KWQC
Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman’s property
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A rural Sherrard woman was arrested Friday after deputies say nearly 200 dogs were found on her property. Karen A. Plambeck, 59, was arrested Friday on three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison.
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Ottumwa Man Threatened Individual with Knife
An Ottumwa man is accused of brandishing a knife during a verbal argument at Casey’s last week. 21-year-old Jayden Guyette has been charged with assault-displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. Court records say on August 11th at 2:45 PM, Guyette was observed yelling at a Casey’s employee at...
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Charged With Criminal Mischief, Unauthorized Debit Card Use
An Ottumwa man is facing charges after a pair of alleged incidents in early August. According to court records, at around 12:44 A.M. on August 8, 18 year old Stone Jade Frederick threw a brick through a window at a residence on Minneopa Street in Ottumwa. The incident report states that after the arrest in a post-Miranda interview, Frederick admitted to breaking the window “out of spite”. The damage was listed as “less than $1500”. A separate incident report then states that at around 12:47 A.M that same day, Frederick broke into a vehicle (the report is unclear about the location) and stole a debit card. He then attempted to use said card to purchase an item at a convenience store on Albia Road.
KBUR
Burlington Police involved in multi-agency saturation patrol
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced the results of a recent saturation patrol. According to a news release, on Tuesday, August 9th, officers from the Burlington Police Department, West Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Patrol Air Wing, and the Iowa Department of Transportation conducted a saturation patrol in and around Burlington, West Burlington and Des Moines County.
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Arrested for Attempted Burglary
An Ottumwa man was arrested after being caught attempting to break into a home last week, according to police. 24-year-old Gregory Allen Showalter II has been charged with possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, attempted third-degree burglary, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug. According...
muddyrivernews.com
‘Humiliating and embarrassing’: Assistant state’s Adams County state’s attorney fired after just four months on job
QUINCY — An assistant state’s attorney for Adams County was let go last week after working for just four months, and the verdicts in three parental rights cases he tried in juvenile court this summer were vacated because he was not licensed to practice law in Illinois. Pruitt...
KCJJ
Burlington woman arrested after allegedly dancing on Iowa City Police squad car
A Burlington woman who thought it was a good idea to dance on the top of a squad car was arrested by Iowa City Police early Sunday morning. According to the arrest report, 20-year-old Asia McQuay of North 8th Street jumped on top of a police car just after 1 am in the 100 block of College Street, reportedly to take a photo of herself dancing. The incident caused scratches and dents to the hood of the squad car, and McQuay was identified by security camera footage.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Camden man arrested for traffic and drug offenses; Fort Madison wins state honor for depot renovation
Authorities arrested a western Illinois man who is accused of speeding on a McDonough County road and then crashing his vehicle into a barn. The sheriff’s department reported a deputy spotted James Johnson, 65, of Camden driving a Buick LeSabre at about 100 mph on Bellingham Road on Tuesday night.
Toddler struck, killed in Missouri during U-turn
A driver struck and killed a toddler late Thursday night in northeast Missouri while making a U-turn.
KBUR
Fort Madison Police Department speeding enforcement
Fort Madison, IA- The Fort Madison Police Department has announced their participation in an anti-speeding campaign. According to a news release, Fort Madison Police are teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind drivers to obey the speed limit and will be hosting a speeding campaign on Wednesday, August 17th.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Hancock County from July 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Christin Young of Hamilton sold a residence at 1050 Main in...
Burlington FD responds to 2nd suspicious fire
The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to the scene of a mobile home fire, less than a week after they were called to the same area for a similar fire. On August 12 at approximately 9:25 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 601 S. Roosevelt Avenue […]
This Nearly Million Dollar Quincy, Illinois Home Has a Huge Barn
It may not be the most expensive home available in Quincy, Illinois right now, but it's close if that's not the case. It's an epic nearly million dollar estate that also includes a huge barn. The fact that I spent a lot of time at my grandma's farm growing up...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Aug. 12, 2022
Melissa L Mangham, 47, 524 Elm St, Nuisance Abatement at 518 Harrison St. NTA 126. Brian K Nixon (50) 1029 Jefferson for Failure to Yield Stop Sign at 11th & Maine PTC128. Robert Heather, 51, Quincy for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender – arrested 8th-9th/Jersey – lodged – 250.
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Medical Group announces opening of milk depot for infants in need
QUINCY — In partnership with the Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes, Quincy Medical Group is opening a new milk depot. The milk depot will be located at the QMG Women’s Health Center on the second floor of QMG’s 1118 Hampshire location. The milk...
KBUR
Authorities release names of teenagers involved in fatal crash south of Burlington
Burlington, IA- Authorities have released the names of the teenagers involved in a fatal accident that occurred Saturday, August 6th, south of Burlington. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 16-year-old Carson Bennet Anderson was traveling southbound on Sullivan Slough road. The vehicle then left the roadway for an unknown reason before striking a tree.
977wmoi.com
Knox County Health Department Announces the Start of the Energy Assistance Program
The Knox County Health Department is pleased to announce that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance. The department will begin scheduling appointments for Knox County residents on Monday, August 22, 2022. Residents may schedule by calling, 309-344-2224, or walking into the Health Department (1361 W. Fremont St, Galesburg, IL), between 8:00am and 4:00pm, Monday-Friday. All customers will be asked to wear a mask upon entering the building.
kciiradio.com
Breaking News: Two Car Accident Sends Vehicle Through the Front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington
A two-car accident resulted in a car going through the front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington at around 11:30 am. No structural damage was reported to the adjoined Cafe Dodici, but the restaurant was shut down because of the crash. Onlookers say that a car was backing out of a parking spot in front of Dodici’s on S. Iowa Ave. when a vehicle heading northbound collided with the car before crashing into the front of the coffee shop. No injuries were reported, and it is unsure how long Dodici’s Shop will be closed for repairs.
