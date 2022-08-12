Action Camp. Sat., Aug. 20. 7 p.m. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12. thunderbirdmusichall.com. Pittsburgh’s Action Camp, a trio blending doom pop, post-punk, and art rock, is releasing a new album titled Cusp. Cusp is Action Camp’s third full-length release and the band’s first release as a trio since Joe Tarowsky joined co-founders Maura Jacob and Bengt Alexsander a few years prior. “The album explores the tension of being on the precipice of major change, faced with either retreating to the status quo or striving toward unpromised but more authentic ways of being,” Jacob says of the forthcoming release. “Themes in the lyrics include reflecting on power and intimacy within a patriarchal society, forgiveness and accountability, and the discomfort and necessity of growth.” Action Camp celebrates the new LP with a release show alongside Normal Creatures, The Long Hunt, and Fortune Teller.

