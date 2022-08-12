Read full article on original website
New updates given on Ellwood City Area renovation projects
ELLWOOD CITY – Lincoln High School football players could be on their home field by the end of September. District Director of Facilities Management Paul Pishioneri said last week that he expects renovation work on Helling Stadium to be completed on Sept. 28. He said all underground work has...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Murrysville developer earns state builder's association's Distinguished Achievement Award
When Jim Rumbaugh of Murrysville agreed to accept an appointment as chair for the Franklin Township Municipal Sanitary Authority board, he quickly recognized the challenges he faced. “Plum Borough was in the same basic situation 30 years ago, where the (Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection) shut down tap allocations and...
pghcitypaper.com
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Community Engagement Manager, Barista, and more
We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com. Nonprofit. Youth & Family Coordinator. The Sewickley Valley YMCA has an opening for a full-time Youth & Family Coordinator...
butlerradio.com
Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Official Visits SRU
Daniel Greenstein, chancellor of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, visited Slippery Rock University on Friday. Greenstein met with members of SRU’s Council of Trustees and toured the University’s new engineering laboratories in the Physical Therapy Building. He also had the opportunity to visit the newly renovated...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Students ready to start new school year
School bells will be ringing for area students in the upcoming weeks. Listed are the local school openings and the calendars to be followed for the 2022-23 school year:. n Bethel Park – Classes begin Aug. 25. Thanksgiving break is set for Nov. 24-28. Winter break is Dec. 23-30....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland broadband survey searching for service, speed
Ed Egloff still can’t understand why, after 25 years of having internet service at his Derry Township auto body shop and nearby home, he has been cut off from the web. “They’ve got to do something. This is terrible,” Egloff said. His properties sit a few miles...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Masonic Village of Sewickley offers college scholarships to its dining room servers
Faced with staff shortages affecting the food services industry as a whole, Masonic Village had to pause table service in its restaurant. Residents wanted to help with the situation, and being aware of scholarship programs at local schools, formed a Dining Services Scholarship Committee, which includes four residents and Masonic Village of Sewickley executive director Eric Gross. The aim was to help recruit servers, many of whom are high school and college age, by offering them assistance with their future education through scholarships made possible through donations from residents.
butlerradio.com
Sarah “Sally” Marie Barlow Kennedy
Sarah “Sally” Marie Barlow Kennedy, age 87, of Portersville, peacefully passed away on Sunday August 14,2022 at Quality Life Services in Grove City, while on Hospice care. Born May 27,1935 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary Openshaw Barlow. Prior to meeting her...
butlerradio.com
More Trails Possibly Connecting To Butler County
Armstrong County has purchased a historic railroad bridge and land that could connect trails here in Butler County. The country bought the bridge that spans the Kiski River as well as 14 miles of the former Kiski Junction Railroad. The area is expected to be developed over the next two years.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
$3.5M purchase of bridge, rail line, opens path to Armstrong trail expansion
An old railroad bridge spanning the Kiski River that kids double-dog dared each other to cross is now a critical link to hundreds of miles of hiking and cycling trails — and potential economic development. Armstrong County purchased the bridge, erected in 1899 over the Kiski River, and 14...
butlerradio.com
CIT Training Planned for First Responders
A Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training has been planned for First Responders in November. The training will be held at Family Pathways, in the Monarch Place on Burgh Avenue in Butler, from November 14-18. NAMI Butler is among the partners sponsoring the 40-hour training. designed to improve the way First...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Faculty departures spark hiring spurt at Greensburg Salem; principal joins district
Greensburg Salem School Board completed a raft of faculty hirings this week and advertised for additional positions — as the panel accepted the retirements of two teachers and the resignations of four others, with the start of school just weeks away. The board also filled an administrative vacancy at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No cellphones when Penn Hills School District students return Aug. 29
Penn Hills students will be adjusting to a no cellphone policy when they return to school on Aug. 29. Superintendent Nancy Hines said the new policy comes after an observation of increased cell phone use within schools in the last year. Hines said Linton Middle School did a test trial...
Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter
A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments
If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
98-year-old former Allderdice High School principal honored at class reunion
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a night of celebration and remembrance for the 1972 class of Taylor Allerdice High School.In addition to celebrating their 50th-anniversary class reunion, the former students also honored 98-year-old former Allderdice High School principal Bill Fisher, who is affectionately known as "Hook."The 98-year-old Fisher served as the school's principal for 20 years from 1971 to 1991. The event was held in the sixth-floor ballroom of the Rivers Club in the Oxford Center in Downtown Pittsburgh."I loved education and especially Allderdice. Oh my god, they're off the hook with what they've done," Fisher gleefully said.Fisher said he loves all his former students, and tonight's event was super special to him.
cranberryeagle.com
Program to disperse grants, loans of up to $50K to homeowners, landlords in county
As part of this year’s budget, Pennsylvania legislators included a new funding source to benefit the state’s housing market while maintaining the status quo in other areas. Folded into the state government’s budget this year came a new program, the Whole Home Repairs and Homeownership Affordability Program.
butlerradio.com
Road Maintenance Work Continues This Week
PennDOT is continuing summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Jackson and Cranberry Townships as well as Reibold Road in Forward Township. Patching will be taking place on Route 8 in Penn and Middlesex...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Eastern Pittsburgh suburban real estate transactions for the week of Aug. 18, 2022
Thomas Foster sold property at 1068 Black Forest Drive to Joshua and Rachel Clay for $187,000. Clarence Gillcrese sold property at 2039 Hampstead Drive to Michele Boyd for $192,000. Michael Connors sold property at 2200 William Penn Highway to Vusala Snyder for $265,000. Forest Hills. Barbara Bridge sold property at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Coroner names woman who died in Ohiopyle rafting accident
A 50-year-old Ohio woman died Saturday in a rafting accident at the Dimple Rock rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County. Julie Moore was taking part in a trip down the river when a raft she was riding in with her two daughters and a friend overturned, spilling the occupants into the water at Dimple Rock, according to preliminary information gathered by Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip E. Reilly.
