explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322
CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A two-vehicle crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Clarion Township on Saturday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:48 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, on U.S. Route 322 in Clarion Township. Police say a 2017 Mazda MX5 driven by...
u92radio.com
ONE PERSON DEAD AFTER TRACTOR ROLLOVER IN EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
One person was reported dead after an incident Sunday afternoon in East Mahoning Township. Indiana County 911 reports that fire crews from Marion Center and Commodore, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and state police, were dispatched to a physical rescue call along Deckers Point Road around 12:35 p.m. Marion Center fire officials confirm that one person was fatally injured after a tractor rolled over with entrapment.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Woman Injured Following Two-Vehicle Crash in Brockway Borough
BROCKWAY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old passenger was treated for a minor injury following a vehicle vs. tractor trailer crash in Brockway Borough. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 12, at the intersection of Main Street (State Route 28) and Oak Street, in Brockway Borough, Jefferson County.
u92radio.com
MAN KILLED IN TRACTOR ROLLOVER IDENTIFIED
More information was released on the fatal accident that happened on Sunday in East Mahoning Township. Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. said that 43-year-old Charles Dale Wise of Clymer was mowing a field when the International Harvester Tractor he was operating ran into a stump and caused it to rollover. Wise became entrapped by the tractor and had to be rescued by Marion Center and Commodore firefighters.
Man killed after tractor rollover in Indiana County
EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed after his tractor rolled on top of him in Indiana County. According to the Indiana County Coroner’s Office, the accident happened on Sunday around 12:16 p.m. near 2065 Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. The coroner’s report said...
WJAC TV
Coroner called Sunday to motorcycle crash on Route 36, dispatch says
According to Jefferson County dispatch, a fatal motorcycle crash occurred Sunday morning in Eldred Township. Dispatch says the crash occurred at 6:17 a.m. on Route 36 at Carls Lane and involved a single motorcycle. Dispatch has confirmed that the coroner was called to the scene, but no further details of...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Vehicle Strikes Brockway Woman’s Car Before Fleeing Scene
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information concerning a hit-and-run that occurred in Washington Township on Saturday. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:31 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, as a 2010 Buick Enclave driven by 19-year-old Elizabeth R. Palmer, of Brockway, was traveling east on Allens Mills Road in Washington Township, Jefferson County.
16-year-old killed in crash in Fayette County
SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 16-year-old boy from Connellsville was killed and two others were taken to the hospital after a crash in Fayette County Saturday afternoon. Pennsylvania state police said they were called to reports of an accident at the intersection of Indian Creek Valley Road and Calvary Church Road in Saltlick Township at around 2:58 p.m. Saturday.
explore venango
Three Individuals Found Smoking Meth Inside Vehicle at Two Mile Run Park
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information regarding three individuals who were reportedly found smoking meth inside a vehicle in Two Mile Run Park. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were conducting a patrol check for a 2012 Ford Escape in Two Mile Run Park near Campground Road in Oakland Township, Venango County, just after midnight on Monday, July 4.
Westmoreland County coroner called to fire in Hempfield Township
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person is dead after an early morning fire in Westmoreland County.The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Monday at a mobile home on Ferens Lane in Hempfield Township. The coroner was called to the scene after at least one person in the home didn't make it out. The victim hasn't been identified. It's unclear how the fire started. State police are investigating.
u92radio.com
BRUSH FIRE NO. 37 REPORTED ON FRIDAY
Indiana County first responders stayed busy on Friday as a number of incidents were reported to Indiana County 911. The 37th brush fire of the year was reported last evening around 8:48 p.m., and it sent Coal Run/McIntyre Fire Department to McGee Road in Young Township. Details on what caused the fire and potential damage have not been released yet.
Man crashes into building after leading state police in a chase in Fayette County, authorities say
SMITHFIELD, Pa. — Police said a man is facing charges after he led state troopers on a chase that ended when he crashed his vehicle into a building. State police said troopers began a pursuit after a vehicle sped past them at 90 mph in Smithfield. Officers tried to pull the speeding vehicle over, but the driver would not stop.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Coroner called to Hempfield fire scene
The Westmoreland County coroner was called to a fire scene in Hempfield on Monday morning, according to a Westmoreland 911 dispatch supervisor. The fire was reported at a mobile home on Ferens Lane at 4:30 a.m. off Route 136, near the village of Darragh. State police were investigating. No information had been released by the coroner’s office.
Woman dies after raft overturns at Ohiopyle
OHIOPYLE, Pa. — A woman died after the raft she was on overturned at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County Saturday afternoon. Park Operations Manager Ken Bisbee said that a 51-year-old woman from Ohio fell overboard when her raft overturned in one of the rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River. She was rescued quickly by river guides, who began CPR on her.
explore venango
Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Accident in Cherrytree Township
CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a hit-and-run crash that occurred last Friday on State Route 8 in Cherrytree Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the hit-and-run accident happened around 11:03 p.m. on Friday, August 5,...
u92radio.com
PREVITE SENTENCED IN DUI CASE
An Indiana woman was sentenced today for charges connected with a DUI crash that left one person seriously injured. 36-year-old Kristen Previte was convicted in an April 2022 jury trial of all charges connected with that crash. In February of 2020, Previte was under the influence of both alcohol and drugs when she side-swiped a car around 5:00 PM in the area of Indiana Area Senior High School. After that, she collided head on with a GMC Yukon. Both vehicles had mothers taking their children to cheerleading practice. One of the parents had serious injuries to her knee. Previte was charged with Aggravated Assault by Vehicle while DUI, and DUI.
Teen rushed to hospital after crashing tractor in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 15-year-old boy was rushed to UPMC after police say the brakes on a tractor failed, causing him to crash in Colerain Township. The crash happened Aug. 10 at around 2:30 p.m. when the teen was driving the tractor, an International Harvester MXM155, on Rainsburg Mountian Road (Route 3013) just […]
WJAC TV
PSP still searching for missing Berlin woman, ask for public's help in finding her
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — State police released a few additional details Monday on the investigation into a missing Berlin woman, Tammy Berkey. Investigators say on the evening of Aug. 11, troopers were dispatched to a residence along Mason Dixon Highway, in Brothersvalley Township, for a welfare check of Berkey.
butlerradio.com
Road Maintenance Work Continues This Week
PennDOT is continuing summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Jackson and Cranberry Townships as well as Reibold Road in Forward Township. Patching will be taking place on Route 8 in Penn and Middlesex...
Allegheny County Courthouse evacuated after bomb threat
PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Courthouse was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution” after a bomb threat Monday, Allegheny County Communications Director Amie Downs told Channel 11. Downs said an anonymous call came in Monday morning that there was a bomb inside the courthouse. About 250...
