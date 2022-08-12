ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYS Cannabis Control Board approves first 15 processors to make cannabis products

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Cannabis Control Board approved its first 15 Adult-Use Conditional Processor Licenses. The processor licenses are a key part of the supply chain supporting the opening of the state’s adult-use cannabis market as processors will take adult-use cannabis currently being grown by New York farmers and turn it into consumer cannabis products.
AGRICULTURE
State Police searching for missing teen in Herkimer County

German Flatts, NY — New York State Police is searching for 14-year-old Cruise T. Desjardins,. Desjardins was last seen on August 11, 2022, around 8:30 p.m. on McKensy Place in the town of German Flatts, Herkimer County. Troopers say he is 6 foot tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Byrne Dairy's DeWitt plant named 2022 Dairy Plant of the Year

DEWITT, N.Y. — Byrne Dairy, Inc.’s plant in DeWitt has been named the 2022 Dairy Plant of the Year by Dairy Foods Magazine for its accomplishments in aseptic production, food safety, and sustainability. “It’s a great privilege to be named Dairy Plant of the Year,” said Byrne Dairy...
DEWITT, NY
Much needed rain returns to CNY next week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - So far this month, Syracuse has only seen 0.81" of rainfall, but our rainfall should normally be around 1.67" up to this date. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the images in this web story) The latest drought monitor (which is issued weekly and came out this past...
SYRACUSE, NY
Dogs eat their owners' winning lottery ticket

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Oregon Lottery officials have almost heard it all concerning lost and damaged tickets, but a dog eating a lottery ticket was a first. A woman sent a letter with a torn-up winning lottery ticket and a picture of the culprits. The two pup bandits are...
OREGON STATE
Prince tribute group to add more flair to the Fair

Syracuse, N.Y. — New York State Fair organizers have announced a Prince tribute group will be performing this year. 'Gary Sanchez presents The Prince Experience: A Loving Tribute 2 Prince' will take the Chevy Court stage at noon on Monday, Sept. 5. Prince came on to the music scene...
MUSIC

