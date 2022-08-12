Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Residence and vehicle damaged in weekend shooting
DOVER, Del. – An investigation is underway following a shooting in the Dover area Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to the Unit Block of Village Drive for a report of multiple shots fired. Officers met with residents of the area and determined that no injuries resulted from the shooting, but that an occupied residence and an unoccupied vehicle were hit as a result of the gunfire.
WGMD Radio
Dover Police Search for Motorist Who Fled Traffic Stop
Dover Police are looking for a man who nearly ran over an officer’s foot as he fled from a traffic stop. Saturday morning, police stopped a vehicle for a violation in the area of Levy Court Lane and South Little Creek Road. According to Dover Police, the driver put the car in gear and accelerated when he was asked for his identification.
fox29.com
Officials: 78-year-old motorcyclist critical after Wilmington hit-and-run; driver sought
WILMINGTON, Del. - Police in New Castle County are asking for help identifying a hit-and-run suspect. Officials say New Castle County police were called to Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive, in Wilmington, Saturday, for a reported accident. A 78-year-old, riding a motorcycle, was heading south on Carpenter Station...
Copper Thief Caught in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection to multiple copper theft incidents following an investigation. Wilmington Police detectives began an investigation into copper thefts regarding several copper theft incidents, including those which took place in the 900 block of South Heald Street on June 18; in the 400 block of Buttonwood Street on June 21; and in the 3000 block of Lancaster Avenue on July 22. Through investigative measures, detectives were able to identify 51-year-old Kenjuan Congo as a suspect. Warrants were secured for the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident on August 9 at approximately 1:26 p.m. in the unit block of North Union Street.
WDEL 1150AM
19-year old dead in Wilmington Sunday shooting
Wilmington Police said a 19-year old was shot and killed Sunday night, August 14, 2022, in the city's Southeast 9th Ward. Officers responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street around 9:45 p.m. for the reported shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not...
16-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington: Police Investigating
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday at approximately 2:29 a.m. in the 900 block of Linden Street. Police located a 16-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Young Woman Killed in Kent Co. Crash
UPDATED 2:45pm – Delaware State Police have identified the victim as 18 year old Ayonna Gill-Black of Dover. ==============================================================. An 18-year-old Dover woman has died of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle wreck in Kent County. According to Delaware State Police, she was the driver of a car that was...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE REQUEST PUBLIC’S HELP IDENTIFYING HIT AND RUN SUSPECT
New Castle County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a hit and run suspect that left a 78-year-old in critical condition. (Wilmington, DE 19810) Yesterday (August 13, 2022), New Castle County police officers responded to Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive for a report of a vehicle collision that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the officers discovered that a 78-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Carpenter Station Road, approaching the intersection of Valley Run Drive. A Honda CRV cream in color was traveling northbound on Carpenter Station Road and turned left in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the front passenger side door. The rider was ejected and came to rest at the intersection of Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive.
Two Md. filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash
BALTIMORE — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck...
Philadelphia Police Desperately Searching For Missing Mother And Her 6-Year-Old Son
Lavonne Faison (26) and Devion Faison (6)The Philadelphia Police Department. The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing mother and her young son.
Police: 2 killed, 9 others injured in horrific crash in West Philadelphia
Police say a speeding Dodge Charger ran a red light and crashed into a Hyundai at 52nd and Walnut streets.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 5 is issuing a Gold Alert for 61-year-old Donald Macek of Georgetown, DE. Macek was last seen on August 10, 2022, at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the Greenwood, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Macek have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
2 filmmakers die in interstate crash while returning from Philadelphia
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Double Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of two individuals last night in the Newark area. The collision occurred on August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:22 p.m., a silver 2020 BMW M2 was traveling southbound on Interstate-95 approaching the area of Churchmans Road. For an unknown reason, the BMW became disabled in the middle lane. At this time, a white 2017 Freightliner box truck was traveling southbound on I-95 and had entered into the middle lane of travel. The front center of the box truck struck the rear center of the BMW for point of impact. As a result of the collision the box truck became connected to the BMW and pushed it in southern direction, towards the right shoulder where the vehicles came to rest. The front of the box truck then caught fire.
Is There a Serial Killer on the Loose in Dover? Police Respond
DOVER, DE – Reports have been circulating online that a serial killer is on the...
Wanted Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted man on drug charges. On August 4 at approximately 5:38 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 100 block of North Jackson Street when they attempted to make contact with 24-year-old Domere Robinson. Robinson fled from police but was quickly taken into custody without incident. Police recovered 14 MDMA pills and 14 Oxycodone pills. Robinson was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
WMDT.com
Delaware groups give away 500 book bags and school supplies in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del.- A book bag giveaway got underway in Seaford on Sunday to make sure no child is left behind this upcoming school year. Organizations including One Way Insurance Group, Summer J. Artisan Ice Pops, and NERDiT Now partnered to give away 500 book bags along with school supplies. We’re told this is a highly anticipated community event. And it’s an initiative that is very needed, especially with the rising costs of school supplies.
WBOC
Two Incidents Of Vandalism In Kent Island
Vandals defaced a mural and a historic caboose. The unfinished mural is on the side of the Cult Classic Brewing Company. The manager tells us the one vandal defaced the art Monday night. And, they caught it all on camera.
firststateupdate.com
18-Year-Old Dover Woman Kille In Tragic Accident Wednesday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Dover area on Wednesday morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 10, 2022, at approximately 8:20 a.m., a tan 2004 Pontiac Vibe was stopped at a stop sign facing northbound on Fox Road at the intersection with North Little Creek Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling eastbound on North Little Creek Road approaching the intersection at Fox Road. For unknown reasons, the Vibe entered the intersection and into the path of the Ram according to DeMalto. As a result, the front of the Dodge Ram struck the left side of the Pontiac Vibe. After impact, both the Vibe and the Ram pickup truck traveled in a northeasterly direction until they came to rest near the westbound shoulder area of North Little Creek Road.
Man Arrested on Cocaine, Ammunition Charges
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on drug and ammunition charges. Authorities state that on August 4 at approximately 12:41 p.m., members of the Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Cedar Street. Police made contact with 50-year-old Brian Ringgold and recovered ammunition and .01 grams of cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. Ringgold was taken into custody without incident.
