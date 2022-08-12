ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

How the king's visit saw kilts become Scotland's national dress

King George IV was ruthlessly caricatured during a visit to Scotland 200 years ago for wearing his kilt too short but it was to be the pivotal moment for Scotland's national dress. The pomp and pageantry of the royal visit, orchestrated by internationally famous author Sir Walter Scott, would go...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Tom Dumoulin announces 'immediate' retirement from cycling

Former Giro d'Italia winner and double Olympic silver medallist Tom Dumoulin has announced his retirement from cycling with "with immediate effect". The Dutch cyclist posted his decision on Twitter, two months after saying he would retire following September's Road World Championship in Australia. The 31-year-old won the Giro in 2017...
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Williamson
BBC

Brentford 4-0 Man United: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is my responsibility to give an explanation. It is clear the performance was really poor. When you make mistakes like this, you can't win the game. "It is about taking responsibility on the pitch, you cannot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Edinburgh Fringe: 'Extreme' racism behind Sadowitz scrapping – venue

An Edinburgh Festival show by controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz was cancelled for "extreme racism and misogyny", venue bosses have said. The Pleasance axed the second of his two nights at Edinburgh's International Conference Centre on Saturday. Sadowitz, 61, an American-born Scot, is a veteran of the Fringe and known for...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Girl Play#The England Lionesses
BBC

'I don’t see Brighton letting Caicedo go'

Journalist Luke Edwards doesn't believe Brighton will be interested in selling Moises Caicedo this summer. Manchester United have reportedly joined a list of clubs interested in signing the defensive midfielder, who joined the Seagulls for £4m in February 2021. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Caicedo was one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Gut Feelings for Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth

Manchester City are set to make their home debut today as they play host to AFC Bournemouth at the Etihad. Our front page writers give their predictions for the match here. With Haaland leading the line, many blues will be expecting a goal glut against a newly promoted side. But the Cherries should last they are no pushover and, while I see City scoring a few, I’m mot anticipating a goal rush. I’m going for a modest 4-0 to City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Boy, 9 missing on busy Bournemouth beach is found

A boy who went missing on a busy stretch of beach, sparking a major search involving police and the public, has been found and reunited with his parents. The nine-year-old had last been seen at the Prom Cafe on Bournemouth seafront at 09:20 BST, Dorset Police said. Members of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Eurovision: Excitement as Leeds and Sheffield battle to host 2023 event

Eurovision fever has been evident on the streets of Yorkshire after Leeds and Sheffield made the shortlist to host next year's song contest. Spice Girls star Mel B threw her weight behind the bid by her home city of Leeds and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard gave his backing to Sheffield.
WORLD
BBC

FAW 'open minded' over Cymru Premier reforms

Football Association of Wales president Steve Williams says the governing body will be "open minded" over potential reforms to the Cymru Premier. The Cymru Premier was launched as the League of Wales - Welsh football's first national league - 30 years ago. Clubs and fans will be consulted as part...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Newcastle United hold off Brighton in goalless draw

Brighton & Hove Albion were thwarted by two goal-line clearances as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Newcastle United in their Premier League clash at a sun-drenched Amex Stadium on Saturday. The game got off to a flying start as Brighton pinned back the visitors for the first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Doncaster drowning: Jason Walker named as lake death victim

A man who drowned in a South Yorkshire lake has been named by police. Jason Walker, known to his family as Jay, had been seen struggling in the water at Lakeside, Doncaster, at about 16:10 BST on Saturday. South Yorkshire Police said the 20-year-old had been visiting the lake with...
ACCIDENTS
SB Nation

Six Liverpool Players Nominated For The 2022 Ballon d’Or

The nominees for the Ballon d’Or were named last night, and the list included six Liverpool players, plus Sadio Mané, who despite moving on (hold on a moment, need to go have a cry), is still being recognized for his achievements in a Liverpool shirt. The full list...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy