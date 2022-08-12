Read full article on original website
thecinemaholic.com
Westworld Season 4 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained
The fourth season finale of HBO’s science-fiction series ‘Westworld’ follows William AKA the Man in Black’s attempts to annihilate the world by following the principle of the survival of the fittest. Charlotte Hale gets rebuilt and watches a video Bernard Lowe had made for her. Caleb Nichols, Frankie Nichols, and Ashley Stubbs continue their efforts to escape from the chaos of the city. Christina, with the help of Teddy Flood, attains consciousness, which paves the way for astounding consequences. Episode 8 of the season, titled ‘Que Será, Será,’ ends with shocking developments one after the other and if you wish to dive into the same, you are at the right place! SPOILERS AHEAD.
thecinemaholic.com
A Model Family Ending, Explained: Who is the Mole? Who Killed Han-cheol?
Even intelligent, well-made thriller movies and TV shows make the mistake of giving their protagonists an intellectual plot armor. Their actions don’t seem to have consequences even when they would have in a remotely realistic scenario. They escape the fall of the proverbial dominos every time simply because they are the protagonists. However, once in a blue moon comes a show or a film that takes this stereotypical approach of storytelling and turns it on its head. One such show is Netflix’s South Korean thriller series ‘A Model Family.’ It puts its protagonist, Park Dong-ha (Woo Jung), through hell. A family man through and through, Dong-ha discovers that he must become a drug mule to keep his wife and children safe. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘A Model Family.’ SPOILERS AHEAD.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
thecinemaholic.com
Power Book III Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained
Created by Sascha Penn, ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ is the second spin-off to the crime-drama series ‘Power.’ It also serves as the prequel to the entire franchise, revolving around Kanan Stark, the ruthless antagonist and later anti-villain from the original series. The Starz show chronicles how Kanan, a young man full of kindness and promise, became a vicious criminal mastermind and drug lord. In season 1, Kanan (Mekai Curtis) shoots Detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps) on his mother’s instructions, not realizing that Howard is actually his biological father. Raquel Thomas (Patina Miller) clearly wants to send Howard a message, even if he is set to die immediately after receiving it.
thecinemaholic.com
Tales of the Walking Dead Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained
AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Tales of the Walking Dead,’ set in the same universe as ‘The Walking Dead,’ revolves around several enthralling tales in the wake of the zombie apocalypse. The first episode of the show, titled ‘Evie/Joe,’ follows Joe, who sets out to find a chatmate he used to text after the apocalypse. He encounters Evie, who holds Joe at gunpoint to use him as her “personal chauffeur.” The episode ends with astounding developments that threaten the duo’s lives and turn the same into a new path. If you wish to dig deeper into the episode’s ending, let us be your ally! SPOILERS AHEAD.
