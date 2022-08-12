Read full article on original website
Retirement reception for Wilson is Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The retirement reception for Boys and Girls Club leader Skip Wilson is Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Clayworks at Disability Supports at 1125 North Main. Former Club members, community members and friends of Wilson are encouraged to come celebrate Wilson's 32 years...
HRMC wins Heart Association award again
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The American Heart Association (AHA) recently bestowed the prestigious Lifeline Gold Plus STEMI Receiving Achievement Award on Hutchinson Regional Medical Center (HRMC) for the second straight year. A spokesman for the AHA said the award was granted to the Cardiovascular team at Hutchinson Regional for demonstrating...
‘Their dream’: Longtime teachers to run new Wichita child-care business
Sunshine Learning Academy will open next month in 6,000 square feet.
Salina Student Earns Scholarship
A student from Salina is among a quartet of students from the GE Johnson Department of Architectural Engineering and Construction Science received scholarships for the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year from the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, or ASHRAE. According to K-State, Levi Johnson, senior, Salina, and Caden...
First five finalists drawn for Hospice car raffle Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hospice and Homecare of Reno County drew the first five finalists for its Festival of Remembrance Car Raffle on Monday morning on the KWBW Morning Show. This is the 11th year for the car raffle. "Lisa Hambleton and I both have had to use Hospice for...
Hutchinson High School holds field night for Jones family
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Don Michael Field was the place to be in Hutchinson on Saturday night, where Kansans gathered to support and raise money for the Jones family. The field night, sponsored by DECA students at Hutchinson High School began at 5:00 p.m. and ended at 9:00. Those who attended the event were able to play games, eat lots of good and engage in other activities geared toward people of all ages.
Kansas school district rejects strategic plan urging diversity
DERBY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas school district's board rejected a proposed strategic plan after some members questioned its emphasis on diversity and students' mental health. The Derby Board of Education voted 4-3 this week to reject a plan presented after months of work by parents, students, employees and community members, the Kansas News Service reported.
150 Years: Looking back through The Decades - 1930s
Hutchinson and Reno County will celebrate 150 years during Third Thursday in August. In honor of this celebration, we will release one decade each afternoon over the next 15 days from The Decades, which were originally featured from September to November of 2021. As we celebrate the 150th birthday of...
Field night Saturday provides a fun avenue to raise funds for Jones family
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It was a little hot but it didn’t keep people from coming out to Don Michael Field to support the Trey Jones family Saturday evening. The field night was sponsored by DECA students at Hutchinson High School. The donations will be used to help the...
USD 308 open house next Monday and Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 will hold its open house for all elementary schools on Monday. The open house is a chance for students and their parents or guardians to meet their teachers and go over the approaching school year. The open house at the elementary school level will run from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the student's school.
Time capsule offers look back
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As the city of Hutchinson prepares to celebrate its sesquicentennial, a group of citizens and city officials gathered at city hall to open the centennial time capsule that was buried Aug. 10, 1972. The well-rusted metal box was unearthed and then opened in a special ceremony at city hall.
Community members weigh in on future of McPherson Public Schools
McPHERSON—Old, outdated and underwhelming were a few of the words community members used to describe the state of McPherson school facilities during a community meeting hosted by the district Monday evening. The community meeting was an opportunity for the district to get valuable input from community members as they consider a potential bond proposal. All […]
Jones family field night Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — DECA students at Hutchinson High School will host a Field Night for the Jones Family, a fundraising event, on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Don Michael Field. Field Night for the Jones Family is a reimagining of a similar event that DECA students...
As Wichita embraces efforts to reduce homelessness, profound challenges remain
WICHITA — Staci Ellis left a verbally abusive relationship and ended up homeless in Wichita for nine months before settling into an apartment about four weeks ago. Ellis, who describes herself as a huge advocate for the homeless population, has been homeless four times. She said everyone in Wichita’s homeless community knows her because she […] The post As Wichita embraces efforts to reduce homelessness, profound challenges remain appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Time capsule ceremony today at 10 a.m. at City Hall
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Aug. 15 has been proclaimed to be Hutchinson Day. To celebrate, the public is invited to City Hall for a ceremony where the time capsule buried at City Hall in 1972 will be opened. The event will begin at 10 a.m. outside City Hall for the unearthing of the centennial time capsule and the placement of the sesquicentennial time capsule. Following that, guests will be invited to see the opening of the centennial time capsule.
A Wichita-area school board rejected a strategic plan because it called for diversity and inclusion
WICHITA, Kansas — The Derby school board has rejected a proposed strategic plan for the district because it calls for diversity and a focus on students’ mental health. Dozens of parents, students, employees and community members developed the plan over the past several months before the board rejected it this week.
🏌️♂️ Adkins wins city stroke play Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 city stroke play golf tournament wrapped up at Prairie Dunes golf Course on Sunday. According to the Hutchinson Golf Council, defending champion Ty Adkins took an 8 shot lead into the final day and ended up shooting the low round Sunday, carding a 2 over 72 to win by 14 strokes. Shawn Spann had the second best round Sunday shooting a 76 and finished 2nd. Nick Hague was 3rd.
PHOTOS: 1972 centennial time capsule
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The time capsule that was buried at the new Hutchinson city offices in 1972 was opened today at a special ceremony at city hall. It included letters magazines and other artifacts from the time. The ceremony also included the placing of the sesquicentennial time capsule to be opened in 2072.
TEFAP distribution coming up Aug. 21
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP (The Emergency Food Assistance Program) commodity distribution is Sunday, August 21 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The distribution will now be at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 E. 4th Ave., the former Eaton facility. Income guidelines are below. The Emergency Food Assistance Program...
Weishaar: Fire mitigation funding is available, now time to make choices
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Reno County has qualified for $1.6 million in wildfire mitigation funding, it's now a policy decision to make to decide whose land should get the help. "Ideally, we'd go back through history, go through 20 or 30 years of data of where these wildfires have really wreaked havoc on our community and caused the most issues," Weishaar said. "We'd figure out some sort of point where firemen can make a stand, make sure that they can try to get the fire out without causing the major damage. Some of the areas we are looking at are possibly down the 30th Street corridor from K-61 to Buhler Road and also some areas around the Highlands."
