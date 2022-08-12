ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Principal Welcomes Students Back to School with Hilarious Backstreet Boys Parody Song [WATCH]

If there were a list of the coolest principals around, I have to think Mike Allen would be near the top if not on the top of that list. While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week welcoming his students and faculty back to the building for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Cosmetology Student Making ‘Sweet’ Designs With Her Talents [SEE PHOTOS]

A Kentucky cosmetology student is making her dreams come true in the sweetest way and she's sharing her talents with others. You have to see her latest 'SWEET' creation. Layla is from right here in Owensboro, Kentucky. I have watched this young lady grow up from a toddler and I don't think I ever saw one hair on her head out of place. She always looks like she is ready to walk the red carpet at any given moment. To put it plainly she is a beautiful girl. I had an opportunity to ask her why she decided to go into cosmetology and this is what she had to say;
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun Cassidy
Person
Prince
Person
Cyndi Lauper
WTVW

Friends remember couple killed in Weinbach explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Charlie and Martina Hite loved to do everything together. They loved riding bikes through town, selling wares at the flea market, playing in the Special Olympics, and going to church together. In fact, perhaps the only thing they loved more than that was each other. Speaking on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
macaronikid.com

New Children's Book By Local Author

Many people in our community who have ever experienced a presentation by storyteller Mary Jo Huff understand the enthusiasm she shares for teaching children. Her commitment to reading is evidenced in her involvement in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Warrick County, making sure parents register upon the birth of a child to receive a free book monthly for the first five years of their child's life.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vinyl#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#National Vinyl Record Day
WOMI Owensboro

How The ‘Hug Button’ Is Helping Kids W/Anxiety Brave Back To School [PHOTOS]

Heading back to school can bring on a flood of emotions from happy to totally anxious. The 'Hug Button' is helping kids with anxiety or nervous feelings brave the school day. I'm a pretty outgoing person. Growing up I moved around 13 times before high school where I stayed in one school FINALLY. During those years I can recall the first day I attended a new school and each time I was nervous. My momma always took me. She would tell me how very much she loved me and whether it was a little note or a special bracelet or a rock of some sort she always gave me something to cling onto during that time so I could look at it and think of her and know she was thinking of me too.
OWENSBORO, KY
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: August 19-21

It’s the time of year for loud boats ripping across the water, and the Owensboro HydroFair is here to deliver! Taking place August 19-21, the HydroFair will bring you a weekend of hydroplane racing like you’ve never seen before. More than 60 teams from across the US and Canada will compete for some exciting racing on the Ohio River, with boats topping speeds of 170 MPH. You can enjoy the Owensboro HydroFair for free or reserve a spot in the comfort of an air-conditioned space at the Owensboro Convention Center.
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro lands world’s largest geocaching event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro has been selected to host GeoWoodstock on Memorial Day Weekend from May 22 to 28, in 2023. Geocaching involves using a mobile device to follow GPS coordinates to find geocaches throughout an area. Geocaches are hidden compartments with logs to sign and in some cases have trinkets to take and […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

SCARY: Did You Know There are “Cow Killer” Wasps Here in Kentucky?

It took fifty years of my life before I ever saw one of these things. I'll be honest. Until a couple of days ago, I'm not certain I even knew they existed. My friend Jim and I were playing tennis over at Center Court here in Owensboro. Jim will tell you this. Actually, anyone I have ever played tennis with will tell you this. I am a complete freak when it comes to bugs, ants or spiders on a tennis court. If I see one, I will immediately stop playing and try to find a way to get the bug to safety. It's like I practice Jainism. Have you heard of the Jains?
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Couple killed in Weinbach tragedy to be laid to rest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Charlie and Martina Hite were two of the three victims that tragically passed away in the Weinbach home explosion on Wednesday. Less than a week after their deaths, the couple will be laid to rest in Evansville. On Saturday, officials with Full Gospel Mission announced the Hite’s funeral arrangements. Speaking on […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy