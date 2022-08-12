ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

NewsTimes

Dollar General faces penalties for Georgia store issues

NEW YORK (AP) — Dollar General faces nearly $1.3 million in penalties after government inspectors visited three of the chain's stores in Georgia earlier this year and found worker-safety violations, federal regulators said Monday. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said its inspectors found obstructed exit routes, boxes of...
GEORGIA STATE
NewsTimes

North Dakota's Becker to seek Hoeven's Senate seat after all

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State Rep. Rick Becker, who founded an ultraconservative faction in the North Dakota Legislature and who narrowly lost the Republican endorsement for the U.S. Senate, announced Monday that he plans to run as an independent for the seat held by John Hoeven. Becker, a Bismarck...
POLITICS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
NewsTimes

Buying a car in Connecticut? It’s among the costlier places to own

Owning and operating a new car in Connecticut costs $314 more annually than the national average, according to a new AAA study. The average cost of having a new car in Connecticut is $11,042 or $920.16 per month. That’s compared to the national average $10,728 or $894 per month, according to AAA’s annual Your Driving Costs study.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Plane plunges into lake at Arizona-Utah border, killing 2

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — A small plane plunged into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line over the weekend, killing two people and injuring five, authorities said Monday. The pilot of the single-engine plane reported an engine problem late Saturday afternoon before the Cessna 207 went down in...
ARIZONA STATE
NewsTimes

Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery

Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Four CT residents seriously injured in Route 93 crash in Massachusetts, police say

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Five Connecticut residents were sent to the hospital Friday morning after a single-vehicle crash, according to Massachusetts State Police. Four of the residents — a 23-year-old South Windsor man, a 27-year-old New Britain man, a 32-year-old New Britain woman and a 29-year-old Connecticut man — suffered serious injuries. The fifth occupant — a 30-year-old Vernon woman — had minor injuries, state police said in a news release.
RANDOLPH, MA
#Kentucky Supreme Court#Intellectual Disabilities#Mental Health Issues#Politics State#Politics Federal#Drug Court
NewsTimes

CT's best wineries or vineyards, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in wineries or vineyards, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Aquila's Nest...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

TX WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 14, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following county,. Nueces. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT.
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsTimes

Police: Possible injuries after crash on I-84 in Newtown

NEWTOWN — Possible injuries have been reported after a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 84 in Newtown, State Police say. The accident occurred around 6 p.m. on Interstate 84 westbound near exit 9 in Newtown, police say. Police provided no information regarding the severity of injuries, but said a news release would be issued later Saturday.
NEWTOWN, CT
NewsTimes

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO. * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 30 kt with. gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 9 feet...
CALIFORNIA STATE

