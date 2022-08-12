ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Helen B
3d ago

Having grown up in n Nassau county the author's story is not historically correct. Nassau went usually Republican and Suffolk went Democrats.

5
William Donohue
2d ago

proud of the democratic platform? with what cuomo, hochul, diblasio and adams have done to this state he's proud of that platform?

4
cityandstateny.com

What will decide the NY-10 Democratic primary? Probably not major policy differences

In a city full of political prognosticators and professional pollsters, no one is quite ready to predict the winner in the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District. The newly drawn district roughly spans downtown Manhattan below 18th Street and stretches into brownstone Brooklyn, Sunset Park and parts of Borough Park. The plurality white and heavily Democratic district contains sizable Asian and Latino populations as well as part of the more conservative Orthodox Jewish community. In an irregular Aug. 23 contest, it’s anybody’s guess as to which Democrat will prevail and – in all likelihood – coast to victory in November’s general election for the open seat.
Elections
cityandstateny.com

The 2022 Manhattan Power 100

Manhattan has a long history as a locus of political power. In the late 1700s, it served as the home of the fledgling United States government, where the Congress of Confederation convened and where George Washington was inaugurated as the nation’s first president. The rise of Wall Street and the opening of the Erie Canal made it a thriving center of commerce and trade. An interconnected ecosystem of influential industries – finance, law, real estate, media – have helped make the borough an economic engine today. City & State’s Manhattan Power 100 – researched and written in partnership with journalist Aaron Short – identifies the many power brokers in the borough, from elected and appointed officials to business executives and academic leaders to advocates and activists of every stripe.
MANHATTAN, NY
Washington Examiner

Progressive NY Senate hopeful missed nearly half of community board meetings: Report

A progressive Queens community board member who is running for a New York state Senate seat missed 46% of board meetings in her prior role, according to a report. Kristen Gonzalez served as a member of Community Board 4 from 2018 to 2022, yet she attended meetings so rarely it constituted “substantial nonattendance,” according to the board’s code of conduct. The New York Post reported Saturday that Gonzalez was absent on the job, missing mandatory training meetings and even pandemic relief discussions while she was supposed to be serving her Corona, Elmhurst, Newtown, and LeFrak City-based constituents.
QUEENS, NY
cityandstateny.com

The endorsements for New York’s 10th Congressional District

It’s the race of the summer! It’s got everyone: a firebrand Assembly member with a nascent national profile, a City Council rising star, an octogenarian barrier breaker who last served in Congress in 1981, an impeachment lawyer rolling in campaign cash and a popular freshman Congress member who, ahem, recently relocated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

5 upstate races to watch in New York primaries for Congress

It’s been a tumultuous year for New York’s delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Following the 2020 Census, the state lost a seat in Congress, lowering its representation in Washington to 26 members. This was followed by a politically messy redistricting process and months-long legal battle that resulted in a bifurcated primary election in the unusual voting month of August. Two incumbents bowed out of seeking re-election, candidates jumped to running in different districts multiple times, powerful incumbents were forced to run against one another, and two congressmen resigned this spring, prompting two special elections for two districts that will no longer exist in just over four months at the same time as primary elections for the very districts that will replace them.
POLITICS
HuntingtonNow

Early Voting Opens in Republican Primary

Early voting opens Saturday and runs nine days for the Aug. 23 Republican primary for the First Congressional District. The campaign for the newly drawn district has been fierce, complete with charges of stolen election signs, accusations that one candidate is really a Democratic supporter and recently bought a house in Maryland, and claims and counter claims about donors and polls.
HUNTINGTON, NY
WKBN

Top Latino group jumps into contested NY House primary

The Latino Victory Fund endorsed a candidate Friday in a newly drawn New York House district where 12 Democrats are fighting for a wide-open nomination. The group’s endorsement of New York City Council member Carlina Rivera comes two days after the race’s first televised debate drew blood among its six participants, but no knockout punches. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
T. Ware

Texas Gov Abbott responds to NYC Mayor's threat

Texas Governor Abbott doesn't run away from the NYC Mayor's threat -Image courtesy of K. Mitch Hodge/Unsplash. "Bring it." Texas Governor Greg Abbott has two words about the New York Mayor's threat. Mayor Eric Adams wants the Texas Governor to stop sending illegal migrants to NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Executive Bellone, SCPD Commissioner Harrison Announce $250,000 State Grant Funding for Mobile License Plate Readers

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone joined with Assemblyman Steve Stern and Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison to announce that the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) will receive a $250,000 grant for additional mobile license plate readers in the SCPD’s Second Precinct, which patrols the Town of Huntington. The license...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
urbancny.com

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
UTICA, NY
riverheadlocal

Blasts Democratic legislators who voted to kill county’s public campaign finance program

Every person who wishes to run for public office deserves the opportunity to do so, regardless of background or level of income. Our residents are better served when people of diverse backgrounds and perspectives represent us in government. When we reduce the power of moneyed special interests and wealthy donors, we have a more vibrant democracy. This is what Suffolk County’s public campaign financing program would have helped us achieve.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
urbancny.com

Attorney General James Stops Robocall Company Hired in Scheme to Suppress Black Voters Ahead of 2020 Election

Conspiracy Theorists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Paid Message Communications to Send Out Voter Intimidation Robocall. Lawsuit Against Wohl and Burkman for Targeting Black Voters Continues. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with robocalling platform Message Communications, Inc. (Message Communications) for its involvement...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

