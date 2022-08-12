Read full article on original website
Local girl airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in dirt bike crash
A local girl was airlifted to the hospital Sunday morning after crashing her dirt bike below Palisades Dam along the Snake River. The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. and left the 14-year-old girl from Idaho Falls with serious injuries, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported. The girl was airlifted via Air Idaho helicopter from the scene to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The Sheriff's Office said she's expected to survive. The girl's name has not been released. Bonneville County sheriff's deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance also responded to the crash.
eastidahonews.com
Girl life-flighted to hospital following motorcycle crash at Palisades
SWAN VALLEY – A girl is in the hospital following a crash in Swan Valley Sunday morning. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened just before 10 a.m. A 14-year-old girl was riding a motorcycle at Palisades and crashed below the dam.
Cassia County Searching for Missing Senior
DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-The Cassia County Sheriff's office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing senior. Sunday the Cassia County Sheriff's office posted to social media Sunday night they were trying to locate Graydon Jensen who was last seen in the Declo area around 7 p.m. Saturday. He is driving a 2012 Ford Escape. The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call 208-878-2251, ext. 1.
Authorities: Missing East Idaho boy and girl found safe
UPDATE The Madison County Sheriff's Office reported Saturday that Kayzin Hansen and Addison Cook have been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY Authorities are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing Rexburg boy and girl. Kayzin Hansen and...
tfid.org
City of Twin Falls to Begin Fog Sealing Streets in Maintenance Zone 2
The City of Twin Falls will perform seasonal street maintenance beginning Monday, Aug. 15 through Friday, Aug. 26. The street maintenance will take place mostly on residential streets in south Twin Falls in Maintenance Zone 2 and will cause some temporary street closures and detours. The maintenance work is necessary to maintain the life and drivability of city streets.
eastidahonews.com
Flash flood damages roads, fields in Fremont County
ASHTON – Fremont County is feeling the effects of a flash flood after a Saturday night thunderstorm. Between 2 and 3.25 inches of rain pummeled the Ashton area in about an hour, according to a news release from Fremont County Emergency Management. A severe thunderstorm warning and flood advisory were issued before the storm began.
Woman dies when car leaves Interstate 84 and overturns multiple times
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision which occurred on August 9, 2022, at 2:28 P.M. on eastbound Interstate 84 at mile marker 206 near Burley. A 2006 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound, driven by a 49-year-old woman from Lynnwood, Washington, and drove into the median where the vehicle rolled multiple times. The driver was wearing a seat belt and was pronounced deceased on scene due to her injuries. The left lane for westbound traffic was blocked for approximately 3 hours. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police were assisted by Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, the Minidoka Fire Department, Emergency Response Ambulance and the Minidoka County Coroner.
kmvt
City of Twin Falls and Jerome County come together to give ‘Broken Bridge’ a facelift
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Commonly called the ‘Broken Bridge’, a walking path across the snake river at Auger Falls Park will soon be getting a facelift, the city announced last week. For years, the city has been planning to reconstruct the bridge, but after collecting grant...
Fire inflicts extensive damage on local home, leaves residence uninhabitable
IDAHO FALLS — Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, the Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center received a call from an individual reporting that their neighbor’s house was on fire and that there was smoke and large flames. The neighbor did not know if there was anybody inside the home. The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded to the 6000 block of Foxrun Drive in Bonneville County. ...
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after multiple vehicle burglaries in Swan Valley
SWAN VALLEY — A 38-year-old Bonneville County man was arrested after allegedly being involved with multiple vehicle burglaries in the Swan Valley area along Snake River boat ramps over the past several weeks. According to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, most of the vehicles that were burglarized belonged to...
svinews.com
Motorcyclist rides off cliff, dies on Teton Pass
JACKSON (WNE) — A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after his motorcycle went off the cliff on Teton Pass. Roger Davis, 56, was traveling eastbound into Jackson when Wyoming Highway Patrol received the call at 11:44 a.m. Highway patrol said Davis was returning from West Yellowstone, Montana, to his home in Georgia at the time of the crash.
idaho.gov
Low-level helicopter flights to occur over the South Hills in August and September
Officials with the Sawtooth National Forest have notified Fish and Game, Magic Valley Region that a contractor will be conducting low-level helicopter flights, spraying a pre-emergent herbicide to approximately 3,000 acres on the Minidoka Ranger District, also known as the South Hills, south of Twin Falls. All areas to be sprayed fall within Game Management Unit 54.
eastidahonews.com
Man killed in dirt-biking crash in St. Anthony
ST. ANTHONY – An 18-year-old man was killed Friday at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes. Keston Lane Newman, a resident of Monteview, passed away due to injuries sustained after a dirt-biking accident, according to law enforcement officials. Details of the crash have not yet been released. Funeral services will...
ksl.com
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as "Laneah's Walk," a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
Call Twin Falls Police ASAP If You See Cash On Your Windshield
Thieves are always looking for new ways to facilitate their criminal endeavors. Reports of people finding cash on their windshields just prior to being victimized have surfaced in the United States. A good rule of thumb for this story is if you ever find what looks like cash stuck between...
eastidahonews.com
It’s been a rough year for berry picking in eastern Idaho, but it is improving
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
nevadabusiness.com
Aha! Inaugurates New Nonstop Service Between Idaho Falls and Reno-Tahoe with Free Tickets for the First 100 Passengers
RENO, Nev., August 11, 2022 — aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines and one of the fastest growing airlines in the Western U.S., today inaugurated new nonstop service between Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) and Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) – connecting Eastern Idaho with the tourism-rich areas of beautiful Lake Tahoe and the “Biggest Little City in the World.”
Adult Shops in Twin Falls
For a town the size of Twin Falls, having multiple adult shops seems like a lot. There is Adam and Eve, Enchantress, Karnation, and even Spencers could be dubbed one. With so many stores closing throughout the last couple of years, not a single adult shop in Twin Falls has closed. Restaurants and stores that have been around Twin for decades are struggling for business, while the adult shops continue to thrive and continue with normal business. There is a reason none of them close. Couples are always looking for a way to spice things up at home, but in a town this size, having so many options seems like a little much. In terms of pricing and variety, it is good for the customer at least.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Young man killed at Sand Dunes Saturday
Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries reported a fatality at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes Saturday. The accident happened Saturday afternoon.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ada, Adams, Benewah, Blaine, Boise, Bonner, Boundary, Butte by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ada; Adams; Benewah; Blaine; Boise; Bonner; Boundary; Butte; Camas; Canyon; Cassia; Clearwater; Custer; Elmore; Gem; Gooding; Idaho; Jerome; Kootenai; Latah; Lemhi; Lewis; Lincoln; Minidoka; Nez Perce; Payette; Shoshone; Twin Falls; Valley; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 518 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ID . IDAHO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADA ADAMS BENEWAH BLAINE BOISE BONNER BOUNDARY BUTTE CAMAS CANYON CASSIA CLEARWATER CUSTER ELMORE GEM GOODING IDAHO JEROME KOOTENAI LATAH LEMHI LEWIS LINCOLN MINIDOKA NEZ PERCE PAYETTE SHOSHONE TWIN FALLS VALLEY WASHINGTON
