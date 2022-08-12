ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster community mourns loss of coach killed at Little League game

LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — People are mourning the loss of Mike Hickmon, a Little League coach who many called a pillar of the Lancaster community. "They took a great, a great person who wanted to help the community and wanted to better us as people," friend and fellow coach Heith Mayes said. Friends and family identified Hickmon as the man killed during a Little League football game in Lancaster Saturday evening. "I been knowing him, he's a good guy," Mayes said. "Always happy, upbeat, good father, good husband, always stood up for what's right. It's just very tragic."Police are looking for suspect...
Royals' Garrett appeals 3-game ban for drink toss at fan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas City relief pitcher Amir Garrett received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine from Major League Baseball on Monday for tossing a drink at a fan behind the Royals’ dugout during a game at Chicago two weeks ago. Garrett appealed the punishment, allowing him to continue to pitch until that process is completed. The Royals were in Minnesota on Monday night to start a three-game series. The incident with the spectator at Guaranteed Rate Field occurred on Aug. 2 when the Royals played the White Sox. Garrett posted an apology on Twitter the following day, writing that his actions were “uncalled for.” Garrett also tweeted that players “are held to a higher standard and the chirping from fans” is part of the game. The left-hander has a 4.60 ERA in 40 appearances this season, his first with the Royals. Last year with Cincinnati, Garrett was given a seven-game suspension for his role in a benches-clearing fight between the Reds and the Chicago Cubs. He appealed and had the ban cut to five games.
