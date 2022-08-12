An Ottumwa man is facing charges after a pair of alleged incidents in early August. According to court records, at around 12:44 A.M. on August 8, 18 year old Stone Jade Frederick threw a brick through a window at a residence on Minneopa Street in Ottumwa. The incident report states that after the arrest in a post-Miranda interview, Frederick admitted to breaking the window “out of spite”. The damage was listed as “less than $1500”. A separate incident report then states that at around 12:47 A.M that same day, Frederick broke into a vehicle (the report is unclear about the location) and stole a debit card. He then attempted to use said card to purchase an item at a convenience store on Albia Road.

