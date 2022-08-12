ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, FL

WCTV

TPD arrest woman in connection to fatal midtown hit-and-run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department arrested 22-year-old, Andrea OConnor, following a deadly crash that happened on July 22, 2022. The crash happened just before midnight, in the 1100 block of Thomasville Road. According to TPD, OConnor was driving southbound on Thomasville Road when she hit the victim...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WDBO

Florida woman convicted in murder-for-hire scheme against ex-husband

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida woman was convicted for her role in a murder-for-hire scheme against her former husband. Gretchen Buselli, 48, of Tallahassee, was found guilty by a federal jury for the use of an interstate commerce facility in the commission of a murder-for-hire plot, and for making a false statement to a federal officer, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

New York murder suspect arrested in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in New York City. On Thursday, law enforcement learned that a murder suspect wanted in New York City might be in Madison County, on Oak Hill Road, according to deputies.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Branford man arrested for burglaries, ATV thefts

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Branford is behind bars after Gilchrist County deputies got reports of two burglaries and ATV thefts. 22-year-old Christopher Estevez faces multiple charges including burglary and grand theft auto. Gilchrist County deputies say two suspects were seen riding an ATV matching the description of...
BRANFORD, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Human smuggling arrests made in Jefferson County

Last Saturday, a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County developed into two arrests related to human smuggling. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at 8:04 a.m. on Aug. 6, troopers stopped a tan SUV at mile marker 225, eastbound on I-10 in Jefferson County, for following too closely. The driver was a 35-year-old male resident of Guatemala named Gildardo Sanchez-Morales, and the passenger was a 24-year-old resident of Guatemala named William Vasquez-Barrios. While troopers were speaking to the occupants, it was discovered that the driver was transporting the passenger from Waco, Texas, to Immokalee, Fla. The report states that the driver knew the passenger was an illegal immigrant.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

One killed, another seriously injured in Gadsden Co. crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Quincy man was killed and a woman was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on U.S. 90 in Gadsden County Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP Troopers responded to the scene just south of Holly Circle around 4...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCJB

Teens bring guns to Columbia High School, steal from vehicles

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teenagers suspected of committing a rash of vehicle burglaries were arrested during a traffic stop after firearms were brought onto the campus of Columbia High School. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Devon Welch, 18, Dillon Welch, 17, and Rickey Curlin, 16, during a...
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

Lake City Police find missing, ‘endangered’ woman

LAKE CITY, Fla. — UPDATE 9:28 a.m.- Shayla Williams has been found safe. The police department thanks the community for its help in finding her. The Lake City Police Department has issued a missing person alert. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Shayla Elizabeth Williams went missing on...
WCTV

Stabbing leaves man with serious injuries, police search for suspect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police are investigating a stabbing Friday morning that left a man hospitalized with serious injuries. It happened around 8:30 am at the Camden Place Apartments on West Tharpe Street. TPD says a man was inside his apartment when the suspect entered and stabbed the victim with a knife.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

