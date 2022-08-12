Available immediately! Gorgeous Dunhaven Woods Builder's Model Home! Enjoy Living in Your Own Private Oasis in this 4 Bedroom, 3.1 Bath home w/ 10 ft. Ceilings, Custom Oak Millwork Throughout, Dramatic Two-Story Family Room, Enormous Finished Basement That Offers Entertainment, Relaxation & Fitness Options, & so Much More. Welcome Guests into the Impressive Two-Story Foyer that Opens to the Expansive Living Room w/ Tray Ceiling, Bay Windows & White Trim. The Living Room Flows into the Lovely Dining Room that Can Easily Seat 8+. A Butler's Pantry Separates the Dining Room from the Kitchen & Provides Extra Serving Space for Gatherings. Opposite the Living Room is the First Floor Office w/ Double French Doors, Wood Flooring, Custom Built-In Wood Desk & Cabinetry. The Huge Chef's Kitchen Has a Walk-In Pantry, Island, & Peninsula w/ Seating Space, 42" Cabinets, Granite Countertops, a Large Eating Nook that Has Bay Windows & Sliders Offering Panoramic Views and Access to the Pretty Backyard. The Kitchen Opens to the Spectacular Two-Story Family Room w/ a Floor-to-Ceiling Brick Gas Fireplace, A Wall of Windows that Overlooks One of Two Outdoor Decks & Lush Backyard. A Juliet Balcony Opens From the Second Floor Bonus Room. The Convenient First Floor Laundry/Mud Room Has Extra Storage Space & Access to the 3-Car Garage. Retreat Upstairs to the Primary Bedroom w/ its Cathedral Ceiling, Huge En-Suite that has a Jetted Tub, Separate Shower & Walk-in Closet. A Bonus Room Provides Flex Space to Create a Second Floor Family Room or Media/Music Room. The Secondary Bedrooms are Generous in Size & Share a Hall Bath w/ Double Vanity. The Light-Filled Finished English Basement Offers A Mirrored-Wall Fitness Room, Serving/Entertainment Area with Wet Bar, White Cabinetry and Sub-Zero Wine Refrigerator. The Recreation Area Includes a Pool Table w/ Additional Gaming Space. Create a Cozy Relaxation Area in Front of the Gas Fireplace that also Overlooks the Outdoor Spa Deck. A Full Bath Includes a Walk-in Kohler Shower w/ a Seated Jetted Foot Bath. Two Storage Areas Complete this area. The Outside Back of the Home Has Multi-Level Decks & a Brick Paver Patio that Leads via Limestone Steps to the Large Back Yard. A Swim Spa Hot Tub Provides Year-Round Aquatic Exercise & Relation. SEE FEATURES SHEET IN ADDITIONAL INFORMATION. Application fee ($65 per person) includes credit review, criminal history check, past rental history, identity confirmation & employment verification. We require photo ID of all prospective occupants over 18 years of age at time of application.

PALATINE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO