To Do List: FAN EXPO Boston, peach festival, pop-up market in Foxboro

BOSTON -- There's plenty to do in and around Boston as we get to the middle of the month. This weekend, you can see a superhero in Boston, head out to a peach festival in Harvard, and check out a pop-up market featuring dozens of Black-owned businesses.

FAN EXPO BOSTON

This weekend, don't be surprised if you see a superhero out and about, or maybe even a celebrity from one of your favorite movies.

FAN EXPO Boston will be bringing large crowds to the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center over three days. Meet celebrity guests, join a workshop, take photos with characters and guests...the list goes on and on.

Single-day passes are available for $42.

https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpoboston/

Where: Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer Street, Boston

When: Friday (4-9pm), Saturday (10am-7pm), Sunday (10am-5pm)

Cost: Single-day passes start at $42

CARLSON ORCHARDS PEACH FESTIVAL

The 19th Annual Peach Festival is happening at Carlson Orchards in Harvard on Saturday and Sunday. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., find food, live music, hayrides -- and the highlight -- peach picking, along with other fruit.

Don't have time to pick your own? Stop by the farm stand.

https://carlsonorchards.com/

When: August 13 & 14 (10am-4pm)

Where: 115 Oak Hill Rd, Harvard

Cost: No admission charge. You can purchase 2 size containers for peaches & nectarines: a 4 quart box for $28.00, and an 8 qt box for $38.00.

BLACK OWNED BOS AT NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION



And on Saturday, the New England Revolution and Black Owned Bos. are teaming up at Gillette Stadium. The pop-up market at Patriot Place will feature a dozen local black-owned businesses.

Shop from 3-7 before the Revs face off against D.C. United in its match for change.

https://www.revolutionsoccer.net/news/black-owned-bos-market-returns-to-patriot-place-on-august-13

When: Saturday, August 13 (3-7pm)

Where: Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro

Cost: N/A