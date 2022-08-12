ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Alton, IL

spotonillinois.com

Collinsville Food Pantry acquires building

COLLINSVILLE - A Collinsville office building has been sold to the Collinsville Food Pantry. According to BarberMurphy, Stephen Wilfong and Richard Martin sold the 6,643-square-foot office building at 2009 Mall St. to the pantry. Details on the transaction were not announced. BarberMurphy...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Construction progresses on new Phillips 66 gas station

Construction crews have made steady progress building the new Phillips 66 convenience store on the eastern edge of Edwardsville. The old site, which dated to 1990, was razed in late May. Crews may add the roof to the walls by the end of this month depending on the weather. This location...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

