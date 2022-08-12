ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We need more big picture criticism

I haven’t felt good about watching this team in a competitive game since early last season. The growing pains so far have been worse than we imagined, and there’s little hope of things improving with the current squad. And yet our best hope of bringing in any new talent so far is just Adrien Rabiot?
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

We’ve had this one marked on the calendar since the schedule was released this summer, and it’s a safe bet Tottenham Hotspur did the same. Spurs head to west London today to take on hated rival Chelsea. We don’t need to tell you how much this rivalry has ramped up in the past several seasons, especially if you’ve hung around this site for a long enough time. Spurs don’t like Chelsea and vice versa. Last season, Chelsea went four for four against Spurs, but things are different now. Spurs faced them at the absolute worst times: When Nunoball was already failing and then when Antonio Conte was still figuring out the squad in January.
Rotherham United 4-0 Reading: Bullied

We got so used to humiliating matches last season that you’d think the sting from today’s game wouldn’t be as bad, but no, this one hurts. Reading’s 4-0 thrashing at Rotherham was an embarassment and a serious setback to the confidence of everyone at the club at a time when maintaining morale is crucial.
O Captain! My Captain!

The Manchester City players have decide which of them will be on this year’s Leadership Council, and with it have named a Ilkay Gundogan club captain. The five member council are the senior leaders for the club and certainly hold a place of high esteem in the dressing room.
Liverpool U21s Earn Late Draw With Brighton In Premier League 2 Play

The Liverpool U21 team earned their first point of the Premier League 2 season, clawing back a late goal to earn a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion. Barry Lewtas’ side, which dropped a 3-0 result to Manchester City in their opening match last season, looked destined for their second consecutive loss after conceding in the 86th minute. The young Reds, however, didn’t quit, and left back Luke Chambers cut a ball back into the box for Layton Stewart to bury in the 89th minute.
Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘likely’ to leave Chelsea on loan — report

Having failed to feature in either of our two games this season, not even making the matchday squad in the season opener at Goodison, Callum Hudson-Odoi looks set to leave Chelsea temporarily, with a season-long loan now looking likely. The idea of a loan move for Callum has grown in volume, especially after an injury-hit 2022 calendar year (so far).
West Ham in talks with Chelsea for Emerson Palmieri, submit £13m bid — reports

Emerson Palmieri’s expected departure from Chelsea is still expected to be happening, and contrary to expectations, he may not be heading back to the Serie A, as often rumored. Instead, he could be staying a little bit closer, which is both good and bad: bad because he will stay in the league, good because we just might be able to avoid another loan situation.
Oakley Cannonier Signs New Liverpool Contract

Every Liverpool fan has the infamous “corner taken quickly ORIGIIIIIIIIII” etched into their brains. Two of the squad involved in that goal, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Divock Origi, will be forever written into Liverpool lore for that goal. There was a third quick-thinking member of the extended Liverpool family involved in that game that not everyone knows about. Young ball boy Oakley Cannonier was the one who got a ball to Trent immediately after a corner kick was awarded, allowing for the opportunity to take the kick quickly.
Aston Villa 2-1 Everton | Three Takeaways From a Blown Opportunity for the Blues

If judged by the standards of last season’s away performances, then this visit to Villa Park was not at all bad. True, Everton lost the match and now sit on zero points from their two opening fixtures, but Frank Lampard’s men did not collapse, were not outclassed and were in with a chance of getting something right to the final whistle. The side showed plenty of structural integrity and generally coped very well from a defensive standpoint for large stretches of play. Aston Villa failed to seriously threaten Jordan Pickford’s goal after gifting Diego Carlos a free header in the opening minutes, until caught out by Danny Ings’ fierce left-footed strike after half an hour. The Blues defence was not meaningfully challenged again for a further 40 minutes. Unfortunately, the visitors found it difficult to penetrate the Villa final third from open play until a spirited opening to the second half, which soon petered out.
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

After stumbling and dropping a pair of points in a season opening draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage, Liverpool return to Anfield for the home opener in week two as Jürgen Klopp’s men look to bounce back against a Crystal Palace side that will be aiming for a top half finish but face a tough opening stretch and lost their own opener to Arsenal.
Pep Guardiola and the importance of a strong start

Pep Guardiola knows the importance of a strong start. After last seasons less than stellar start, this years two for two wins has the team feeling much better. City and Pep Guardiola have the team playing well and that’s with the players saying they can still go up a level.
Match Report: Manchester City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth

Manchester City are off to a solid start in their bid to win three consecutive Premier League titles. City defeated West Ham comfortably on the road last time out, and today had an even easier time in the home opener against visiting AFC Bournemouth. Newly promoted Bournemouth were coming off...
That’s My Club: Blue Moon Dallas

Oh what a time to be a Manchester City supporter. This club that has gone through the lowest of the lows in their history are now among the finest in the world, and have been for quite a few years. It’s not always easy for those of us who live...
Jordan Henderson on that “First Home Game” Feeling

Liverpool will play Crystal Palace on Monday in their first Anfield game of the season. Captain Jordan Henderson recognizes the special feeling associated with the first home game in his programme notes ahead of the match. “The first home game of a new season is always one of the fixtures...
SB Nation

U-18s Shine in 6-2 Opening Day Thrashing Of Middlesbrough

The U-18s enjoyed a much more satisfying opener to their season in the Premier League North. There was never any doubt about the outcome of a game where Lewis Koumas scored a hat trick in the first half and then grabbed a fourth at 61 minutes. The game ended 6-2...
‘No good news’ on N’Golo Kanté’s hamstring

Lost a bit in the refereeing and hand-shaking drama of yesterday’s 2-2 draw against Spurs at Stamford Bridge was the injury picked up by N’Golo Kanté in the second half, which resulted in Chelsea finishing the game with a midfield pairing of Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. (Loftus-Cheek switched into that role after Jorginho was removed following his error on Spurs’ first goal.)
Wesley Fofana ‘back and forth’ continues between Chelsea and Leicester City — reports

Wesley Fofana walked over to the away section, all by his lonesome, after Leicester City’s 4-2 defeat at the Emirates on Saturday, and applauded the traveling support. He was eventually joined by the rest of his teammates, but it sure looked like a goodbye, though perhaps Fofana’s somber mood had more to do with his (and his team’s) rather disappointing performance over the preceding 90 minutes.
