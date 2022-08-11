ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Wayland Police: Route 30 Detour Tuesday

WAYLAND – Route 30 will be detoured to finish repairs to a water main, announced Wayland Police today, August 15. Route 30 30 will be closed from Main Street to East Plain Street. This closure will start at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16.
WAYLAND, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Callahan Center Hosting Decluttering Workshop Monday

FRAMINGHAM – The Callahan Center is hosting a decluttering workshop on Monday, August 15. Register for the 2-3:30 p.m event which will feature light refreshments will be served. Attendees will also learn about an upcoming 16-week workshop to help individuals create a plan of action to tackle your clutter.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Collection#Household Hazardous Waste#Urban Construction#Framingham Residents
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Investigating Assault at ATM

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an assault at an ATM in Framingham. The assault was reported at 41 Beacon Street at 4:14 p.m. on Friday, August 12. A woman reported a male “yelled at her for using the Bank of America ATM for too long,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Closes 2 Beaches Due To Bacteria

FRAMINGHAM – Today is the last day the City of Framingham trio of public beaches will be staffed with lifeguards. And at 5 p.m. today, August 11, the Parks & Recreations Department announced that two of the three beaches failed water quality tests. “Learned beach and Waushakum beach are...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

James Alan Sousa, 62

ASHLAND – James Alan Sousa, 62 of Ashland passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, with his family at his side. He was the son of the late Reginald and Paula (Horne) Sousa. Jimmy worked for many years at Ashland Lumber Co. and later worked as a painter for Derby Company.
ASHLAND, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FraminghamSOURCE

Bacon Free Library Advertising For Assistant Director

NATICK – The Bacon Free Library is searching for their next Assistant Director. The Assistant Director also serves as Head of Children’s Services. The Bacon Free Library offers over 200 children’s programs annually on its beautiful grounds and in its historic building. The Library has a staff of 6 part-time employees and a full-time director and is open 45 hours per week. This is a 32 hour/week benefited position.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Shawn Paul Moran, 68

FRAMINGHAM – Shawn Paul Moran, 68 of South Chatham, and formerly of Framingham, and Natick, passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at Lahey Clinic, on August 10, 2022, following complications from a brief medical illness. Shawn was the loving and proud father of his son, Ryan Moran, and his wife...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy