ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'AGT' Fans Are Loving This Matching Barbiecore Moment Between Sofia Vergara And Heidi Klum On The Live Show

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RDyUQ_0hEbKOM900
Instagram.com/sofiavergara

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum are not only our fave America’s Got Talent judges, they’re also everyone’s beloved ultra-stylish bestie duo! The Modern Family alum, 50, and Germany’s Next Top Model host, 49, epically twinned in pink dresses on the competition show’s red carpet this week and made another compelling case for the enduring ‘Barbiecore’ trend.

Vergara went for an asymmetrical, skintight pink item with a bedazzled, crystal-embellished neckline, and added shiny silver heels. The Griselda star wore her long brown tresses down, parted in the middle and styled into a sleek, straight look for the event, also rocking winged eyeliner and a mauve lipstick shade.

Klum also donned a one-shoulder pink dress, which she indicated in an Instagram post is by Dolce & Gabbana. The supermodel’s cinched, fitted piece featured glamorous puffed shoulder detailing, a thigh-skimming hemline, and ruching fabric that gave wast emphasis. She stepped out in matching hot pink sandal heels and wore her long blonde locks and bangs down and styled into elegant, loose waves. As for makeup, she stunned with a glossy pink lip and rosy blush along her iconic cheekbones.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel shared her and Vergara’s outfits with her 9.7 million followers in 3 stunning posts. The first was a video of her and her friend posing for the cameras on the red carpet, the second was a head-to-toe look at her designer get-up, and the third was another sweet pic with Vergara. Klum explained to fans on social media that the two were celebrating the return to AGT live shows, and Vergara expressed her excitement to be back in the judge’s chair with Klum by her side.

Along with beautiful IG pics with Klum, Vergara wrote in her caption, “I missed u ! @heidiklum” to which her friend replied, “I missed you tooooooo” with a heart-eyes emoji. Additionally, Klum showed her love for all the AGT judges with a pic of her, Vergara, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel as well as host Terry Crews preparing for live on-screen talent. “AGT Live Shows !!!!! Good to be back with my @agt family,” Klum wrote.

Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough of the two and their matching pink dresses, which one fan dubbed “an epic Barbiecore x2 moment!” Another added that Vergara and Klum both looked “ridiculously stunning in pink” and that they “genuinely can’t pick a favorite dress.” (Neither can we!)

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Wears Low Cut Black Dress Out With Sharon & Ozzy In London: Photos

Kelly Osbourne has been staying low key since announcing her pregnancy, but the 37-year-old just emerged in London! She was spotted wearing a low cut black maxi dress as she exited a hotel alongside her mom and grandma-to-be Sharon Osbourne, 69, and dad Ozzy Osbourne, 73, on Sunday, August 7. Kelly threw her lavender colored hair up in a high ponytail, adding a pair of sunglasses over her face. She kept the rest of her look casual with a smart pair of black sneakers and a chain handle backpack.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are Calling Madonna’s Appearance On Jimmy Fallon ‘Scary’ And Begging Her To Stop With The Fillers: ‘Not A Good Look'

Madonna stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote her latest compilation record, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones and sparked online debates between fans on everything from her rumored plastic surgery and shiny grills to her love for Kendrick Lamar. While we think the “Vogue” hitmaker, 63 looked radiant with subtle blush, nude lipstick, her signature bold eyeliner and long blonde tresses worn down, some users on Twitter were quick to guess that she had fillers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Hudson Appears in New Promo for Her Upcoming Talk Show

Jennifer Hudson is getting her own daytime talk show and fans have a new promo to get them excited for the premiere in September. The American Idol alum shares what her show will be all about in a colorful 30-second clip. Jennifer Hudson Releases Talk Show Promo. In the promo,...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Howie Mandel
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Simon Cowell
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Meghan Markle For These Alleged 'Yacht Pictures With Prince Andrew'

Megan Markle is getting hate from the internet for some pictures that claim she was spending time at a yacht with Prince Andrew. According to an article published by The News, “Prince Andrew ‘accompanied’ Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Phuket, Thailand in 2001.” The outlet adds that “according to Maxwell biographer, Meghan Markle was brought along to the famous yacht party in Phuket by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Chrissy Metz's Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

Chrissy Metz has definitely gone a long way with her weight loss journey, and she is being an inspiration to all. According to an article published by Health And Healthier, the This Is Us actress “went from being 226kgs to 181kgs within a short time period of less than 5 months.” The outlet added, “In total, she lost about 100 pounds within that given frame of time.” Wow!
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Agt#Blush Pink#Dolce Gabbana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Milania Giudice Just Recreated an Iconic RHONJ Moment While Visiting Her Dad Joe in the Bahamas

The RHONJ daughter reminded us of one of her ultimate throwback moments. Many Bravolebs have released songs over the years, and they have all touched our hearts. But, we should note, that we are still singing the bop that Milania Giudice released a few years back. That track, of course, is "I Can't Wait to Grow Up." During a recent trip to visit her dad, Joe Giudice, in the Bahamas, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter performed the iconic tune, and her proud dad shared the moment on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘TODAY Show’ Host Hoda Kotb Comments on Savannah Guthrie’s Post Amid Feud Rumors

The TODAY Show has recieved lots of attention lately as cohosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie navigate a behind-the-scenes feud. Recently, rumors began swirling that the two stars actually can’t stand each other. Now though, as the drama ensues, Kotb took to the comments following one of Guthrie’s recent Instagram posts with a litany of virtual hugs and kisses.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gia Giudice Wows In A Blush Dress At Mom Teresa’s Wedding To Luis Ruelas: Pics

Gia Giudice, 21, got a lot of attention at her mom Teresa Giudice‘s wedding on August 6! The daughter of the 50-year-old reality star attended the event as a bridesmaid in a blush dress that looked gorgeous on her. Only a glimpse could be seen of the halter style, plunging dress, as she watched her mom say her vows to new stepdad Luis “Louie” Ruelas — but she looked absolutely stunning.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
174K+
Followers
4K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy