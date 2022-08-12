ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahoe Daily Tribune

‘Manners in the mountains’: Tahoe ambassador program expands

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Sierra Nevada Alliance started a new program last year in the Tahoe Basin — Tahoe Ambassadors — who have started a second year of inspiring community members and visitors to recreate responsibly while enjoying parks, trails and beaches. An ambassador is...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
idesignarch.com

Magical Waterfront Estate Blends in with Nature on Lake Tahoe

Nature takes center stage at this unique house in Glenbrook, Nevada on Lake Tahoe, between Incline Village and Zephyr Cove. This one-of-a-kind lakefront mountain home enjoys 370′ of lake frontage with its own private pier. The architecturally acclaimed residence was designed by Costa Brown Architecture, and the cabinetry and...
GLENBROOK, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kevin Jan Young#The Tahoe Tribune
Sierra Sun

Obituary: Kimberlee (Kim) Mongillo

Kimberlee (Kim) Mongillo passed away unexpectedly at Renown Hospital in Reno on June 18, 2022. Kim is survived by her son, Dominick (Nick) of Nevada and her mother, Betty Westerhaus of Arizona. Kim grew up in the Midwest and attended Wichita State University. She loved nature and the mountains and later moved to the Tahoe/Truckee area. Kim discovered her passion was hair and she worked many years as a hair designer and stylist in Incline Village.
TRUCKEE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

48th classic wooden boat show returns to Lake Tahoe

HOMEWOOD, Calif. — The most acclaimed and prestigious classic wooden boat show in North America makes its return this weekend to the docks Lake Tahoe. The 48th annual Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance is set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, at historic Obexer’s Boat Company on Tahoe’s West Shore in Homewood.
HOMEWOOD, CA
news3lv.com

Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
LAS VEGAS, NV
eastidahonews.com

Local teens missing since Tuesday found in Nevada

REXBURG – Two teens from Madison County reported missing on Tuesday have been found. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were located in Nevada. He was unable to provide further information. Jessica Cook, Addison’s mom, tells EastIdahoNews.com the...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Fox5 KVVU

PHOTOS: Raiders coach Josh McDaniels picks up $4.95M Henderson home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is making the Las Vegas Valley home after picking up a $4.95 million estate in Henderson. According to listing agent Kristen Routh-Silberman with Corcoran Global Living, the purchase of the four bedroom (plus office), six bath home closed on June 15 for $4,950,000.
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Thunderstorms back in forecast for Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Thunderstorms are back in the forecast this week at Lake Tahoe. The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special statement Monday that says the highest chance of thunderstorms will be Tuesday through Thursday with impacts ranging from lightning, new fire starts and strong outflow winds with blowing dust, to periods of heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Each day has a 20-40% chance of thunderstorms.
ENVIRONMENT
boisestatepublicradio.org

Reports spotlight severe incarceration inequities in Nevada, Colorado

This week the group published a report revealing where people in Nevada prisons come from. It shows, for example, that people in Las Vegas City Council’s Ward 5, a historically Black neighborhood, are six times more likely to be in prison than those in Ward 6, a predominantly white neighborhood just a few blocks away.
COLORADO STATE
KOLO TV Reno

GOP heavyweights stress urgency at annual Basque Fry

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert,...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Governor Steve Sisolak announces first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the State of Nevada will host the first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit. The summit will be to learn about federal infrastructure programs coming to the Silver State and will feature community partners and stakeholders, as well as state and federal agencies.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada woman charged with falsifying records appears in court Thursday

NEWARK, New Jersey (KOLO) - A Nevada woman charged with obstruction of justice by falsifying records will make her initial court appearance in New Jersey on Thursday. Anna Kline is charged with one count of falsifying records in a federal investigation. She was arrested on Wednesday. According to a criminal...

