Champaign, IL

Top 10 Manteno, Illinois home sales for July 2022

Robin Kelly tweeted the following: "The #InflationReductionAct doesn't raise taxes a penny on families making under $400,000 a year. But it does make sure wealthy corporations who have been dodging their taxes finally pay their fair share."Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
MANTENO, IL
Urbana School facilities director Ashman explains struggle to find contractors

At the June 7 meeting of the Urbana School District #116 Board of Education, the board heard from Randy Ashman, director of facilities services, who explained the district is struggling to find contractors who have a large enough staff to keep its schools clean. "We are currently... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
URBANA, IL
City of Hoopeston City Council met Aug. 2

Here is the agenda provided by the council: Pledge of Allegiance:I. Call meeting to Order II. Alderperson Ward 3 Appointment III. Roll Call IV. Amendment or Approval of Agenda V. Minutes from prior Council meeting VI. Payment of Bills VII....
HOOPESTON, IL

