Click here to read the full article. Why settle for a Hawaiian getaway when you can live the island life every day? The Waterfalling Estate on the Big Island is going up for auction this month, and it’s got more than just great weather and daily rainbows to offer. Located on the Hamakua coastline, the sprawling 7,000-plus-square-foot property is situated on over 9 acres of pristine land and. With unobstructed views of the coastline, the property feels more like luxury resort than a home. That’s one reason why it’s somewhat famous. The home has appeared on TV shows ranging from “Love Island”...

TV SHOWS ・ 6 DAYS AGO