kids double-dog dared each other to cross is now a critical link to hundreds of miles of hiking and cycling trails — and potential economic development. Armstrong County purchased the bridge, erected in 1899 over the Kiski River, and 14...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland broadband survey searching for service, speed
Ed Egloff still can’t understand why, after 25 years of having internet service at his Derry Township auto body shop and nearby home, he has been cut off from the web. “They’ve got to do something. This is terrible,” Egloff said. His properties sit a few miles...
Fifth annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride takes place Saturday
HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The fifth annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship ride is underway. It began at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center in Harmar. Officer Brian Shaw was shot and killed in 2017 during a traffic stop. The ride travels 65 miles through the Alley-Kiski Valley. Following the ride will be a celebration including a meal, live music, and a gift basket raffle. The annual ride benefits the Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Fund. It has raised nearly $250,000 for the Allegheny County Police Academy.
