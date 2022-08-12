Read full article on original website
cityandstateny.com
What will decide the NY-10 Democratic primary? Probably not major policy differences
In a city full of political prognosticators and professional pollsters, no one is quite ready to predict the winner in the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District. The newly drawn district roughly spans downtown Manhattan below 18th Street and stretches into brownstone Brooklyn, Sunset Park and parts of Borough Park. The plurality white and heavily Democratic district contains sizable Asian and Latino populations as well as part of the more conservative Orthodox Jewish community. In an irregular Aug. 23 contest, it’s anybody’s guess as to which Democrat will prevail and – in all likelihood – coast to victory in November’s general election for the open seat.
cityandstateny.com
The 2022 Manhattan Power 100
Manhattan has a long history as a locus of political power. In the late 1700s, it served as the home of the fledgling United States government, where the Congress of Confederation convened and where George Washington was inaugurated as the nation’s first president. The rise of Wall Street and the opening of the Erie Canal made it a thriving center of commerce and trade. An interconnected ecosystem of influential industries – finance, law, real estate, media – have helped make the borough an economic engine today. City & State’s Manhattan Power 100 – researched and written in partnership with journalist Aaron Short – identifies the many power brokers in the borough, from elected and appointed officials to business executives and academic leaders to advocates and activists of every stripe.
cityandstateny.com
After a rough June primary in New York, insurgent progressive candidates are doubling down
For many progressive challengers hoping to defeat more moderate opponents, the June Democratic primaries were a huge disappointment. Incumbents won the day, from Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado on down to Assembly members like Erik Dilan and Michael Benedetto. But that was just round one. Now, the...
cityandstateny.com
The endorsements for New York’s 10th Congressional District
It’s the race of the summer! It’s got everyone: a firebrand Assembly member with a nascent national profile, a City Council rising star, an octogenarian barrier breaker who last served in Congress in 1981, an impeachment lawyer rolling in campaign cash and a popular freshman Congress member who, ahem, recently relocated.
Texas Gov Abbott responds to NYC Mayor's threat
Texas Governor Abbott doesn't run away from the NYC Mayor's threat -Image courtesy of K. Mitch Hodge/Unsplash. "Bring it." Texas Governor Greg Abbott has two words about the New York Mayor's threat. Mayor Eric Adams wants the Texas Governor to stop sending illegal migrants to NYC.
tornadopix.com
What is panicking? – NBC New York
After three explosions in Times Square manholes on Sunday night sent people fleeing, sparking fear as smoke billowed from the streets in the heart of Manhattan, the streets reopened less than a day later – but many questions remain. Chief among them: What caused the triple bombings near 43rd...
urbancny.com
Attorney General James Stops Robocall Company Hired in Scheme to Suppress Black Voters Ahead of 2020 Election
Conspiracy Theorists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Paid Message Communications to Send Out Voter Intimidation Robocall. Lawsuit Against Wohl and Burkman for Targeting Black Voters Continues. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with robocalling platform Message Communications, Inc. (Message Communications) for its involvement...
Gotham Gazette
New York Must Amend Carlos’ Law Before the Governor Signs It
The cost to build in New York can be 10 times more expensive than in neighboring New Jersey or Connecticut. It’s a reality that’s hurting our economy, especially Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs) in the construction sector, at the worst possible time. The Empire State’s unaffordability factor...
Mayor Adams signs off on six laws to bolster abortion rights in NYC: ‘We’re not leaving our sisters behind’
Mayor Adams signed off on six new laws Friday aimed at bolstering women’s access to abortions — a response to the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade. The laws — collectively known as the NYC Abortion Rights Act — will require the city Health Department to provide abortion pills for free to patients seeking to terminate pregnancies, place restrictions on city cash going to ...
cityandstateny.com
On Long Island, a supposedly safe Democratic district is still reeling from the 2021 red wave
During the Trump era, Democrats dominated the suburbs, a dynamic which fueled the Party’s 2018 takeover of Congressand allowed Joe Biden to defeat Donald Trump. But those gains evaporated in the 2021 off-year elections. In New York, Democratic incumbents were swept from power on Long Island. Nassau County Democrats fared particularly poorly – then-County Executive Laura Curran lost her reelection bid, and the GOP routed the Democratic nominee for district attorney.
NBC New York
Mets' Casino Gamble Could Crap Out in Parking Lot
This article was originally published on Aug 15 4:00am EDT by THE CITY. The owner of the Mets has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars lobbying city officials in connection with his push to build a casino near Citi Field — but there could be multiple legal hurdles to bring the slots to Queens.
politicsny.com
NYC’s women of color electeds feel excluded, silenced at Gracie Mansion heritage events
On Aug. 10, an often overlooked group of elected officials — Dominican women, from state and local politicians to those who are first in several city industries — said they felt further invisible and invalidated at an event intended to celebrate the progress that New York’s leading Dominican community has made.
NYC investigates firing of spokeswoman who spoke on migrants in shelters: sources
NEW YORK (PIX11) — As the first immigrants and asylum seekers began arriving, New York City shelters quickly became overrun, and migrants were forced to stay overnight on the city’s homeless intake office floor. The practice is illegal, and as word began to leak out, sources told PIX11 that Department of Social Services spokeswoman Julia […]
queenoftheclick.com
A Brooklyn Realtor Actually Tweeted This!!
When I read the realtor’s tweet , I thought wow this guy lives in another world. Cheers to all of you buying a 2.4 million dollar house in #BayRidge.
Governor Hochul signs new street safety laws
A legislative package to enhance street safety laws in New York was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday. The new laws will hinder traffic-related fatalities and thwart hit-and-run incidents.
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York
It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?
Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
10 reasons New Yorkers feel lucky to live in NYC
New York City has its share of problems that New Yorkers gripe about and outsiders dramatize, but it only takes spending time here to see how great of a city it is. On Reddit, a New Yorker asked their neighbors about what makes them feel lucky to live in NYC and hundreds chimed in with answers, from its unmatched diversity to simply being able to disappear into a crowd.
foodsafetynews.com
Brooklyn food firm warned by FDA over lack of import verification
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
therealdeal.com
NYC turns back to hotels to grow homeless shelters
New York City’s plan to use hotels for homeless shelters is surfacing, but details remain sparse. Officials from the mayor’s administration disclosed this week that 11 hotels were being leased by the city to serve the growing shelter population, City Limits reported. The announcement came months after the city phased out the use of commercial lodgings for children after the shelter population dropped.
