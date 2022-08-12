Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best macaroni and cheese in each state, including the dish served at this Tennessee eatery.
wpln.org
Want solar panels? In Tennessee, only corporations and the wealthy can really afford them.
Rooftop and utility-scale solar is scarce in Tennessee, where less than 400 megawatts powered the electric grid in 2021. But new solar additions are on the way via a popular alternative route to renewables: contracts with corporations, like Facebook, and major institutions. The Tennessee Valley Authority, largely, controls this dynamic,...
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
Highest-rated restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro
14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
WSMV
Several Midstate schools forced to adjust to staffing shortages
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Schools systems have begun their second full week of school and staffing shortages continue to be a setback in 2022. Right now, Sumner County schools are reporting 40 openings for bus drivers heading into the second week of school. With this shortage, the transportation department has...
luxury-houses.net
Exquisitely Finished, One of a Kind Home on 1.2 Acres in Brentwood Seeks $2,499,999
The Home in Brentwood is ideal for hosting gatherings of friends & family on any scale, now available for sale. This home located at 1010 Morgans Landing Ct, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,867 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy Dhaenens – Benchmark Realty, LLC – (Phone: 615-371-1544) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Brentwood.
Vanderbilt Hustler
VUMC launches largest expansion project ever, to build new tower in 2026
Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) announced the addition of a new inpatient tower on July 25. This 500 million dollar project will add approximately 180 inpatient beds, as well as 10 operating rooms, various specialty clinics and a new lobby and administrative space, according to a recent press release. The project also includes the expansion of Central Garage and an additional 44,000 square feet of operating space to Medical Center East.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Law enforcement community, loved ones remember Joe Casey
More than 300 community members gathered Saturday to honor retired Metro Nashville Police Chief Joe Casey as he was laid to rest.
The Daily South
11 Best Things to Do in Hendersonville, Tennessee
The largest city in Tennessee's Sumner County, with 58,000 residents, is located along the Cumberland River and Old Hickory Lake. It's only 20 miles northeast of Nashville but has plenty of attractions to make it worth a visit as a day trip or an overnight destination on its own, from Historic Rock Castle to Hendersonville Memory Gardens, local boutiques, a homegrown brewery, tasty restaurants and more. Don't miss the chance to stay in Spring Haven Mansion, a favorite of Taylor Swift's. Here's what to add to your list when visiting Hendersonville, Tennessee.
La Vergne Resident Wins $20,000 on Mega Millions
Big jackpots are dazzling, and so are the multiple other prize levels in Tennessee Lottery drawing-style games. Just ask Jacquelyn Norman and Victoria El Dahaby, who were just two of 36 lucky players across the state who won from $1,000 – $30,000 each playing Mega Millions last week. “It’s...
Nashville Parent
Historian Uncovers the Lost Buildings of Nashville
First settled in 1779, Nashville has grown into what the New York Times calls America’s “It City.” From frontier outpost to cosmopolitan city of today, Nashville has a rich history to celebrate. This Used to Be Nashville is a photographic journey into Nashville’s past by local historian...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Broadway sees transition at 4 o’clock
There is an afternoon hour where families file out and partiers pack in.
fox17.com
Nashvillians line up to adopt first batch of rescued beagles
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Before the Nashville Humane Association even opened their doors Thursday morning, there was already a long line of people waiting outside—they were eager to meet some of the rescued beagles brought to the shelter this week. Late Tuesday night, the shelter in West Nashville...
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna BBQ FEST Huge Success!
(SMYRNA) Perfect weather promoted a strong turnout of residents to enjoy the SMYRNA BARBECUE FESTIVAL in the depot district. Delicious BBQ, live music, fun attractions and a variety of vendors packed the depot district on Saturday (8/13/2022) afternoon and evening. Kinfolks BBQ at 1203 Hazelwood Drive in Smyrna took the...
iheart.com
This Is Tennessee's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Starting your morning off with a delicious balanced breakfast helps to jumpstart your day and give you the energy needed to conquer whatever life throws your way. Using reviews, ratings, recommendations and personal experience, Mashed compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurant in each state, including this popular spot in Tennessee. According to the site: "You are sure to be completely satisfied when you visit any of the restaurants on this list, and you'll be ready to handle whatever life throws at you."
WSMV
Nashville officials searching for man last seen underwater in Percy Priest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Office of Emergency Management in Nashville and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are searching for a man. The Nashville Fire Department was called to 4001 Bell Road for reports of a 23-year-old man who was last seen underwater but had not resurfaced. NFD crews turned...
Murfreesboro files suit against Middle Point Landfill, alleging new evidence of harmful runoff
Lawyers for the city of Murfreesboro have filed suit in federal court against the owners of Middle Point Landfill — the latest development in an ongoing dispute pitting one of Middle Tennessee’s fastest growing suburbs against the nation’s No. 2 provider of trash services, Republic Services. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in […] The post Murfreesboro files suit against Middle Point Landfill, alleging new evidence of harmful runoff appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wvlt.tv
GRAPHIC: Deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A mature buck was almost poached by a crossbow bolt before Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency crews were able to rescue the animal. The animal was spotted in a Hendersonville neighborhood with a crossbow bolt sticking out from its head. Photos of the animal began circulating on social media before TWRA wildlife officers were able to locate the buck.
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee Has the 6th Most Home Inventory Among Affordable U.S. States
The real estate market has shown encouraging signs for buyers in recent months. A recent analysis found that in Tennessee—where the cost of living is 7.8% below the national average—has 40.2 active listings for every 10,000 existing homes. Out of all affordable U.S. states, Tennessee has the 6th largest home inventory, although the current numbers are not that large. Homes are now spending more time on the market, and sellers are more inclined to lower prices. And buyers are walking away from deals more often, which suggests that they are regaining negotiating power after an extremely seller-friendly stretch.
Comments / 0