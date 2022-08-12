Read full article on original website
Indiana Principal Welcomes Students Back to School with Hilarious Backstreet Boys Parody Song [WATCH]
If there were a list of the coolest principals around, I have to think Mike Allen would be near the top if not on the top of that list. While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week welcoming his students and faculty back to the building for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Owensboro Author Jordan Wilson Talks About Updates with Jesus>Drugs Book and 2022 Unchained Concert Event
Jordan Wilson had an encounter with Jesus Christ in March 2016 that he says changed his life forever. Since then, Jordan has put his faith into action and pursued God with all that he is. Jordan loves God and definitely loves people. This is evidenced in all that he does for the glory of God.
Here’s Your Chance to Own An Established Downtown Evansville Italian Restaurant
Starting a business from scratch, and building a brand is a lot of work, especially in the restaurant arena. If you wanted to own a restaurant, purchasing an existing business with a built-in fan base would be a good way to start. DiLegge’s Restaurant has been serving up authentic Italian...
Whitesville, KY Teenagers Win the Friday Night Fight Talent Contest in Owensboro
The 2022 Friday Night Fight talent contest is in the books and the finale, held in downtown Owensboro last Friday night at Friday After 5, was an action-packed and thrilling fight to the finish. WBKR's Friday Night Fight is presented by the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center and FA5. Earlier...
Big Things Planned During Street Legends Car Show This Weekend in Owensboro, Kentucky
Join hundreds of auto enthusiasts at Diamond Lake Campground & Resort for the 16th Annual Street Legends Car Show. Over $3,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs, and proceeds from the event will benefit local children's charities. It's going to be a beautiful weekend when hundreds of classic cars,...
Kentucky Cosmetology Student Making ‘Sweet’ Designs With Her Talents [SEE PHOTOS]
A Kentucky cosmetology student is making her dreams come true in the sweetest way and she's sharing her talents with others. You have to see her latest 'SWEET' creation. Layla is from right here in Owensboro, Kentucky. I have watched this young lady grow up from a toddler and I don't think I ever saw one hair on her head out of place. She always looks like she is ready to walk the red carpet at any given moment. To put it plainly she is a beautiful girl. I had an opportunity to ask her why she decided to go into cosmetology and this is what she had to say;
TikTok-er, Toy Collector Drives 300 Miles to Kentucky and Hits the Jackpot [VIDEO]
There's a verse in I Corinthians about putting away childish things once you become an adult. But let's face it...toys are nostalgic, and we still pause a minute if we see something that catches our eyes, even if we have no intention of making a purchase. TOY COLLECTOR ALERT, DEAD...
How to Make the Best Spinach and Artichoke Dip You’ll Ever Put in Your Mouth
There's just no other way to say it. This is the absolute best spinach and artichoke dip you will ever stick in your mouth. And the recipe comes from Kentucky Legend based right here in Owensboro, KY. Naturally, it features an ingredient that basically turns the appetizer into a main course. The recipe calls for award-winning Kentucky Legend ham!
Friends remember couple killed in Weinbach explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Charlie and Martina Hite loved to do everything together. They loved riding bikes through town, selling wares at the flea market, playing in the Special Olympics, and going to church together. In fact, perhaps the only thing they loved more than that was each other. Speaking on...
37th Bluegrass in the Park Music Festival held at Audobon Mill Park in Henderson
The 37th Bluegrass in the Park Music Festival took place at Audobon Mill park in Henderson on Friday and Saturday. Attendees to the free event could hear from some of the most popular acts in bluegrass music, such as David Grier, King's Highway, and The Price Sisters, among others. The...
Popular Owensboro Tattoo Shop Announces Exciting Expansion into Henderson, KY
This has been an incredibly exciting week for Lady Luck Tattoo and Body Piercing. In addition to celebrating their 15th anniversary and having a huge weekend event to commemorate the milestone, Lady Luck just made a huge announcement. The popular Owensboro parlor is expanding into Henderson, KY, which will soon...
New Children's Book By Local Author
Many people in our community who have ever experienced a presentation by storyteller Mary Jo Huff understand the enthusiasm she shares for teaching children. Her commitment to reading is evidenced in her involvement in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Warrick County, making sure parents register upon the birth of a child to receive a free book monthly for the first five years of their child's life.
MentorKids Kentucky Director Talks About Upcoming Fundraiser – The Rugged Race
Berly Tillman Sullivan has been the Executive Director of MentorKids KY for eight years. Anyone who knows Berly, knows that she is a ray of sunshine, quick on her feet, and determined to get the job done. She is passionate about serving kids and families through MentorKids Kentucky. MentorKids Kentucky...
How The ‘Hug Button’ Is Helping Kids W/Anxiety Brave Back To School [PHOTOS]
Heading back to school can bring on a flood of emotions from happy to totally anxious. The 'Hug Button' is helping kids with anxiety or nervous feelings brave the school day. I'm a pretty outgoing person. Growing up I moved around 13 times before high school where I stayed in one school FINALLY. During those years I can recall the first day I attended a new school and each time I was nervous. My momma always took me. She would tell me how very much she loved me and whether it was a little note or a special bracelet or a rock of some sort she always gave me something to cling onto during that time so I could look at it and think of her and know she was thinking of me too.
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: August 19-21
It’s the time of year for loud boats ripping across the water, and the Owensboro HydroFair is here to deliver! Taking place August 19-21, the HydroFair will bring you a weekend of hydroplane racing like you’ve never seen before. More than 60 teams from across the US and Canada will compete for some exciting racing on the Ohio River, with boats topping speeds of 170 MPH. You can enjoy the Owensboro HydroFair for free or reserve a spot in the comfort of an air-conditioned space at the Owensboro Convention Center.
There’s a Fun Back to School Celebration Friday Evening in Owensboro
School is back in session here in Owensboro-Daviess County and the folks at Friday After 5 have planned a huge Back to School celebration downtown. This week is Back to School Night and features a really fun scavenger hunt that the entire family can compete in. The scavenger hunt is sponsored by WKRBC and is fully interactive through the WBKR app.
Owensboro lands world’s largest geocaching event
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro has been selected to host GeoWoodstock on Memorial Day Weekend from May 22 to 28, in 2023. Geocaching involves using a mobile device to follow GPS coordinates to find geocaches throughout an area. Geocaches are hidden compartments with logs to sign and in some cases have trinkets to take and […]
Kentucky Interior Designer Has Big Plans To Glamp Up Your Indiana Getaway [PHOTOS]
Glamping has become super popular over the past five years. One Kentucky Interior Designer just bought an Indiana camper and she's glamping it up to rent it out. Basically, glamping is for all of us that don't necessarily like to idea of roughing it in a tent and using the restroom out in the open for all of mother nature to see and smell.
SCARY: Did You Know There are “Cow Killer” Wasps Here in Kentucky?
It took fifty years of my life before I ever saw one of these things. I'll be honest. Until a couple of days ago, I'm not certain I even knew they existed. My friend Jim and I were playing tennis over at Center Court here in Owensboro. Jim will tell you this. Actually, anyone I have ever played tennis with will tell you this. I am a complete freak when it comes to bugs, ants or spiders on a tennis court. If I see one, I will immediately stop playing and try to find a way to get the bug to safety. It's like I practice Jainism. Have you heard of the Jains?
Couple killed in Weinbach tragedy to be laid to rest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Charlie and Martina Hite were two of the three victims that tragically passed away in the Weinbach home explosion on Wednesday. Less than a week after their deaths, the couple will be laid to rest in Evansville. On Saturday, officials with Full Gospel Mission announced the Hite’s funeral arrangements. Speaking on […]
