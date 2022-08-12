Read full article on original website
Dirt Bike Rider Collides With A Young Black Bear Trail Riding In Idaho
We’ve all been driving late at night, probably going a little over the speed limit, because you’re just ready to get home and curl up in bed and call it a night after a long day. Then, all of a sudden three, four, or maybe more deer come running out in front of you out of nowhere, and for some unlucky drivers, end up colliding with one, resulting in a brutally steep bill at the mechanic or body shop. With […] The post Dirt Bike Rider Collides With A Young Black Bear Trail Riding In Idaho first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
