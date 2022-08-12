ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Retirement reception for Wilson is Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The retirement reception for Boys and Girls Club leader Skip Wilson is Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Clayworks at Disability Supports at 1125 North Main. Former Club members, community members and friends of Wilson are encouraged to come celebrate Wilson's 32 years...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

HRMC wins Heart Association award again

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The American Heart Association (AHA) recently bestowed the prestigious Lifeline Gold Plus STEMI Receiving Achievement Award on Hutchinson Regional Medical Center (HRMC) for the second straight year. A spokesman for the AHA said the award was granted to the Cardiovascular team at Hutchinson Regional for demonstrating...
HUTCHINSON, KS
ksal.com

Salina Student Earns Scholarship

A student from Salina is among a quartet of students from the GE Johnson Department of Architectural Engineering and Construction Science received scholarships for the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year from the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, or ASHRAE. According to K-State, Levi Johnson, senior, Salina, and Caden...
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Hutchinson, KS
Government
City
Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Health
KAKE TV

Hutchinson High School holds field night for Jones family

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Don Michael Field was the place to be in Hutchinson on Saturday night, where Kansans gathered to support and raise money for the Jones family. The field night, sponsored by DECA students at Hutchinson High School began at 5:00 p.m. and ended at 9:00. Those who attended the event were able to play games, eat lots of good and engage in other activities geared toward people of all ages.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas school district rejects strategic plan urging diversity

DERBY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas school district's board rejected a proposed strategic plan after some members questioned its emphasis on diversity and students' mental health. The Derby Board of Education voted 4-3 this week to reject a plan presented after months of work by parents, students, employees and community members, the Kansas News Service reported.
DERBY, KS
Hutch Post

150 Years: Looking back through The Decades - 1930s

Hutchinson and Reno County will celebrate 150 years during Third Thursday in August. In honor of this celebration, we will release one decade each afternoon over the next 15 days from The Decades, which were originally featured from September to November of 2021. As we celebrate the 150th birthday of...
RENO COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mayo Clinic#Us Air Force#The Hutchinson Clinic#The Us Air Force Academy#Urologic
Hutch Post

USD 308 open house next Monday and Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 will hold its open house for all elementary schools on Monday. The open house is a chance for students and their parents or guardians to meet their teachers and go over the approaching school year. The open house at the elementary school level will run from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the student's school.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Time capsule offers look back

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As the city of Hutchinson prepares to celebrate its sesquicentennial, a group of citizens and city officials gathered at city hall to open the centennial time capsule that was buried Aug. 10, 1972. The well-rusted metal box was unearthed and then opened in a special ceremony at city hall.
HUTCHINSON, KS
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Community members weigh in on future of McPherson Public Schools

McPHERSON—Old, outdated and underwhelming were a few of the words community members used to describe the state of McPherson school facilities during a community meeting hosted by the district Monday evening. The community meeting was an opportunity for the district to get valuable input from community members as they consider a potential bond proposal. All […]
MCPHERSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Hutch Post

Jones family field night Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — DECA students at Hutchinson High School will host a Field Night for the Jones Family, a fundraising event, on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Don Michael Field. Field Night for the Jones Family is a reimagining of a similar event that DECA students...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Kansas Reflector

As Wichita embraces efforts to reduce homelessness, profound challenges remain

WICHITA — Staci Ellis left a verbally abusive relationship and ended up homeless in Wichita for nine months before settling into an apartment about four weeks ago. Ellis, who describes herself as a huge advocate for the homeless population, has been homeless four times. She said everyone in Wichita’s homeless community knows her because she […] The post As Wichita embraces efforts to reduce homelessness, profound challenges remain appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Time capsule ceremony today at 10 a.m. at City Hall

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Aug. 15 has been proclaimed to be Hutchinson Day. To celebrate, the public is invited to City Hall for a ceremony where the time capsule buried at City Hall in 1972 will be opened. The event will begin at 10 a.m. outside City Hall for the unearthing of the centennial time capsule and the placement of the sesquicentennial time capsule. Following that, guests will be invited to see the opening of the centennial time capsule.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

🏌️‍♂️ Adkins wins city stroke play Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 city stroke play golf tournament wrapped up at Prairie Dunes golf Course on Sunday. According to the Hutchinson Golf Council, defending champion Ty Adkins took an 8 shot lead into the final day and ended up shooting the low round Sunday, carding a 2 over 72 to win by 14 strokes. Shawn Spann had the second best round Sunday shooting a 76 and finished 2nd. Nick Hague was 3rd.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

PHOTOS: 1972 centennial time capsule

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The time capsule that was buried at the new Hutchinson city offices in 1972 was opened today at a special ceremony at city hall. It included letters magazines and other artifacts from the time. The ceremony also included the placing of the sesquicentennial time capsule to be opened in 2072.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

TEFAP distribution coming up Aug. 21

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP (The Emergency Food Assistance Program) commodity distribution is Sunday, August 21 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The distribution will now be at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 E. 4th Ave., the former Eaton facility. Income guidelines are below. The Emergency Food Assistance Program...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Weishaar: Fire mitigation funding is available, now time to make choices

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Reno County has qualified for $1.6 million in wildfire mitigation funding, it's now a policy decision to make to decide whose land should get the help. "Ideally, we'd go back through history, go through 20 or 30 years of data of where these wildfires have really wreaked havoc on our community and caused the most issues," Weishaar said. "We'd figure out some sort of point where firemen can make a stand, make sure that they can try to get the fire out without causing the major damage. Some of the areas we are looking at are possibly down the 30th Street corridor from K-61 to Buhler Road and also some areas around the Highlands."
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy