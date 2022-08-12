ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

To Do List: FAN EXPO Boston, peach festival, pop-up market in Foxboro

By Rachel Holt
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2Meo_0hEaxi8X00

To Do List: FAN EXPO Boston, Carlson Orchards Peach Festival, Black Owned Bos. at Gillette Stadium 01:16

BOSTON -- There's plenty to do in and around Boston as we get to the middle of the month. This weekend, you can see a superhero in Boston, head out to a peach festival in Harvard, and check out a pop-up market featuring dozens of Black-owned businesses.

It's all a part of our To Do List!

FAN EXPO BOSTON

This weekend, don't be surprised if you see a superhero out and about, or maybe even a celebrity from one of your favorite movies.

FAN EXPO Boston will be bringing large crowds to the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center over three days. Meet celebrity guests, join a workshop, take photos with characters and guests...the list goes on and on.

Single-day passes are available for $42.

https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpoboston/

Where: Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer Street, Boston
When: Friday (4-9pm), Saturday (10am-7pm), Sunday (10am-5pm)
Cost: Single-day passes start at $42

CARLSON ORCHARDS PEACH FESTIVAL

The 19th Annual Peach Festival is happening at Carlson Orchards in Harvard on Saturday and Sunday. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., find food, live music, hayrides -- and the highlight -- peach picking, along with other fruit.

Don't have time to pick your own? Stop by the farm stand.

https://carlsonorchards.com/

When: August 13 & 14 (10am-4pm)
Where: 115 Oak Hill Rd, Harvard
Cost: No admission charge. You can purchase 2 size containers for peaches & nectarines: a 4 quart box for $28.00, and an 8 qt box for $38.00.

BLACK OWNED BOS AT NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION

And on Saturday, the New England Revolution and Black Owned Bos. are teaming up at Gillette Stadium. The pop-up market at Patriot Place will feature a dozen local black-owned businesses.

Shop from 3-7 before the Revs face off against D.C. United in its match for change.

https://www.revolutionsoccer.net/news/black-owned-bos-market-returns-to-patriot-place-on-august-13

When: Saturday, August 13 (3-7pm)
Where: Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro
Cost: N/A

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q97.9

Here’s How to Win $400 and Tickets to See Post Malone at TD Garden

Are you still thinking of making a trip to Massachusetts but just haven't yet? Do you want to take in everything the New England state has to offer?. Well, we've teamed up again with the Massachusetts Office for Tourism to get you started on that journey to explore and see The Bay State with our Bay State Bonus Bucks Prize Pack Round 2.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston completes plans to strengthen all 47 miles of coastline against flooding

With the completion of a recent study focusing on Charlestown and East Boston, every part of the city's coastline has been studied. Coastal flooding is a legitimate threat to the safety of many Boston residents, and the likelihood of flooding in the city will only increase over the coming years, according to an extensive new report released by city officials. That report is the product of years of work studying Boston’s coastline and determining the best ways to protect it. Now, the city has officially developed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Thousands gather for annual Dominican festival and parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people gathered in Jamaica Plain Sunday afternoon to take part in the annual Dominican festival and parade. The event has been held for almost 40 years and celebrates the cultural pride of the Caribbean community. Many different groups participated in the parade, playing music, dancing...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
Foxborough, MA
Government
Foxborough, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
City
Foxborough, MA
Harvard, MA
Society
Harvard, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Society
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Society
Foxborough, MA
Society
CBS Boston

Arlington's Noel Buck impressive in his Revolution debut

FOXBORO -- Saturday night was a dream come true for 17-year-old Noel Buck. The Arlington native made his New England Revolution debut, turning in an impressive 27-minute showing in front of family and friends at Gillette Stadium.Buck is no stranger to the Revs. He's been with the club since 2017, joining the Revolution Academy at the age of 12. He's been turning heads ever since, and on Saturday, he found his way into an MLS match.Buck checked into Saturday's showdown against DC United in the 63rd minute, with the Revs holding on to a 1-0 advantage. He didn't look like...
ARLINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Topsfield Fair offering discounted ticket prices for 2022. Here’s what you need to know

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — Tickets for the 2022 Topsfield Fair are officially on sale and being made available at a discounted price. Discounted admission tickets, which are good any day during the Fair’s 11-day run, are available at a cheaper pre-Fair price at www.TopsfieldFair.org for $15. A three-day pass, good any three days, is available for $45. Children under the age of 8 can get into the fair for free with an adult.
TOPSFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
Caught in Southie

Fan Expo Boston is in town – expect lots of Cosplay + maybe some traffic

Maybe you’ll see Spider Man, Frodo Baggins or Dr. Who walking down Summer Street this weekend! Fan Expo Boston – formerly Comic Con – is in town Friday thru Sunday at the Boston Convention Center. Over 30,000 people are expected to attend so there could be some traffic and parking limitations in neighborhood – but there will definitely be lots and lots of costumes.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Hamilton native sings national anthem before Red Sox game

BOSTON -- Briana Rossi is hardly a newbie in the singing world, but she has always wanted to perform the national anthem for her home team. At Sunday night's Sox vs. Yankees game, that dream came true thanks to her company. In the minutes before Rossi belted out the national anthem, there was a moment for reflection. "I've been a singer my own life so I've done many anthems all over the world but I think this for me is like a coming home," she said. Rossi, a Hamilton native, has spent many years singing professionally for Cirque De Soleil and even...
HAMILTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Parade#Carlson Orchards#Fan Expo Boston#Boston Convention#Harvard Cost
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Waltham (MA)

A western suburb of Boston, Waltham was founded as long ago as 1636 and has a rich history, especially when it comes to industry. From 1814 seminal Boston Manufacturing Company mill changed the way textiles were manufactured in the United States, while later in the century the Waltham Watch Company pioneered the mass production of watches and other timepieces.
WALTHAM, MA
whdh.com

East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks

BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Open Newbury Street promises car-free shopping, dining for six Sundays in August, September

BOSTON - Open Newbury Street will return Aug. 21 for six Sundays through Sept. 25. The event will create a space for pedestrian-only space for shopping and dining from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue."Open Newbury Street has become a treasured tradition for Boston residents, showing how we can celebrate community in public spaces," said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. "Expanding Open Newbury to a weekly event and into the fall means returning college students and new residents will be able to join in on the fun."  Newbury Street will be open to pedestrians and closed to motor vehicles from 10 a.m.-8...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
CBS Boston

Orange Line shutdown to have regional impact for drivers, bikers, walkers

BOSTON - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is asking everyone to "be patient" with the MBTA's unprecedented move to shut down the Orange Line for a month for repairs starting Friday because it will affect everyone in the Boston area.Baker, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, MassDOT Undersecretary Scott Bosworth and Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver held a news conference at the state transportation building in Boston Monday to warn the public to pay attention to the changes.The shutdown of the entire Orange Line will start at 9 p.m. Friday, August 19 for upgrades and repairs. It will last until September 19. The...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man sets out to walk every Boston neighborhood to reconnect with old friends

BOSTON -- An author is kicking off an ambitious journey to walk every neighborhood in Boston. Patrick Maguire said the walks will raise money for Make-A-Wish Foundation Massachusetts and Rhode Island and Stride for Stride. He's partially inspired by the pandemic to get up and outside, to learn more about the city and its iconic neighborhoods.   "I want to rekindle relationships with everyone that I've promised to meet up and have a cup of coffee (I'm a tea drinker) but a cup of coffee or a drink. And walking is one of the best ways to reconnect with old friends and I hope to meet some new friends along the way in the neighborhoods of Boston. It's getting me away from the computer and it's a fresh start," Maguire said. Maguire is starting at the Wood Island MBTA stop in East Boston next Tuesday morning. He plans to cover about half the neighborhood -- just over 13 miles -- and then he'll cover the other half at a later date. All are welcome to join Maguire as he canvasses every neighborhood. He expects the whole process will take up to two years and 650 miles.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston creates shuttle bus lanes ahead of MBTA Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON -- Preparations are underway in Boston ahead of an unprecedented overhaul of the MBTA's Orange Line. New road markings will make more room for shuttle buses when a 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line begins this Friday. It comes after several high-profile safety incidents and pressure from federal investigators.   Boston Transportation Department crews marked the roads around Copley Square toward Back Bay station Sunday to create a designated bus lane. Last week, the MBTA released The Rider's Guide to Planning Ahead, which offers alternative travel options for 20 Orange Line stations that will be affected by the shutdown.It's being criticized by...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
69K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy