If judged by the standards of last season’s away performances, then this visit to Villa Park was not at all bad. True, Everton lost the match and now sit on zero points from their two opening fixtures, but Frank Lampard’s men did not collapse, were not outclassed and were in with a chance of getting something right to the final whistle. The side showed plenty of structural integrity and generally coped very well from a defensive standpoint for large stretches of play. Aston Villa failed to seriously threaten Jordan Pickford’s goal after gifting Diego Carlos a free header in the opening minutes, until caught out by Danny Ings’ fierce left-footed strike after half an hour. The Blues defence was not meaningfully challenged again for a further 40 minutes. Unfortunately, the visitors found it difficult to penetrate the Villa final third from open play until a spirited opening to the second half, which soon petered out.

8 HOURS AGO