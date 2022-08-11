Read full article on original website
Wayland Police: Route 30 Detour Tuesday
WAYLAND – Route 30 will be detoured to finish repairs to a water main, announced Wayland Police today, August 15. Route 30 30 will be closed from Main Street to East Plain Street. This closure will start at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16.
Worker Falls 20 Feet in Framingham Construction Incident
FRAMINGHAM – A worker fell 20 feet yesterday, August 15, in a construction accident, said Framingham Assistant Fire Chief John Schultz. The incident happened at 318 Bishop Street, where a new house is under construction, said Assistant Chief Schultz. The worker fell 20 feet into the basement, said Assistant...
Framingham Police: $1,000 Stolen From Wallet at Movie Theatre
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a larceny over the weekend from an individual at AMC Theatres in Framingham. An individual reported he lost his wallet on Friday night, August 13 to police on Sunday, August 14 at 2:10 p.m. “A wallet was lost at the theater on Friday...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
1 Temperatures today will be about 80 degrees. Two of the City’s public beaches are closed for swimming today due to e coli bacteria. 2. Framingham City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. in the Ablondi room at the Memorial Building. 3. OTHER CITY OF FRAMINGHAM MEETING (all are...
5 Military Veterans Sworn in As New Framingham Firefighters
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire Department sworn in five new firefighters today, August 15. All the new hires are all are military veterans and scored highly on the civil service exam, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. Two are Framingham High graduates and one is a Keefe Technical graduate, said...
Home of the Week: Ranch Home on 5.2 Acres in Framingham at $980,000
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a ranch home in the north section of Framingham. The 1055 Grove Street property is priced at $980,000. Built in 1958, the home has 2,614 square feet of living space and sits on 5.2 acres of land.
Callahan Center Hosting Decluttering Workshop Monday
FRAMINGHAM – The Callahan Center is hosting a decluttering workshop on Monday, August 15. Register for the 2-3:30 p.m event which will feature light refreshments will be served. Attendees will also learn about an upcoming 16-week workshop to help individuals create a plan of action to tackle your clutter.
PHOTOS: Framingham Housing Authority Hosts BBQ At Musterfields
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Housing Authority hosted a BBQ at Musterfields this afternoon, August 11. It was the last of the summer BBQ hosted at housing authority properties this summer. Housing Authority Commissioners Janine Rogers, Janet Leombruno, and Bob Merusi attended the event, along with Mayor Charlie Sisitsky, Police...
Framingham Police Investigating Assault at ATM
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an assault at an ATM in Framingham. The assault was reported at 41 Beacon Street at 4:14 p.m. on Friday, August 12. A woman reported a male “yelled at her for using the Bank of America ATM for too long,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Closes 2 Beaches Due To Bacteria
FRAMINGHAM – Today is the last day the City of Framingham trio of public beaches will be staffed with lifeguards. And at 5 p.m. today, August 11, the Parks & Recreations Department announced that two of the three beaches failed water quality tests. “Learned beach and Waushakum beach are...
James Alan Sousa, 62
ASHLAND – James Alan Sousa, 62 of Ashland passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, with his family at his side. He was the son of the late Reginald and Paula (Horne) Sousa. Jimmy worked for many years at Ashland Lumber Co. and later worked as a painter for Derby Company.
Police Arrest Framingham Man, 20, on Drug Distribution Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on Saturday morning, August 13, on drug distribution charges. Police were called to 61 Hollis Street for a report of fight after 2 a.m. Police arrested at 2:28 a.m. Vitor Hugo, 20, of 142 Union Avenue of Framingham. Hugo was charged...
Ashland Library Hosting Indian Heritage Author Panel Monday Evening
ASHLAND – The Ashland Public Library is hosting a Indian Heritage author panel on Monday night, August 15 at 7 p.m. Authors include Amalie Howard, Alisha Rai, Annika Sharma, and Madi Sinha, who will discusstheir journeys to becoming published. “Whether they were born in the US or elsewhere, we...
UPDATED: Police Investigating Fatal Friday Night Motorcycle Crash in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Framingham Police are investing a fatal crash that occurred in Framingham on Friday night on Salem Street. The man driving a motorcycle in the crash that happened on Friday, has died, said Framingham Police this morning, August 14. Police did...
Attorney General Candidate Palfrey Call for MBTA Investigation After Green Line Breakdown
BOSTON – Candidate for Attorney General Quentin Palfrey again today called for a full investigation into the mismanagement that has led to consistent failures of the MBTA to protect rider safety, and provide equitable access to public transit. This is following last night’s breakdown of a Green Line train...
Bacon Free Library Advertising For Assistant Director
NATICK – The Bacon Free Library is searching for their next Assistant Director. The Assistant Director also serves as Head of Children’s Services. The Bacon Free Library offers over 200 children’s programs annually on its beautiful grounds and in its historic building. The Library has a staff of 6 part-time employees and a full-time director and is open 45 hours per week. This is a 32 hour/week benefited position.
City of Framingham Advertising For Chief Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Officer
FRAMINGHAM – In December 2021, the City of Framingham’s first-ever Chief Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Officer quit to take a job with the City of Revere. Today, August 12, the City of Framingham posted the job. “The City of Framingham is seeking a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer...
Fallon To Oversee City of Framingham’s First In-House Legal Department
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky announced he has hired Reading resident, Kathryn Fallon, as Framingham’s new City Solicitor. Fallon will start with the City on Monday, August 15. Fallon comes to Framingham from the City of Malden, where, over the past 26 years, she has...
PHOTOS: Hoops & Homework Students Complete Self Care Wellness Course & Get Free Haircuts
FRAMINGHAM – This summer, Hoops & Homework Director Kevin Lopez in partnership with Enoc “The Barber” Cruzado planned, developed, and implanted a wellness program, designed to support youths. Over the course of 8 weeks, starting on June 6, students had lessons on the importance of taking care...
Shawn Paul Moran, 68
FRAMINGHAM – Shawn Paul Moran, 68 of South Chatham, and formerly of Framingham, and Natick, passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at Lahey Clinic, on August 10, 2022, following complications from a brief medical illness. Shawn was the loving and proud father of his son, Ryan Moran, and his wife...
