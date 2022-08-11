Read full article on original website
Related
Inside a Costa Rican Glamping Resort Where Every Tent Comes With Its Own Plunge Pool
Click here to read the full article. Nayara Tented Camp is taking glamping to new heights. The Costa Rican resort, which was one of the first luxury camps in Central America, has just added even more elevated tents and luxe amenities to its picturesque grounds in the Arenal Volcano National Park. Phase two of the epic expansion saw the addition of an expansive common area with a reception tent, a bar, a lounge, a restaurant, a swimming pool and a fire pit. Even better, the property gained two new private tented residences, six two-bedroom tents and eight more stand-alone tents. All up,...
A Bonkers Hawaiian Mansion Justin Bieber Once Rented for $10,000 a Night Is Heading to Auction
Click here to read the full article. Why settle for a Hawaiian getaway when you can live the island life every day? The Waterfalling Estate on the Big Island is going up for auction this month, and it’s got more than just great weather and daily rainbows to offer. Located on the Hamakua coastline, the sprawling 7,000-plus-square-foot property is situated on over 9 acres of pristine land and. With unobstructed views of the coastline, the property feels more like luxury resort than a home. That’s one reason why it’s somewhat famous. The home has appeared on TV shows ranging from “Love Island”...
Carnival Makes a Key Addition to Its Beverage Menu
For many people taking a cruise means imbibing quite a few adult beverages. Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report, and many other lines make an awful lot of money selling drinks and drink packages,
The Caribbean’s hippest island is celebrating its 60th anniversary of independence. From reggae to rum and coffee to cool waters, here are 15 reasons to... lively up yourself with a jaunt to Jamaica
As if the good people of Jamaica needed any more reasons to throw a party or three, this year the Caribbean island is celebrating its 60th anniversary of independence. For a week in August the streets come alive with parades and a host of lively events to commemorate the momentous day in 1962 – now known as Jamaica Day – with visitors more than welcome to join in.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
travelnoire.com
Unlimited Food And Drinks? Yes, Please! 5 Best All-Inclusive Resorts In Costa Rica
Whether you’re traveling with your bae, going on a solocation, or traveling with friends and family, these all-inclusive resorts should be on your list when hitting up Costa Rica. Copa De Arbol Beach & Rainforest Resort - Osa Peninsula, Puntarenas. Enjoy rainforest views while staying in this secluded resort....
cruisefever.net
Cruise Line Shortening Port Visits at Over 10 Ports
Virgin Voyages, the adults only cruise line sailing to the Caribbean and Bahamas from Miami, is changing their departure times from Miami and several of the ports that they visit. Starting on August 14, 2022, Scarlet Lady will depart from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, at 6:00 pm...
hotelnewsme.com
Beat the heat this summer at Nikki Spa
Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and retreat to the sun kissed sanctuary, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, to indulge in a carefully curated and fully immersive experience at Nikki Spa this summer. Known for its barefoot luxury atmosphere, guests can spend a day soaking up the...
