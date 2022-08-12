For a town the size of Twin Falls, having multiple adult shops seems like a lot. There is Adam and Eve, Enchantress, Karnation, and even Spencers could be dubbed one. With so many stores closing throughout the last couple of years, not a single adult shop in Twin Falls has closed. Restaurants and stores that have been around Twin for decades are struggling for business, while the adult shops continue to thrive and continue with normal business. There is a reason none of them close. Couples are always looking for a way to spice things up at home, but in a town this size, having so many options seems like a little much. In terms of pricing and variety, it is good for the customer at least.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 13 HOURS AGO