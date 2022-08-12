In the third season of ‘City on a Hill,’ it becomes once more apparent that John “Jackie” Rohr (Kevin Bacon) does have moral and ethical lines he doesn’t cross; it’s just that he often has trouble finding them. In season 3 episode 3, titled ‘Speak When You’re Angry,’ Jackie realizes that Sinclair is guilty of everything Victoria is accusing him of, but he has become too accustomed to the money that working for Sinclair brings. As a result, he is hesitant about pursuing the truth about his current employer. Having recently lost his father, DeCourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) attempts to snuff out his grief as Guy Dan Forces him to compete against Blair. Meanwhile, Chris Caysen pays the price for his honesty. Here Is everything you need to know about the ending of City on a Hill’ season 3 episode 3. SPOILERS AHEAD.

