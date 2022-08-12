Read full article on original website
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 15-21
Action Camp. Sat., Aug. 20. 7 p.m. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12. thunderbirdmusichall.com. Pittsburgh’s Action Camp, a trio blending doom pop, post-punk, and art rock, is releasing a new album titled Cusp. Cusp is Action Camp’s third full-length release and the band’s first release as a trio since Joe Tarowsky joined co-founders Maura Jacob and Bengt Alexsander a few years prior. “The album explores the tension of being on the precipice of major change, faced with either retreating to the status quo or striving toward unpromised but more authentic ways of being,” Jacob says of the forthcoming release. “Themes in the lyrics include reflecting on power and intimacy within a patriarchal society, forgiveness and accountability, and the discomfort and necessity of growth.” Action Camp celebrates the new LP with a release show alongside Normal Creatures, The Long Hunt, and Fortune Teller.
butlerradio.com
North Washington Rodeo Begins
This week marks the beginning of the North Washington Rodeo. The festivities kick off at 6 p.m. tonight with a Kick-Off Party at the rodeo arena on Route 38. Admission is free for tonight and will feature the Moniteau marching band. The official rodeo runs tomorrow through Saturday beginning at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lyles love it: Couple celebrate launch of Mindful Carnegie
If you’ve never heard of an UTBAPH, they’re all over Western Pennsylvania. You generally can tell by their peaked roofs, trapezoid-shaped windows and the fact that each of them Used To Be A Pizza Hut. One of ’em is at 1001 Washington Ave., pretty much straddling the Carnegie-Scott...
butlerradio.com
Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Programs
Even though the Summer Reading Challenge for kids and teens has wrapped up, the Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities and programs for all ages during this upcoming week. Tweens and Teens are welcome to participate in a Summer Wrap Up Party at Tokens Arcade in Lyndora on...
wtae.com
1,000 motorcycles turn out for annual Brian Shaw Memorial Ride
A total of 1,000 motorcycles revved up Saturday to honor a fallen police officer. The bikes hit the road for the 5th annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride. The trip kicked off in Harmar at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center. Organizers say the event has become one of the largest...
wtae.com
Asian Lantern Festival returns to Pittsburgh Zoo
The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium has an exciting weekend ahead!. The Asian Lantern Festival officially kicks off Friday night. This year's festival is back with an all-new display featuring dinosaurs. Everyone who attends will see giant hand-crafted sculptures, learn about Asian history and culture and enjoy themed food and...
pghcitypaper.com
Going to Barrel & Flow? What to drink, hear, and see at this year's Black beer fest
At this point, Barrel & Flow Fest needs little introduction. Year by year, the celebration of Black beer, Black music, and Black culture has grown in influence not just locally, but on an international level. It’s pretty simple what it is at this point; one of the most important and impressive beer festivals in the world.
pghcitypaper.com
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Community Engagement Manager, Barista, and more
We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com. Nonprofit. Youth & Family Coordinator. The Sewickley Valley YMCA has an opening for a full-time Youth & Family Coordinator...
explore venango
Franklin Native Looking to Catch Break as Actor
FORT MYERS, FL. (EYT) – A Franklin-native is trying to break into the film industry after moving over 1,200 miles across the country to pursue a career in acting. Kris D. Roberts, formerly of Franklin, recently spoke with exploreVenango.com to share his journey to Fort Myers, Florida, to pursue a career in acting.
Glass door, window shattered at Strip District bread bakery
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after the front door of a popular bakery in the Strip District was smashed in. Pittsburgh police got a call around 2 a.m. that Pane è Pronto bakery, by Dianoia’s Eatery along Penn Avenue, was broken into. The bakery is down the street from the main restaurant.
Washington County Fair kicks off Saturday, Aug. 13
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — The Washington County Agricultural Fair is back!. Over 2,000 animals, 2,600 agricultural exhibits and 6,600 youth and craft exhibits are expected to be shown at the 224th annual fair. The fair runs from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20. Trolleys will drop off visitors to the...
Popular event at Lake Milton is back for another year
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) - Arts and Crafts at the Beach is back at Lake Milton. It all starts Saturday.
Pittsburgh business owners share how a busy weekend in the city is impacting them financially
PITTSBURGH — It’s the most wonderful time of the year for fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers. “I think they’ll have a winning season,” said Mike Huber of Canton, Ohio. “I don’t usually come to preseason, but I couldn’t miss (Kenny) Pickett’s debut,” said Harry Wilson of Cranberry.
extrainningsoftball.com
Former Pitt Pitcher Abby Edwards: From the Circle to the Corps
Former Pittsburgh pitcher Abby Edwards celebrated her senior season as a Panther with the 2022 campaign. Since then, she’s been a little busy – in the most impressive fashion. Edwards recently graduated the US Marines’ Officer Candidates School (OCS). In addition to graduating from Officer Candidates School,...
butlerradio.com
Butler golfers open season with impressive victory
The Butler Boys Golf team opened their season with a victory over Kiski Area 194-207 Friday at the Slippery Rock Golf Club. Hunter Swidzinski led the Golden Tornado with a 35. Ryan Porch and Wyatt Kos added 37’s. Butler will play Knoch this afternoon at the Saxon Golf Course.
Guess Who? Go back to school with the KDKA Team
Pittsburgh's anchorman loved history class as a kid!Who am I? No math class for this kid! He grew up to love sports.Who am I? This kid from Indiana County can now be found behind the KDKA anchor desk at noon.Who am I? This kid loved reading and writing and now she tells stories for a living as a reporter.Who am I? This cute kid interned at KDKA before reporting and sitting behind the anchor desk.Who am I? Can you guess who this bow tie-wearing kid...
butlerradio.com
More Trails Possibly Connecting To Butler County
Armstrong County has purchased a historic railroad bridge and land that could connect trails here in Butler County. The country bought the bridge that spans the Kiski River as well as 14 miles of the former Kiski Junction Railroad. The area is expected to be developed over the next two years.
butlerradio.com
Local State Representative to Host Second Annual Family Fun Night
Representative Marci Mustello is getting ready to host her second annual Family Fun Night later this week. The event is open to all residents and their families in the 11th Legislative District. It’ll be held on Tuesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Butler Farm Show, located at 625 Evans City Road, in Butler.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments
If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
New Valley eatery looking for workers
The owner of a new eatery in Poland is looking for a few good workers.
