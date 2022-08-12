Read full article on original website
greenvillejournal.com
GCS superintendent honored at Greenville Drive game
Greenville County Schools Superintendent W. Burke Royster has been named the 16th Annual Green Day honoree. He was recognized Aug. 10 before a Greenville Drive-Hickory Crawdads game at Fluor Field. Each year, the team pays tribute to one member of the community that has helped improve the quality of life in Greenville.
furman.edu
NACUBO recognizes Furman for sustainability excellence
More than a decade since its founding in 2009, the Community Conservation Corps at Furman University has weatherized more than 160 homes for low-income residents in the greater Greenville area. At the 2022 annual meeting of the National Association of College and University Business Officers, Furman was honored for its efforts with the Excellence in Sustainability Award, which celebrates institutions for a specific campus program that advances environmental sustainability in higher education or progress toward a more environmentally sustainable future.
counton2.com
Top 10 elementary schools in the Upstate are near Greenville, SC
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — If you’re thinking of moving to Greenville, South Carolina, some of the most desirable locations for homes are near good public schools. To help people navigate this search, we collected data from all the elementary schools in the Upstate region and found that most of the top institutions are not far from Greenville.
golaurens.com
Thomas honored as SCABSE Superinendent of the Year
Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas was honored as the Superintendent of the Year in Columbia on Saturday by the South Carolina Alliance of Black School Educators. The award was presented during their White Attire Jazz Brunch Social at the Gala Event Center. “As I accept this...
limestone.edu
Dr. William Ross Named Director Of Limestone University's Real Men Lead Program
Dr. William Ross has been named as the Director of Limestone’s Real Men Lead program that will provide intentional and focused services designed to improve outcomes for the University’s Black American male students in all facets of postsecondary education. Ross is well-known in the local community, having served...
The Post and Courier
Statue of Spartanburg Black education icon planned in Southside
SPARTANBURG — Leadership Spartanburg celebrated the 160th birthday of Mary H. Wright and unveiled details for a memorial project in Southside Spartanburg. The event, in collaboration with Hattie’s House Inc., took place on Aug. 11 at the Schoolhouse Lofts on Caulder Avenue. The building was previously Mary H. Wright Elementary School and is being converted into an apartment community. The school was built in 1951 and is named after Mary Honor Farrow Wright, a leading Black educator in Spartanburg County from the late 1800s until the 1940s.
spartanburg.com
Walking Map Features Historic Spartanburg Sites
History comes alive with a downtown walking map of Spartanburg that provides visitors and residents alike with fourteen historic points of interest. The walking tour takes less than an hour and spans five city blocks, beginning at Morgan Square. The project was a joint effort between the Spartanburg County Historical...
Greenwood group home celebrates 130 years helping children
GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — There are decades of memories on the “hallowed ground” of Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries. Thirteen decades, to be exact. Connie Maxwell hosted staff, alumni and others in the community for its annual picnic on August 4th, made extra special by this year’s 130th anniversary. The gathering involved an acknowledgment of some […]
furman.edu
In Greenville County, past racist deeds abet gentrification, displacement
In an article appearing in The Post and Courier, reporter Conor Hughes followed up on a mapping project carried out by Furman University researchers including Sam Hayes ’20, and Ken Kolb, chair and professor of the sociology department. They and other researchers at The Shi Institute for Sustainable Communities at Furman uncovered thousands of instances where racially restrictive language was included in housing deeds dating from 1900 to 1975.
Raleigh News & Observer
High school football jamboree fights send several fans to hospital, SC district says
Fights erupted at a high school football jamboree, sending several fans to a South Carolina hospital, officials said. Multiple injuries were reported after brawls broke out near the concession stand at the Greenwood High School Jamboree. Those involved were students attending schools that had been set to participate in the series of games on Friday, Aug. 12, according to Greenwood School District 50.
Memorial unveiled for fallen firefighters in Anderson Co.
Sitting in the heart of downtown Anderson is a new memorial dedicated to the firefighters who were killed in the line of duty.
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina free back-to-school supply giveaways
GREENVILLE, S.C. — BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS. (If you know of an event we need to add email us at newstips@wyff4.com) On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office will give away school supplies at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square from 10 a.m. until they run out.
Spartanburg District 3 teachers move back into renovated classrooms
On Monday, students will fill the halls of Spartanburg District 3 schools for the first day of school, but before students arrive, teachers are making sure their classrooms are ready.
Greenville’s ‘Rose Crystal Tower’ receiving restoration
The sculpture known as "Rose Crystal Tower" in Falls Park will be under restoration for several weeks.
Greenville County Schools release update on teacher staffing
As school starts Monday for most students, the Upstate’s largest school district has released an update on staffing. Greenville County Schools Media Relations Director Tim Waller released a statement over the weekend.
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
FOX Carolina
Bassmaster High School National Championship winners announced
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship winners were announced as the event came to an end on Saturday at Lake Hartwell. Reece Keeney and Bryce Moder of Northeast Wisconsin Bass were named the winners with a three-day total of 43 pounds and...
WYFF4.com
Greenville County Schools adds school resource officers for upcoming year
S.C. — The Greenville County School District is adding more school resource officers to its team. Extra state funding went towards helping put school resources officers into schools in Greenville County. Leaders with Greenville County Schools say an additional elementary school in the district will have an SRO...
Saturday High School Red Zone football jamboree recap
Spartanburg – Saturday morning at Broome high school there were three jamborees involving 5 area high schools. Spartanburg High rolled past Mallard Creek out of Charlotte, 35-8. Greer defeated Union County, 35-6. Broome cruised past R-S Central, 27-6. In Anderson County several area South Carolina teams faced several squads out of Georgia in the Lake […]
bassmaster.com
Reynolds represents All-American class on final day
ANDERSON, S.C.– When he was selected as a 2022 Bassmaster All-American, Nathan Reynolds from Backwoods Bassin’ was surprised by the increase in engagement he received from anglers and potential sponsors, particularly on social media. “I have gotten a lot of attention on social media and I wasn’t really...
