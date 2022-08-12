ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

WSLS

Crash on I-81S in Wythe County cleared

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT says this crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on I-81 southbound in Wythe County has led to delays, according to VDOT. Virginia State Police says the crash happened at the 74 mile marker and involved a pickup truck that was pulling a camper.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash on I-81N in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared. A single-vehicle crash has led to traffic backups on I-81N in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near the 140 mile marker. As of 5:51 a.m., all northbound lanes are closed. Stay with 10 News for...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

20th memorial motorcycle ride for Jennifer Short

RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — The 20th Jennifer Short Memorial scholarship ride took place on Saturday. Ray Reynolds has been the long-time organizer of the event and he is stepping down after 20 years. The riders met at the CrossPoint Church in Ridgeway, Virginia. A lunch was held at noon for the riders sponsored by both […]
RIDGEWAY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski Co. school bus breaks down, delays student pickup times

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Some Pulaski County students may have to wait a while for their school bus to arrive Monday morning due to an issue with Bus 59. According to Pulaski County Public Schools, Bus 59 — which serves the Snowville area and is also covering for Bus 46 — has broken down.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Long-Awaited Historic Letters Are Now Published

RADFORD, VA—A book nearly 160 years in the making is now illuminating life during the Civil War in Southwest Virginia. The book, which has just been released by the University of North Carolina Press, features the wartime correspondence between Confederate newlyweds Brigadier General Gabriel C. Wharton and Anne Radford Wharton. The surviving 524 letters are astounding and reveal that we still have so much to learn about our history.
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Wasena Bridge Replacement Project expected to begin in spring 2023

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wasena Bridge Replacement Project was expected to begin in spring 2022, but the city of Roanoke has run into some challenges that have pushed back the expected start date. ”The main concern is to complete the agreement process with Norfolk Southern,” said Josephus Johnson-Koroma, a...
ROANOKE, VA
FireRescue1

Entire Va. volunteer squad suspended, may face embezzlement charges

ROANOKE, Va. — A entire volunteer squad has been suspended while its members are being investigated and may face charges of embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense, WSLS reported Friday. The Roanoke County Police Department and the county’s internal auditor are investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Attorney Gen. Jason Miyares meets with law enforcement in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares discussed how his office can help local law enforcement agencies on Friday afternoon. Since taking office back in January, Miyares has made it one of his goals to strengthen the relationship with law enforcement. Miyares started by having a roundtable discussion...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSET

Scam Alert: Roanoke FireEMS warns community on text message scam

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department is warning the public about a scam offering a discount. The department said to disregard any text messages pertaining to receiving an offer discount on a Roanoke Fire-EMs shirt. This is not affiliated with the department in any way the department...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Farmers face economic turmoil following the pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The pandemic, rising gas prices, and supply chain demand have all affected many local vendors. National Famers market week is an opportunity to show how much value vendors bring to our hometowns. Four years ago, a Roanoke City resident quit film to become a farmer. Cam...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Northwest Ace Hardware and Salem Fair donate $7,725 to 127 Place

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Northwest Ace Hardware teamed up with the Salem Fair to donate $7,725 to 127 Place, a Christian-based non-profit for orphans in southwest Virginia. The Salem Fair returned to Salem this past June, allowing Northwest Ace Hardware stores to sell hundreds of “Megapass” unlimited ride wristband tickets for the fair in advance. […]
SALEM, VA
beckersspine.com

Dr. Phillip Patterson performs region's first robotic total knee replacement

Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Medical Center's orthopedic surgeon Phillip Patterson, MD, performed the region's first robotic total knee replacement, The Roanoke Star reported Aug. 12. LewisGale said it is the first in the Roanoke Valley to offer robotic technology for partial knee, total hip and total knee replacements, the report said....
SALEM, VA
pcpatriot.com

Scout completes Eagle Scout Project in Pulaski

Aidan Doyle is with Troop 141 out of Christiansburg. He’s almost 16 years old and an uprising Junior at Auburn High School. Aidan recently completed his Eagle Scout Project for the Town of Pulaski, he put in two benches at Heritage Park. He wanted to do a project for the Town of Pulaski as this is where his grandparents Johnny and Wanda Saunders live. It became a bit of a tribute to honor his great grandmothers, Marlene Jones and Lois Saunders – both deceased now from cancer. Granny Marlene and his “Maw Maw” Wanda Saunders would walk him down the Dora Highway trail when he was younger. He would like to thank John and Donna Travis, his family and friends who donated and Kim Caudill of the Pulaski Public Works Department for all of their contributions to this project.
PULASKI, VA
WDBJ7.com

Power back to most residents in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Most Roanoke County residents have power as of early Wednesday morning. EARLIER STORY: More than 1,960 Appalachian Power customers are without power Tuesday evening in Roanoke County. There is no estimate for restoration. Check back with the WDBJ7 and the outage map for updates.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman found shot in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found shot near 3300 Ferncliff Avenue NW Sunday evening, according to Roanoke Police. Someone called police about 7:30 p.m. reporting a person had been shot. The woman’s injuries appear to be non-critical, according to police. No one has been arrested.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Virginia’s oldest agricultural fair kicks off Friday in Newport

NEWPORT, Va. – The state’s oldest agricultural fair opened its gates on Friday, celebrating 87 years of fair fun. The Newport Fair is a beloved tradition in the New River Valley, celebrating life “the way that it was.”. The two-day fair blends a touch of the past...
NEWPORT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crystal Spring neighborhood in Roanoke reacts to boutique hotel plans

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The developers of a boutique hotel are taking the next steps toward construction in Roanoke. However, it will be awhile before any construction happens on Crystal Spring Avenue. Developers explained at the Board of Zoning Appeals meeting Wednesday they’ll be focusing on mapping out the building...
ROANOKE, VA

