'AGT' Fans Are Loving This Matching Barbiecore Moment Between Sofia Vergara And Heidi Klum On The Live Show

Instagram.com/sofiavergara

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum are not only our fave America’s Got Talent judges, they’re also everyone’s beloved ultra-stylish bestie duo! The Modern Family alum, 50, and Germany’s Next Top Model host, 49, epically twinned in pink dresses on the competition show’s red carpet this week and made another compelling case for the enduring ‘Barbiecore’ trend.

Vergara went for an asymmetrical, skintight pink item with a bedazzled, crystal-embellished neckline, and added shiny silver heels. The Griselda star wore her long brown tresses down, parted in the middle and styled into a sleek, straight look for the event, also rocking winged eyeliner and a mauve lipstick shade.

Klum also donned a one-shoulder pink dress, which she indicated in an Instagram post is by Dolce & Gabbana. The supermodel’s cinched, fitted piece featured glamorous puffed shoulder detailing, a thigh-skimming hemline, and ruching fabric that gave wast emphasis. She stepped out in matching hot pink sandal heels and wore her long blonde locks and bangs down and styled into elegant, loose waves. As for makeup, she stunned with a glossy pink lip and rosy blush along her iconic cheekbones.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel shared her and Vergara’s outfits with her 9.7 million followers in 3 stunning posts. The first was a video of her and her friend posing for the cameras on the red carpet, the second was a head-to-toe look at her designer get-up, and the third was another sweet pic with Vergara. Klum explained to fans on social media that the two were celebrating the return to AGT live shows, and Vergara expressed her excitement to be back in the judge’s chair with Klum by her side.

Along with beautiful IG pics with Klum, Vergara wrote in her caption, “I missed u ! @heidiklum” to which her friend replied, “I missed you tooooooo” with a heart-eyes emoji. Additionally, Klum showed her love for all the AGT judges with a pic of her, Vergara, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel as well as host Terry Crews preparing for live on-screen talent. “AGT Live Shows !!!!! Good to be back with my @agt family,” Klum wrote.

Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough of the two and their matching pink dresses, which one fan dubbed “an epic Barbiecore x2 moment!” Another added that Vergara and Klum both looked “ridiculously stunning in pink” and that they “genuinely can’t pick a favorite dress.” (Neither can we!)