Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina Andras
spotonillinois.com
Top 10 Manteno, Illinois home sales for July 2022
Robin Kelly tweeted the following: "The #InflationReductionAct doesn't raise taxes a penny on families making under $400,000 a year. But it does make sure wealthy corporations who have been dodging their taxes finally pay their fair share."
spotonillinois.com
'A fresh start': How Bloomingdale re-imagines Stratford Square Mall
Stratford Square Mall was once a bustling shopping destination and a cash cow, producing more than $20 million in sales tax revenue a decade ago. But that number quickly dwindled as department stores and other tenants closed shop. Fed up with the status quo, Bloomingdale leaders are re-imagining...
bhhschicago.com
2277 Barrington East Drive
Move in ready! Wonderful place to live. The spacious and bright home has three bedrooms with a loft. 2. baths. Kitchen with oak cabinets & stainless stain appliances. Laminated floors throughout the first and the second floor. Conveniently located and close to schools and parks.
Woodfield Mall to Open Series of New Stores This Fall
Woodfield Mall landed several new retailers and eateries, with a total of five establishments slated to open their doors later this year. The collection of recruits are geared toward offering Schaumburg's shoppers a range of choices, organizers said. “Our local shoppers and destination shoppers from across the Chicago metro, and...
Gas in Illinois Averages Lowest Level Seen in Months. Why Are Prices Falling?
Prices at the pump have declined in Illinois following a trend where the national average fell below $4 a gallon Thursday, the lowest level seen in months. Regular gas averages $4.29 a gallon in Illinois and $3.97 a gallon in the U.S. as of Saturday, according to AAA. While prices are higher than they were a year ago in both cases, they are significantly below the peak reached in June. At that time, gas had a price tag of more than $5 a gallon.
Does This Popular Mall In Illinois Still Have A Chance At Thriving?
If you've never been to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois, you've saved yourself from impulse buying at every store. Though I shop online a ton now, I do make a trip to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg from time to time. Something about walking into a huge shopping center and having all the options you need in one giant building makes me happy. That means more walking, but at least I'm not wasting gas driving from place to place!
bhhschicago.com
462 W Falkirk Place
Available immediately! Gorgeous Dunhaven Woods Builder's Model Home! Enjoy Living in Your Own Private Oasis in this 4 Bedroom, 3.1 Bath home w/ 10 ft. Ceilings, Custom Oak Millwork Throughout, Dramatic Two-Story Family Room, Enormous Finished Basement That Offers Entertainment, Relaxation & Fitness Options, & so Much More. Welcome Guests into the Impressive Two-Story Foyer that Opens to the Expansive Living Room w/ Tray Ceiling, Bay Windows & White Trim. The Living Room Flows into the Lovely Dining Room that Can Easily Seat 8+. A Butler's Pantry Separates the Dining Room from the Kitchen & Provides Extra Serving Space for Gatherings. Opposite the Living Room is the First Floor Office w/ Double French Doors, Wood Flooring, Custom Built-In Wood Desk & Cabinetry. The Huge Chef's Kitchen Has a Walk-In Pantry, Island, & Peninsula w/ Seating Space, 42" Cabinets, Granite Countertops, a Large Eating Nook that Has Bay Windows & Sliders Offering Panoramic Views and Access to the Pretty Backyard. The Kitchen Opens to the Spectacular Two-Story Family Room w/ a Floor-to-Ceiling Brick Gas Fireplace, A Wall of Windows that Overlooks One of Two Outdoor Decks & Lush Backyard. A Juliet Balcony Opens From the Second Floor Bonus Room. The Convenient First Floor Laundry/Mud Room Has Extra Storage Space & Access to the 3-Car Garage. Retreat Upstairs to the Primary Bedroom w/ its Cathedral Ceiling, Huge En-Suite that has a Jetted Tub, Separate Shower & Walk-in Closet. A Bonus Room Provides Flex Space to Create a Second Floor Family Room or Media/Music Room. The Secondary Bedrooms are Generous in Size & Share a Hall Bath w/ Double Vanity. The Light-Filled Finished English Basement Offers A Mirrored-Wall Fitness Room, Serving/Entertainment Area with Wet Bar, White Cabinetry and Sub-Zero Wine Refrigerator. The Recreation Area Includes a Pool Table w/ Additional Gaming Space. Create a Cozy Relaxation Area in Front of the Gas Fireplace that also Overlooks the Outdoor Spa Deck. A Full Bath Includes a Walk-in Kohler Shower w/ a Seated Jetted Foot Bath. Two Storage Areas Complete this area. The Outside Back of the Home Has Multi-Level Decks & a Brick Paver Patio that Leads via Limestone Steps to the Large Back Yard. A Swim Spa Hot Tub Provides Year-Round Aquatic Exercise & Relation. SEE FEATURES SHEET IN ADDITIONAL INFORMATION. Application fee ($65 per person) includes credit review, criminal history check, past rental history, identity confirmation & employment verification. We require photo ID of all prospective occupants over 18 years of age at time of application.
Chicago's $42.7 million hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been worse
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot released Chicago's 2023 budget this week with a shortfall of $127.9 million and a property tax hike of 2.5%. (CHICAGO) Property taxes may be rising next year, but it could have been worse. Thanks to Mayor Lightfoot's automatic escalator model, property taxes could have risen by 5% or the inflation rate, whichever is the lowest.
luxury-houses.net
Beautifully Reimagined Luxury Residence with Brick and Stone Exterior in Oak Brook Lists for $2.799 Million
The Residence in Oak Brook is a luxurious home restructured and remodeled the exterior and interior, now available for sale. This home located at 1611 Midwest Club Pkwy, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,608 square feet of living spaces. Call Lina Shah – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (312) 593-4818) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Oak Brook.
See how Chicago ranks compared to other cities when it comes to inflation
You may think inflation hits expensive states hardest, but that's not the case.
Bannerman’s Sports Grill Looks to Move to Brewster Creek Business Park
The restaurant hopes to move to an 8.1-acre area and add an outdoor stage
spotonillinois.com
A South Loop 2-bedroom townhome TH-2 at the high-amenity The Cooper
See rent and availability info at: The Cooper is the first residential tower in the exciting new Southbank development along the Chicago River. The Cooper is a high-amenity architecturally interesting tower designed by Perkins + Will.
classicchicagomagazine.com
The Service Club’s Day on the Terrace
Chicago designer Al Menotti, Lisa Huber & Al Balcer. Cheryl Coleman & Myra Reilly have a fun moment at their table. The first Monday in August has been the summer’s day to salute fabulous fashion, thanks to the Service Club of Chicago, which recently resumed the tradition with its first in-person show in two years. Begun years ago as a “Day in the Country,” it was originally held in member’s homes. Leaders of this year’s show, entitled “Cinema Paradiso,” are projecting revenues of over $215,000, a new record for the event.
What's happening at 38th and Chicago?
There are a lot of cops and at least 1 fire truck at George Floyd Square right now. Does anyone know what's going on?from gwendiesel. Apparently 2 people were shot. That corner and the blocks north on Chicago always have been sketchy. That SA had bullet proof glass for its employees FFS. Everybody acts like it was such a great area because it was getting gentrified? I mean someone was shot in front of my house near there on Park ave long before GFS.
kanecountyconnects.com
Back to School for Kane County Kids
There are 9 public school districts in Kane County. School District U-46 -- starts on August 16 (Kindergarten thru 12th grade students) 37,000 students - 57 schools and programs . Communities - Bartlett, Elgin, Hanover Park, South Elgin, Streamwood and Wayne and portions of Carol Stream, Hoffman Estates, St. Charles, Schaumburg, and West Chicago.
A demogorgon has descended on Oak Brook inside The Stranger Things Store
The fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana comes to life at The Stranger Things Store in Oakbrook Center. Grab you best 80s outfit and head out to the western suburb to experience something strange. Tim McGill got a tour for Good Day Chicago.
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
Chicago Defender
Estate Sale Goddess Hosted The William E. & Peggy Brazley Estate Liquidation
The weekend of August 5-7, 2022, estate liquidators Ty & Lynne McDaniel, owners of Estate Sale Goddess, drew a large crowd of shoppers to the former estate of prominent power couple William E. and Peggy Brazley in Olympia Fields, IL. The 7,000 square feet 15-room mansion, designed by Brazley, has...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Chicago’s ‘safe life’ is long gone
When I was younger, my dad would always talk about how beautiful the city where he grew up was, but how grateful he was to be able to come to and settle in Chicago. Of course, he was talking about Jerusalem, which long before his country, Palestine, was torn by war, was one of the most spectacular cities in the world.
spotonillinois.com
3 injured in shooting at amusement park near Chicago
Three people have been hurt in a shooting outside an amusement park north of Chicago... Eight brides in one family have worn a Marshall Field's wedding gown purchased in 1950: 'it's a lucky dress'.
