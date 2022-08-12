Do you love BBQ? Then you’re going to love this episode of Chicago’s Very Own Eats. Hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff have been on a barbecue kick lately, and apparently they aren’t alone. First, they talk with Chicago Culinary Kitchen owner Greg Gaardbo about his place in Palatine that is also topping multiple lists for Chicago food lovers, including Eater Chicago’s 20 Essential Suburban Restaurants. Greg tells Kevin and Mike about where it all began, what goes into the menu and the amazing daily specials, why they rock so hard (seriously, they do), and how his personality shows in both the food and the location.

