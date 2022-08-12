PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a night of celebration and remembrance for the 1972 class of Taylor Allerdice High School.In addition to celebrating their 50th-anniversary class reunion, the former students also honored 98-year-old former Allderdice High School principal Bill Fisher, who is affectionately known as "Hook."The 98-year-old Fisher served as the school's principal for 20 years from 1971 to 1991. The event was held in the sixth-floor ballroom of the Rivers Club in the Oxford Center in Downtown Pittsburgh."I loved education and especially Allderdice. Oh my god, they're off the hook with what they've done," Fisher gleefully said.Fisher said he loves all his former students, and tonight's event was super special to him.

