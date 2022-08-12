Read full article on original website
Crash on I-81S in Wythe County cleared
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT says this crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on I-81 southbound in Wythe County has led to delays, according to VDOT. Virginia State Police says the crash happened at the 74 mile marker and involved a pickup truck that was pulling a camper.
WSLS
Vehicle crash on I-81N in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared. A single-vehicle crash has led to traffic backups on I-81N in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near the 140 mile marker. As of 5:51 a.m., all northbound lanes are closed. Stay with 10 News for...
wfxrtv.com
Habitat for Humanity, Giles Co. Technology Center students build affordable housing
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley (NRV) partnered up with students from the Giles County Technical Center in order to tackle the affordable housing crisis in Pulaski County. Throughout each school year, the partnership builds homes for families who are in need...
20th memorial motorcycle ride for Jennifer Short
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — The 20th Jennifer Short Memorial scholarship ride took place on Saturday. Ray Reynolds has been the long-time organizer of the event and he is stepping down after 20 years. The riders met at the CrossPoint Church in Ridgeway, Virginia. A lunch was held at noon for the riders sponsored by both […]
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. school bus breaks down, delays student pickup times
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Some Pulaski County students may have to wait a while for their school bus to arrive Monday morning due to an issue with Bus 59. According to Pulaski County Public Schools, Bus 59 — which serves the Snowville area and is also covering for Bus 46 — has broken down.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Long-Awaited Historic Letters Are Now Published
RADFORD, VA—A book nearly 160 years in the making is now illuminating life during the Civil War in Southwest Virginia. The book, which has just been released by the University of North Carolina Press, features the wartime correspondence between Confederate newlyweds Brigadier General Gabriel C. Wharton and Anne Radford Wharton. The surviving 524 letters are astounding and reveal that we still have so much to learn about our history.
WDBJ7.com
Wasena Bridge Replacement Project expected to begin in spring 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wasena Bridge Replacement Project was expected to begin in spring 2022, but the city of Roanoke has run into some challenges that have pushed back the expected start date. ”The main concern is to complete the agreement process with Norfolk Southern,” said Josephus Johnson-Koroma, a...
FireRescue1
Entire Va. volunteer squad suspended, may face embezzlement charges
ROANOKE, Va. — A entire volunteer squad has been suspended while its members are being investigated and may face charges of embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense, WSLS reported Friday. The Roanoke County Police Department and the county’s internal auditor are investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer...
WSLS
Attorney Gen. Jason Miyares meets with law enforcement in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares discussed how his office can help local law enforcement agencies on Friday afternoon. Since taking office back in January, Miyares has made it one of his goals to strengthen the relationship with law enforcement. Miyares started by having a roundtable discussion...
WSET
Scam Alert: Roanoke FireEMS warns community on text message scam
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department is warning the public about a scam offering a discount. The department said to disregard any text messages pertaining to receiving an offer discount on a Roanoke Fire-EMs shirt. This is not affiliated with the department in any way the department...
Augusta Free Press
Reported lottery ticket theft leads to Virginia State Police pursuit, suspect at large
A Burkville man is being sought after a Virginia State Police pursuit initiated following a report of a theft from a gas station at Exit 162 along Interstate 81 in Botetourt County. Shawn Michael Tolbert, 42, fled on foot after crashing his vehicle in Craig County following the Aug. 11...
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
WDBJ7.com
Farmers face economic turmoil following the pandemic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The pandemic, rising gas prices, and supply chain demand have all affected many local vendors. National Famers market week is an opportunity to show how much value vendors bring to our hometowns. Four years ago, a Roanoke City resident quit film to become a farmer. Cam...
Northwest Ace Hardware and Salem Fair donate $7,725 to 127 Place
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Northwest Ace Hardware teamed up with the Salem Fair to donate $7,725 to 127 Place, a Christian-based non-profit for orphans in southwest Virginia. The Salem Fair returned to Salem this past June, allowing Northwest Ace Hardware stores to sell hundreds of “Megapass” unlimited ride wristband tickets for the fair in advance. […]
beckersspine.com
Dr. Phillip Patterson performs region's first robotic total knee replacement
Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Medical Center's orthopedic surgeon Phillip Patterson, MD, performed the region's first robotic total knee replacement, The Roanoke Star reported Aug. 12. LewisGale said it is the first in the Roanoke Valley to offer robotic technology for partial knee, total hip and total knee replacements, the report said....
pcpatriot.com
Scout completes Eagle Scout Project in Pulaski
Aidan Doyle is with Troop 141 out of Christiansburg. He’s almost 16 years old and an uprising Junior at Auburn High School. Aidan recently completed his Eagle Scout Project for the Town of Pulaski, he put in two benches at Heritage Park. He wanted to do a project for the Town of Pulaski as this is where his grandparents Johnny and Wanda Saunders live. It became a bit of a tribute to honor his great grandmothers, Marlene Jones and Lois Saunders – both deceased now from cancer. Granny Marlene and his “Maw Maw” Wanda Saunders would walk him down the Dora Highway trail when he was younger. He would like to thank John and Donna Travis, his family and friends who donated and Kim Caudill of the Pulaski Public Works Department for all of their contributions to this project.
WDBJ7.com
Power back to most residents in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Most Roanoke County residents have power as of early Wednesday morning. EARLIER STORY: More than 1,960 Appalachian Power customers are without power Tuesday evening in Roanoke County. There is no estimate for restoration. Check back with the WDBJ7 and the outage map for updates.
WDBJ7.com
Woman found shot in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found shot near 3300 Ferncliff Avenue NW Sunday evening, according to Roanoke Police. Someone called police about 7:30 p.m. reporting a person had been shot. The woman’s injuries appear to be non-critical, according to police. No one has been arrested.
WSLS
Virginia’s oldest agricultural fair kicks off Friday in Newport
NEWPORT, Va. – The state’s oldest agricultural fair opened its gates on Friday, celebrating 87 years of fair fun. The Newport Fair is a beloved tradition in the New River Valley, celebrating life “the way that it was.”. The two-day fair blends a touch of the past...
WDBJ7.com
Crystal Spring neighborhood in Roanoke reacts to boutique hotel plans
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The developers of a boutique hotel are taking the next steps toward construction in Roanoke. However, it will be awhile before any construction happens on Crystal Spring Avenue. Developers explained at the Board of Zoning Appeals meeting Wednesday they’ll be focusing on mapping out the building...
