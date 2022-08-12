ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

spotonillinois.com

District reports Gardner-South Wilmington Township High School District 73 suspended or expelled students two times in a single school year

These are the top 10 home sales for Grundy County in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were 39 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $264,000 in Grundy County.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

'A fresh start': How Bloomingdale re-imagines Stratford Square Mall

Stratford Square Mall was once a bustling shopping destination and a cash cow, producing more than $20 million in sales tax revenue a decade ago. But that number quickly dwindled as department stores and other tenants closed shop. Fed up with the status quo, Bloomingdale leaders are re-imagining...
BLOOMINGDALE, IL
spotonillinois.com

New Lenox Issues Statement After Abandoned Rifle Case Discovered Near Concert

New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann has released the following statement after an incident involving an abandoned rifle case near the concert on the commons... Due to incredible police work, and outstanding citizens that reached out to me with pertinent information, we have ascertained...
NEW LENOX, IL
spotonillinois.com

Chicago Violence: At Least 4 Killed, 12 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least four people have been killed and at least 12 others injured in shootings across the city of Chicago this weekend, authorities said. In the most recent fatal incident, one person was shot and killed and a second sustained injuries at approximately 6:04 a.m. Saturday in the 9400...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
spotonillinois.com

Joliet Police Make Arrest Connected to Drug Investigation

Joliet Police announced the arrest of a 51-year-old Joliet man in connection to an ongoing narcotics investigation. Patrick Blackmon has been charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (2 Counts), Possession of a Controlled...
JOLIET, IL
