ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 2

Wow
3d ago

Shes desperate for any deal to try and create revenue for the city because it's a sinking cess pool

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjol.com

Pritzker Announces $35B Billion Investment in Transportation

Heavy traffic is seen on an expressway near O'Hare airport in Chicago, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police say the ramped up enforcement efforts involving more than 150 law enforcement agencies will end early Monday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
WGN News

The 2023 Chicago mayoral election: Who’s in and who’s out?

CHICAGO — Crime, taxes, education and public safety are just a few of the issues Chicagoans need their next mayor to address. The city is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, which defined current Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s tenure, and the next mayor will be waking into the aftermath. JUMP TO: Who’s In? | Who’s Out? WGN […]
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Some Illinois school districts facing bus driver shortages

(The Center Square) - The school bus driver shortage that was prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting some Illinois school districts with higher costs covered by taxpayers. From Chicago to Metropolis, a shortage of drivers is forcing school districts and parents... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 00:06. 00:06. 00:06.
ILLINOIS STATE
restaurantclicks.com

A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Chicago

Chicago is an iconic Midwestern metropolis with one of the greatest restaurant scenes in the nation. Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture, and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. Chicago has more James Beard Award-winning restaurants than nearly every other city, and many of them...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

A South Loop 2-bedroom townhome TH-2 at the high-amenity The Cooper

See rent and availability info at: The Cooper is the first residential tower in the exciting new Southbank development along the Chicago River. The Cooper is a high-amenity architecturally interesting tower designed by Perkins + Will. It offers... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 10:17. 10:17. 10:17. 09:01. 08:07.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Chicago magazine

Record Plant Smashed Plastic Is Keeping It Local

In the fall of 2019, Andy Weber and the three other co-founders of Smashed Plastic, Chicago’s local record pressing plant, arrived at the glitzy Chicago Theatre to meet with Jeff Tweedy, guitarist and frontman of the band Wilco. Arguably the most successful band in Chicago, Wilco has produced twelve studio albums since 1994. Their music has resonated with listeners across decades, shown by the number of albums sold, plays on streaming platforms, and ticket sales for their live performances.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend

CHICAGO - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events. On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade. On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Aldermen#Chicago Mayor
spotonillinois.com

Chicago Violence: At Least 4 Killed, 12 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least four people have been killed and at least 12 others injured in shootings across the city of Chicago this weekend, authorities said. In the most recent fatal incident, one person was shot and killed and a second sustained injuries at approximately 6:04 a.m. Saturday in the 9400...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
southwestregionalpublishing.com

‘A fine man’ is newest fire lieutenant in Bridgeview

Matt Duzak wanted to be a firefighter since he was a young boy. In his adult life, he drove trucks around the Chicago area for a living, working with his father-in-law. But that old desire to fight fires never disappeared. After a stint with the Roberts Park Fire Protection District...
BRIDGEVIEW, IL
iheart.com

Lady Gaga Set to Perform at Wrigley Field Monday

After the COVID-19 pandemic prevented her initial performance in August 2021, Lady Gaga is coming back to town for her Chicago stop on The Chromatica Ball: Summer Stadium Tour at Wrigley Field!. According to Secret Chicago, The Chromatica Ball was initially planned for 2020 but was postponed due to the...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Chicago Culinary Kitchen and more of the best BBQ in the Chicagoland area

Do you love BBQ? Then you’re going to love this episode of Chicago’s Very Own Eats. Hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff have been on a barbecue kick lately, and apparently they aren’t alone. First, they talk with Chicago Culinary Kitchen owner Greg Gaardbo about his place in Palatine that is also topping multiple lists for Chicago food lovers, including Eater Chicago’s 20 Essential Suburban Restaurants. Greg tells Kevin and Mike about where it all began, what goes into the menu and the amazing daily specials, why they rock so hard (seriously, they do), and how his personality shows in both the food and the location.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy