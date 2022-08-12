Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of two individuals last night in the Newark area. The collision occurred on August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:22 p.m., a silver 2020 BMW M2 was traveling southbound on Interstate-95 approaching the area of Churchmans Road. For an unknown reason, the BMW became disabled in the middle lane. At this time, a white 2017 Freightliner box truck was traveling southbound on I-95 and had entered into the middle lane of travel. The front center of the box truck struck the rear center of the BMW for point of impact. As a result of the collision the box truck became connected to the BMW and pushed it in southern direction, towards the right shoulder where the vehicles came to rest. The front of the box truck then caught fire.

