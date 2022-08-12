Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Man shot, killed in Upper Marlboro; dark-colored vehicle spotted fleeing the scene
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Authorities are searching for suspects after they say a man was shot and killed Sunday night in Prince George's County. The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. in the 10200 block of Twayblade Court in the Upper Marlboro area. Police say the victim was found with...
UPS driver shot in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A UPS driver was shot in Prince George's County Monday morning and police are searching for who is responsible. Prince George's County Police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the area of Silver Hill Road and Terrace Drive around 10 a.m. Officers found the worker shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.
DC Police Seek Young Baltimore Jewish Dad's Killer
Authorities in Washington DC have released footage of the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old dad from Baltimore working in the city last week. Aryeh Wolf was shot and killed on the 5100 block of Call Place around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, DC Police said. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.
Suspects sought in northeast Baltimore 7-Eleven armed robbery
Baltimore police are offering a $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of two armed robbery suspects in northeast Baltimore.
Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
5 dead after weekend of shootings in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County spent much of their weekend working a series of deadly shootings that took place over the course of three days. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted Sunday that officer were in the 4300 block of Saint Barnabas Rd. in Temple Hills […]
fox40jackson.com
Two juveniles in custody for killing Maryland gas station employee, police say
Two juveniles, ages 15 and 12, are charged with killing a gas station employee in Maryland. Prince George’s County police were called to the scene around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found Isreal Akingbesote suffering from multiple stab wounds. The...
mymcmedia.org
Man Dies Following Two-Car Crash in Rockville
Montgomery County Police has identified the driver who died following a fatal collision Sunday in Rockville. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was pronounced dead at an area hospital. According to police, a white Audi A4 was traveling east on Josiah Henson Parkway when it was struck by a silver...
WTOP
Single-car crash in Md. kills driver, injures woman
A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a crash in Clinton, Maryland on Sunday. Prince George’s County Police say the single-car crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Piscataway Road and Dixon Drive. The man who was driving the car died at...
1 dead, 1 hurt in Prince George's Co. crash
CLINTON, Md. — Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a deadly crash in Prince George's County Sunday evening. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Dixon Drive and Piscataway Road in Clinton around 5:40 p.m. Police found the...
Md. man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river, authorities said.Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, was arrested Friday by Maryland Natural Resources Police and charged with negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel, news outlets reported.Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena, and her husband were on a boat on the Magothy River on the evening of July 3, returning from watching fireworks. That's when police said another boat struck their vessel from behind and left without stopping.Slattery was critically injured and died a short time later. Her husband wasn't injured."Our investigators and the state's attorney's office worked meticulously and diligently to make this arrest," Natural Resources Police Superintendent Col. Adrian Baker said in a statement. It wasn't immediately known if Edds has an attorney.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Greenbelt woman hit by stray bullet speaks out
GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A Maryland woman says she’s afraid in her own home after she was hit by a stray bullet in her Greenbelt apartment. Now Prince George’s County police are looking for the shooter. The woman did not want to be identified but said that was her life’s scariest moment. She […]
Man wanted for stabbing following argument in Fairfax County, police say
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Fairfax County Police Department is investigating what they believed started as an argument and led to the stabbing of a man in Falls Church, Virginia, Saturday night. Around 8:39 p.m., officers were called to the 6000 block of Argyle Drive, Falls Church, for a reported...
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run boat collision that killed woman in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - A suspect is charged after a hit-and-run boating collision that killed a woman on the Magothy River in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Maryland Natural Resources Police announced that on Friday they arrested Brownell Edds Jr, 48, in connection with the deadly July 3 incident.
Puppy Stolen At Gunpoint Found Dead In Prince George's County, Owner Says
The search for a French Bulldog puppy stolen at gunpoint in April has come to a tragic end after he was found dead in Prince George's County, officials say. Bruno was stolen at gunpoint when he and his handler were on a walk in the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue in Brightwood Park around 4:12 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, according to Metropolitan police.
Bay Net
Anne Arundel Police Seeking Information About Attempted ATM Burglary
CROFTON, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Fire Department’s Fire & Explosives Investigation Unit is currently seeking information. Around midnight on August 11th, suspects were seen driving a black Jaguar XJ, who would later attempt to burglarize a drive-up ATM. The ATM was located at the Shore United...
52 Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C., Suspect Kills Himself
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52 year-old woman is dead in D.C., and the suspect in...
WTOP
Baltimore police: 2 killed, others wounded in shootings
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two people are dead and several others are wounded from shootings in Maryland’s largest city. One man died and a woman was seriously wounded during a shooting in northeast Baltimore that officers responded to early Sunday. Two others were wounded. And officers responding to a...
Separate Alerts Issued For 11-Year-Old Boy, Girl Reported Missing In Maryland
Separate alerts have been issued for a pair of 11-year-olds who were reported missing by friends and family on the same day in Maryland. The Baltimore Police Department issued an alert at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 for Darren Cole, which was followed by the Baltimore County Police Department at 1:30 p.m. as the agency looks to locate Greidy Hernandez-Portillo.
Police: Man shot by officer in DC had gun, ‘brutally assaulted’ woman
UPDATE, Aug 13, 2022 — The Metropolitan Police Department said the man whom an officer shot and who was accused of assaulting the woman in the case is Rahman Mills, 29. Mills faces charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau’s Force Investigation Team began looking at […]
