TPD investigating two weekend shootings
Two shootings occurred at two different apartment complexes over the weekend.
WCJB
Columbia Correctional Institute inmate charged with murdering another inmate
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An inmate at Columbia Correctional Institute is now being charged with murder again after a death in the facility. The county’s jail website shows that 39-year-old Jeremy Reinert was booked Friday for pre-meditated first-degree murder. Reinert was first convicted in Hillsborough County of second-degree...
WCTV
TPD arrest woman in connection to fatal midtown hit-and-run
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department arrested 22-year-old, Andrea OConnor, following a deadly crash that happened on July 22, 2022. The crash happened just before midnight, in the 1100 block of Thomasville Road. According to TPD, OConnor was driving southbound on Thomasville Road when she hit the victim...
Florida woman convicted in murder-for-hire scheme against ex-husband
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida woman was convicted for her role in a murder-for-hire scheme against her former husband. Gretchen Buselli, 48, of Tallahassee, was found guilty by a federal jury for the use of an interstate commerce facility in the commission of a murder-for-hire plot, and for making a false statement to a federal officer, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.
TPD arrests woman linked to July hit and run incident
The city of Tallahassee announced Friday that a woman was arrested in connection to a hit and run incident July 22 at the 1100 block of Thomasville Road.
WCTV
New York murder suspect arrested in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in New York City. On Thursday, law enforcement learned that a murder suspect wanted in New York City might be in Madison County, on Oak Hill Road, according to deputies.
WCJB
Branford man arrested for burglaries, ATV thefts
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Branford is behind bars after Gilchrist County deputies got reports of two burglaries and ATV thefts. 22-year-old Christopher Estevez faces multiple charges including burglary and grand theft auto. Gilchrist County deputies say two suspects were seen riding an ATV matching the description of...
Lake City PD: Man arrested for possession of loaded guns and bags of marijuana
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department reported that it arrested 25-year-old Aaron Terrel Brannon at a traffic stop for possessing two loaded firearms and over 500 grams of marijuana. On Thursday, August 11 at 6:45 p.m., an officer from the Lake City PD was working a...
WCTV
Suwannee County Deputies say murdered couple “crossed paths with evil”
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB/WCTV) - A little more than a month after a couple was found shot and killed at a rural intersection in Suwannee County, the sheriff’s office announced they had a person of interest in the case. A husband and his wife were found in a vehicle...
WCJB
Lake City man arrested after officers found loaded firearms, drugs in his car
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -A man was arrested in Columbia County after a traffic stop led to officers finding marijuana and guns. Lake City Police Department officers arrested Aaron Brannon, 25, during a traffic stop on Thursday night. Officers saw his car drive through a stop sign in the area...
ecbpublishing.com
Human smuggling arrests made in Jefferson County
Last Saturday, a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County developed into two arrests related to human smuggling. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at 8:04 a.m. on Aug. 6, troopers stopped a tan SUV at mile marker 225, eastbound on I-10 in Jefferson County, for following too closely. The driver was a 35-year-old male resident of Guatemala named Gildardo Sanchez-Morales, and the passenger was a 24-year-old resident of Guatemala named William Vasquez-Barrios. While troopers were speaking to the occupants, it was discovered that the driver was transporting the passenger from Waco, Texas, to Immokalee, Fla. The report states that the driver knew the passenger was an illegal immigrant.
UPDATE: Tallahassee Police Department makes arrest in stabbing incident
One Tallahassee male was hospitalized due to being stabbed in his home early Friday morning, TPD says.
WCTV
‘He will endure:’ Leon County Sheriff honors deputy one year after his death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County deputy’s family and colleagues gathered early Friday morning on the one year mark of his passing to celebrate his memory. Deputy Michael ‘Andy’ Nowak was 52-years-old when he passed away Aug. 12, 2021 following a battle with COVID-19. Sheriff Walt...
WCTV
One killed, another seriously injured in Gadsden Co. crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Quincy man was killed and a woman was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on U.S. 90 in Gadsden County Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP Troopers responded to the scene just south of Holly Circle around 4...
Trial for Andrew Gillum, former mayor and governor candidate accused of wire fraud, moved to April
A trial that could determine whether former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is convicted of federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges has been delayed until April, according to an order issued by a federal judge on Thursday. Pushing the trial back to April 17 from its initially scheduled August 16 date...
WCJB
Teens bring guns to Columbia High School, steal from vehicles
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teenagers suspected of committing a rash of vehicle burglaries were arrested during a traffic stop after firearms were brought onto the campus of Columbia High School. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Devon Welch, 18, Dillon Welch, 17, and Rickey Curlin, 16, during a...
Lake City Police find missing, ‘endangered’ woman
LAKE CITY, Fla. — UPDATE 9:28 a.m.- Shayla Williams has been found safe. The police department thanks the community for its help in finding her. The Lake City Police Department has issued a missing person alert. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Shayla Elizabeth Williams went missing on...
Big Bend COVID-19 positivity remains high, trending down in latest FDOH report
The Florida Department of Health Friday released its latest COVID-19 situation report. The report is from Aug. 5, 2022 through Aug. 11, 2022 and is data on Florida residents.
One injured in shooting at Palmetto Apartments
The Tallahassee Police Department responded to Palmetto Apartments at 2:31 a.m. and found a male with multiple gunshot wounds.
WCTV
Stabbing leaves man with serious injuries, police search for suspect
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police are investigating a stabbing Friday morning that left a man hospitalized with serious injuries. It happened around 8:30 am at the Camden Place Apartments on West Tharpe Street. TPD says a man was inside his apartment when the suspect entered and stabbed the victim with a knife.
