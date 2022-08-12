Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
City Councilmember announces mayoral bid in Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A challenger has arisen in the race for Pekin Mayor. Becky Cloyd is a current City Council member and is the Mayor Pro Tempore for the City of Pekin under Mayor Mark Luft. This week, Cloyd broke the news to WMBD’s Matt Sheehan that she...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Lincoln sees fewer students, but some optimism, in first fall without Lincoln College
LINCOLN — The apartments above Deep Roots Bakery and Café in Lincoln are quiet as fall approaches. That is rare, as they normally have college students returning to town at this time. Deep Roots owner Tim Boerma said the loss of Lincoln College has meant a loss of...
1057thexrocks.com
Best Buddies Champion of the Year! Celebrates Inclusion in Central Illinois
October 7th at the Warehouse on State Street, celebrate inclusion in Central Illinois at the Best Buddies “Champion of the Year!” with The Yard Peoria. October 7th, don’t miss our cocktail hour entertainment Daniel and his partner Bunny! There will be food, beer, and wine PLUS an amazing auction! Items you can win include Microblading by Misty, a VIP Battle Bots experience in Las Vegas, amazing opportunities and food from local businesses, PLUS a $1000 gift card from Jones Bros Jewelers.
1470 WMBD
PPS Board: Recent dress code survey not officially sanctioned
PEORIA, Ill. — Some school leaders in Peoria are going out of their way both to question and, perhaps to defend PPS District 150’s current dress code. Peoria Public Schools Board member Anni Reinking is effectively at the center of it all so far. 25 News reports she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
How did Adam Gross from Ottawa play in Boys' 18 bracket in July?
Ottawa tennis player Adam Gross finished 8,695th in July in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association. By the end of the month they'd earned 30 points across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points per round in tournaments, winning higher points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
hoiabc.com
‘Home away from home,’ Texas Tech students move in
The latest, up-to-date local news provided by the Heart of Illinois ABC News team, with updates on community issues in the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas. The latest, up-to-date local news provided by the Heart of Illinois ABC News team, with updates on community issues in the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas.
spotonillinois.com
How many inmates sentenced in Logan County will be released during week ending Aug. 20?
Springfield tennis player Adam Wheeling is ranked 2,230th in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 6. They had 295 total points, split between 295 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent... ★ FURTHER...
Central Illinois Proud
PPS looking to fill more than 100 positions
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — School staffing shortages are plaguing the nation, including right here in Peoria. Peoria Public Schools (PPS) hosted a hiring event Friday in hopes to get more positions filled in the district. The PPS recruitment specialist, Chris Rohwedder, said they are looking to fill more than 100 jobs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1470 WMBD
Applications being accepted for Peoria County’s Citizen Leadership Academy
PEORIA, Ill. — Interested in learning about your local government from the inside out?. The City of Peoria and Peoria County are giving residents an opportunity again to sign up for the Citizens Leadership Academy. The County’s Gretchen Pearsall shares some of the things you’ll see. “You’ll...
1470 WMBD
PPD investigating Monday morning shooting
PEORIA, Ill. — Shooting in Peoria Monday morning has left a man seriously injured. Peoria Police Spokesperson Semone Roth said officers were called to W. John Gwynn Avenue, near W. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, on a ShotSpotter alert of 5 shots fired about 9:13 a.m. On-scene, PPD was...
25newsnow.com
St. Jude ‘Boil’ brings the heat
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was a full-on cookout outside the Grand Prairie Hy-Vee in Peoria Sunday afternoon. The 14th annual St. Jude Shrimp and Corn Boil brought plenty of customers. All the money raised goes back to fund the efforts of the children’s hospital, covering every aspect from the research, to the doctors, to the patients. It kicks off a new round of fundraising after the St. Jude Telethon last weekend.
Central Illinois Proud
Thousands receive free backpacks, supplies at Back 2 School Bash
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 4,000 families in McLean County Unit 5 and District 87 schools received free school supplies Thursday afternoon, just in time for the first day. The Back to School Alliance, Unit 5 and District 87 school districts hosted the 24th annual giveaway at State Farm’s south parking garage in Bloomington.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Illinois Proud
Local business damaged by accidental fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire caused over $400,000 in damages to a Peoria business Sunday night. Just before 10:45 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at King Zone Grocery & Grill. Battalion Chief Scott Strum said an employee detected the fire early and called 911.
hoiabc.com
Transit van, semi, and car involved in I-39 crash in Marshall County
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois State Police reported a three-vehicle crash with injuries Friday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 39 near Wenona in Marshall County. Police said the crash, reported about 4:15 p.m., involved a transit van, a truck-tractor semi-trailer combination, and a passenger car near...
1470 WMBD
Sollberger officially pinned as Peoria Fire Chief
PEORIA, Ill. – Fire Chief has been his title for a week, but now, the man in charge of the Peoria Fire Department is officially, official. Shawn Sollberger was officially pinned Friday as Peoria Fire Chief. “I’m sure most of you have heard, almost to a nauseous state, about...
25newsnow.com
$460K in damages; accidental fire inside Peoria business Sunday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One Central Illinois business owner is starting off the work week with an estimate of nearly half a million dollars in damages. According to a news release, several agencies responded to a one-story structure fire late Sunday night at 2411 N. Knoxville Ave in Peoria. The call came from an employee around 10:40 p.m.
wcbu.org
Peoria NAACP president echoes calls for response to Bartonville fire official using racial slur
NAACP Peoria Branch president Marvin Hightower says a viral video of a Bartonville firefighter using a racial slur should prompt some action from village leaders, as village trustee Scott Helms calls for a swift response. In the video shared on social media platforms, volunteer assistant fire chief Drew Zachman seems...
WSPY NEWS
Three arrested during festival in Mendota over the weekend
Police in Mendota arrested three people during two incidents at the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival over the weekend. On Saturday morning at around 2:30, police arrested 23-year-old Myron T. Lesley, of Mendota, and charged him with aggravated battery to a peace officer. Police say it happened in the 800 block of Main Street during the festival. Also arrested was 49-year-old Jennifer L. Lesley, of Mendota. She's charged with domestic battery. Both Myron and Jennifer Lesley were taken to the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa.
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: Sat 3:30pm. Man struck by carnival ride at Mendota Festival
Mendota EMS were needed at the Sweet Corn Festival carnival about 9:30pm Friday. Dispatch said that a man was on the ground after being struck by a ride called the “Zipper”. We've learned the man was a carnival employee who was taken to St. Paul's hospital. He sustained...
videtteonline.com
ISU prepares for fall move-in, announces street closures
Residence hall and dorm move-in begins Monday. With about 6,000 students moving in before classes begin on Aug. 22, Illinois State University has shared information about move-in sign-up and road closures planned for the week. More information about move-in, including directions to residence halls and instructions for unloading cars, can...
Comments / 0