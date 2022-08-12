Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Len Johnrose: Ex-Bury & Burnley midfielder dies aged 52, five years after motor neurone disease diagnosis
Former Bury and Burnley midfielder Len Johnrose has died aged 52. Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, a disease that affects the brain and nerves for which there is no cure. He played 502 career games including spells at Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Hartlepool and...
BBC
How the king's visit saw kilts become Scotland's national dress
King George IV was ruthlessly caricatured during a visit to Scotland 200 years ago for wearing his kilt too short but it was to be the pivotal moment for Scotland's national dress. The pomp and pageantry of the royal visit, orchestrated by internationally famous author Sir Walter Scott, would go...
BBC
Brentford 4-0 Manchester United: 'A joke', 'bullied' & 'rotten' - are Man Utd at rock bottom?
If last weekend's defeat at home by Brighton served as a warning for Manchester United and their new manager Erik ten Hag, then Saturday's embarrassing loss at Brentford will have sent alarm bells into overdrive. The Red Devils' first away match of the new campaign ended in a sobering 4-0...
BBC
Tom Dumoulin announces 'immediate' retirement from cycling
Former Giro d'Italia winner and double Olympic silver medallist Tom Dumoulin has announced his retirement from cycling with "with immediate effect". The Dutch cyclist posted his decision on Twitter, two months after saying he would retire following September's Road World Championship in Australia. The 31-year-old won the Giro in 2017...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Brentford 4-0 Man United: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is my responsibility to give an explanation. It is clear the performance was really poor. When you make mistakes like this, you can't win the game. "It is about taking responsibility on the pitch, you cannot...
BBC
Edinburgh Fringe: 'Extreme' racism behind Sadowitz scrapping – venue
An Edinburgh Festival show by controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz was cancelled for "extreme racism and misogyny", venue bosses have said. The Pleasance axed the second of his two nights at Edinburgh's International Conference Centre on Saturday. Sadowitz, 61, an American-born Scot, is a veteran of the Fringe and known for...
BBC
Man Utd: Erik ten Hag cancels day off after 4-0 Brentford defeat
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag cancelled a planned day off on Sunday after the 4-0 humiliation at Brentford. With no game until the visit of Liverpool to Old Trafford on 22 August, Ten Hag had intended to let his squad have the rest of the weekend off. However, the...
Villa beats Everton 2-1 as Gerrard gets better of Lampard
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of former England teammate Frank Lampard in their first meeting as managers as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals by Danny Ings and Emi Buendia in the Premier League on Saturday. Ings turned inside the penalty area after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
'I don’t see Brighton letting Caicedo go'
Journalist Luke Edwards doesn't believe Brighton will be interested in selling Moises Caicedo this summer. Manchester United have reportedly joined a list of clubs interested in signing the defensive midfielder, who joined the Seagulls for £4m in February 2021. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Caicedo was one...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Chelsea's Wesley Fofana move stalls as Leicester hold out for £80m
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Leicester holding out for £80m for Fofana. Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Wesley...
MLS・
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City are set to make their home debut today as they play host to AFC Bournemouth at the Etihad. Our front page writers give their predictions for the match here. With Haaland leading the line, many blues will be expecting a goal glut against a newly promoted side. But the Cherries should last they are no pushover and, while I see City scoring a few, I’m mot anticipating a goal rush. I’m going for a modest 4-0 to City.
BBC
Boy, 9 missing on busy Bournemouth beach is found
A boy who went missing on a busy stretch of beach, sparking a major search involving police and the public, has been found and reunited with his parents. The nine-year-old had last been seen at the Prom Cafe on Bournemouth seafront at 09:20 BST, Dorset Police said. Members of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Eurovision: Excitement as Leeds and Sheffield battle to host 2023 event
Eurovision fever has been evident on the streets of Yorkshire after Leeds and Sheffield made the shortlist to host next year's song contest. Spice Girls star Mel B threw her weight behind the bid by her home city of Leeds and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard gave his backing to Sheffield.
BBC
FAW 'open minded' over Cymru Premier reforms
Football Association of Wales president Steve Williams says the governing body will be "open minded" over potential reforms to the Cymru Premier. The Cymru Premier was launched as the League of Wales - Welsh football's first national league - 30 years ago. Clubs and fans will be consulted as part...
BBC
One-Day Cup: Hampshire beat Lancs to maintain winning Group B start, while Middx top Group A
Hampshire won a 13th successive game in all competitions as the T20 Blast winners repeated last month's Edgbaston triumph against Lancashire to maintain their 100 per cent One-Day Cup start. On a day of nine centurions, six 300-plus scores and three double-century stands, the Hants-Lancs Group B table-topper served up...
ESPN
Newcastle United hold off Brighton in goalless draw
Brighton & Hove Albion were thwarted by two goal-line clearances as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Newcastle United in their Premier League clash at a sun-drenched Amex Stadium on Saturday. The game got off to a flying start as Brighton pinned back the visitors for the first...
'We Need To Be Awake' - Fulham Draw | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Jurgen Klopp let his feelings known to the press yesterday regarding Liverpool's opening day point-dropping match against Fulham.
BBC
Doncaster drowning: Jason Walker named as lake death victim
A man who drowned in a South Yorkshire lake has been named by police. Jason Walker, known to his family as Jay, had been seen struggling in the water at Lakeside, Doncaster, at about 16:10 BST on Saturday. South Yorkshire Police said the 20-year-old had been visiting the lake with...
SB Nation
Six Liverpool Players Nominated For The 2022 Ballon d’Or
The nominees for the Ballon d’Or were named last night, and the list included six Liverpool players, plus Sadio Mané, who despite moving on (hold on a moment, need to go have a cry), is still being recognized for his achievements in a Liverpool shirt. The full list...
Barcelona Decline Chelsea's Verbal Offer For Pierre-Emerick-Aubameyang
Chelsea continues their attempts to sign former Arsenal player Pierre-Emerick-Aubameyang as the Blues still push to sign another forward this summer.
Comments / 0