Silver Spring, MD

WUSA9

UPS driver shot in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A UPS driver was shot in Prince George's County Monday morning and police are searching for who is responsible. Prince George's County Police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the area of Silver Hill Road and Terrace Drive around 10 a.m. Officers found the worker shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

DC Police Seek Young Baltimore Jewish Dad's Killer

Authorities in Washington DC have released footage of the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old dad from Baltimore working in the city last week. Aryeh Wolf was shot and killed on the 5100 block of Call Place around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, DC Police said. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Man Dies Following Two-Car Crash in Rockville

Montgomery County Police has identified the driver who died following a fatal collision Sunday in Rockville. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was pronounced dead at an area hospital. According to police, a white Audi A4 was traveling east on Josiah Henson Parkway when it was struck by a silver...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Single-car crash in Md. kills driver, injures woman

A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a crash in Clinton, Maryland on Sunday. Prince George’s County Police say the single-car crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Piscataway Road and Dixon Drive. The man who was driving the car died at...
CLINTON, MD
WUSA9

1 dead, 1 hurt in Prince George's Co. crash

CLINTON, Md. — Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a deadly crash in Prince George's County Sunday evening. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Dixon Drive and Piscataway Road in Clinton around 5:40 p.m. Police found the...
CLINTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Md. man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river, authorities said.Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, was arrested Friday by Maryland Natural Resources Police and charged with negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel, news outlets reported.Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena, and her husband were on a boat on the Magothy River on the evening of July 3, returning from watching fireworks. That's when police said another boat struck their vessel from behind and left without stopping.Slattery was critically injured and died a short time later. Her husband wasn't injured."Our investigators and the state's attorney's office worked meticulously and diligently to make this arrest," Natural Resources Police Superintendent Col. Adrian Baker said in a statement. It wasn't immediately known if Edds has an attorney.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
PASADENA, MD
DC News Now

Greenbelt woman hit by stray bullet speaks out

GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A Maryland woman says she’s afraid in her own home after she was hit by a stray bullet in her Greenbelt apartment. Now Prince George’s County police are looking for the shooter. The woman did not want to be identified but said that was her life’s scariest moment. She […]
GREENBELT, MD
Bay Net

Anne Arundel Police Seeking Information About Attempted ATM Burglary

CROFTON, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Fire Department’s Fire & Explosives Investigation Unit is currently seeking information. Around midnight on August 11th, suspects were seen driving a black Jaguar XJ, who would later attempt to burglarize a drive-up ATM. The ATM was located at the Shore United...
CROFTON, MD
WTOP

Baltimore police: 2 killed, others wounded in shootings

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two people are dead and several others are wounded from shootings in Maryland’s largest city. One man died and a woman was seriously wounded during a shooting in northeast Baltimore that officers responded to early Sunday. Two others were wounded. And officers responding to a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Separate Alerts Issued For 11-Year-Old Boy, Girl Reported Missing In Maryland

Separate alerts have been issued for a pair of 11-year-olds who were reported missing by friends and family on the same day in Maryland. The Baltimore Police Department issued an alert at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 for Darren Cole, which was followed by the Baltimore County Police Department at 1:30 p.m. as the agency looks to locate Greidy Hernandez-Portillo.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

