Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cityandstateny.com
The 2022 Manhattan Power 100
Manhattan has a long history as a locus of political power. In the late 1700s, it served as the home of the fledgling United States government, where the Congress of Confederation convened and where George Washington was inaugurated as the nation’s first president. The rise of Wall Street and the opening of the Erie Canal made it a thriving center of commerce and trade. An interconnected ecosystem of influential industries – finance, law, real estate, media – have helped make the borough an economic engine today. City & State’s Manhattan Power 100 – researched and written in partnership with journalist Aaron Short – identifies the many power brokers in the borough, from elected and appointed officials to business executives and academic leaders to advocates and activists of every stripe.
cityandstateny.com
What will decide the NY-10 Democratic primary? Probably not major policy differences
In a city full of political prognosticators and professional pollsters, no one is quite ready to predict the winner in the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District. The newly drawn district roughly spans downtown Manhattan below 18th Street and stretches into brownstone Brooklyn, Sunset Park and parts of Borough Park. The plurality white and heavily Democratic district contains sizable Asian and Latino populations as well as part of the more conservative Orthodox Jewish community. In an irregular Aug. 23 contest, it’s anybody’s guess as to which Democrat will prevail and – in all likelihood – coast to victory in November’s general election for the open seat.
fox5ny.com
Street named after legendary former FOX 5 anchor Bill McCreary
NEW YORK - Former WNYW news anchor Bill McCreary was honored Saturday when a street in Queens was named after him. An unveiling ceremony for "Bill McCreary Way" took place at 219th Street and 120th Avenue in Cambria Heights. "But if you wanted to get the authentic news, you turned...
Is New York City Planning to Ban Cars?
Some residents are advocating for a car-free NYC. But other cities have arrived at a compromise. The post Is New York City Planning to Ban Cars? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tornadopix.com
What is panicking? – NBC New York
After three explosions in Times Square manholes on Sunday night sent people fleeing, sparking fear as smoke billowed from the streets in the heart of Manhattan, the streets reopened less than a day later – but many questions remain. Chief among them: What caused the triple bombings near 43rd...
SEE IT: New photos inside ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show hoarding squalor
New photos of “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show foot-tall stacks of paper covering the kitchen table and floors strewn with garbage. The shocking photos all but prove his wife Dorothy Hirsch’s innocence, her lawyer argues in a letter filed in Queens Criminal Court Monday. “Fundamental fairness requires that you make the grand jury aware of evidence that Glenn stored his ...
Mayor Adams signs off on six laws to bolster abortion rights in NYC: ‘We’re not leaving our sisters behind’
Mayor Adams signed off on six new laws Friday aimed at bolstering women’s access to abortions — a response to the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade. The laws — collectively known as the NYC Abortion Rights Act — will require the city Health Department to provide abortion pills for free to patients seeking to terminate pregnancies, place restrictions on city cash going to ...
'This is not a Hollywood script, it is lives of human beings': NYC Mayor
More asylum seekers continue to arrive in New York City on buses sent from Texas. The coordination and conditions of the migrants’ travel have created a back and forth between New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Texas Governor Greg Abbott. CNN’s Brianna Keilar sits with Adams as he responds to a recent message of Abbott saying he “kind of feels like Clint Eastwood”.
RELATED PEOPLE
Vine Co-Founder, Mike’s Candy Shop Ringleader to Spend More than Two Decades in Federal Prison
NEW YORK, NY – Ariel Tavarez, also known as Mike, is going to prison for...
cityandstateny.com
The endorsements for New York’s 10th Congressional District
It’s the race of the summer! It’s got everyone: a firebrand Assembly member with a nascent national profile, a City Council rising star, an octogenarian barrier breaker who last served in Congress in 1981, an impeachment lawyer rolling in campaign cash and a popular freshman Congress member who, ahem, recently relocated.
queenoftheclick.com
A Brooklyn Realtor Actually Tweeted This!!
When I read the realtor’s tweet , I thought wow this guy lives in another world. Cheers to all of you buying a 2.4 million dollar house in #BayRidge.
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?
Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Several survivors gathered to discuss funds and share their tragic experiences after the massacre at Tops
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Sunday afternoon, a handful of people gathered to say they feel forgotten since the Tops mass shooting. One woman was in the store with her daughter. She told her heartbreaking story of survival and why she hopes to be compensated like other victims. "I have...
cityandstateny.com
After a rough June primary in New York, insurgent progressive candidates are doubling down
For many progressive challengers hoping to defeat more moderate opponents, the June Democratic primaries were a huge disappointment. Incumbents won the day, from Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado on down to Assembly members like Erik Dilan and Michael Benedetto. But that was just round one. Now, the...
10 reasons New Yorkers feel lucky to live in NYC
New York City has its share of problems that New Yorkers gripe about and outsiders dramatize, but it only takes spending time here to see how great of a city it is. On Reddit, a New Yorker asked their neighbors about what makes them feel lucky to live in NYC and hundreds chimed in with answers, from its unmatched diversity to simply being able to disappear into a crowd.
NBC New York
How to Kill a Spotted Lanternfly: It May Not Be as Easy as You Think
If you see it, kill it. Stomp or smack them with whatever you have laying around. That’s one of the first ways to kill a spotted lanternfly. But make no mistake, these bugs can avoid being stomped thanks to the eyes on the side of their head. New York’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top Latino group jumps into contested NY House primary
The Latino Victory Fund endorsed a candidate Friday in a newly drawn New York House district where 12 Democrats are fighting for a wide-open nomination. The group’s endorsement of New York City Council member Carlina Rivera comes two days after the race’s first televised debate drew blood among its six participants, but no knockout punches. […]
New York City Carriage Horse Collapses as Driver Screams and Whips It
Horrifying videos of a carriage horse collapsing near New York City's Ninth Avenue and 45th Street have gone viral across the internet. Around 5 p.m. in Manhattan Wednesday, Ryder the horse collapsed in the middle of a busy road. Warning: Video may disturb some sensitive viewers. NYPD Mounted officers responded...
americanmilitarynews.com
Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report
An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
bkreader.com
NYC Council bill would ban landlords from checking tenants’ criminal history
Hilton Webb, a formerly incarcerated man, addresses the crowd in front of City Hall during a Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 press conference on the city’s “fair chance” housing bill. (Staten island Advance/Paul Liotta) STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Members of the New York City Council and housing-rights advocates renewed their […] Click here to view original web page at www.silive.com.
Comments / 0