North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for August 16
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (4) updates to this series since Updated 9 min ago.
320 Michael Ave., NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
Competing visions for NP clash in Rec Center issue
It appears a petition drive will succeed in sending a special half-cent sales tax to upgrade the North Platte Recreation Complex to our voters. That, by the way, would allow 2½ months for backers and opponents to present their cases (to address one City Council member’s comments about transparency in a recent letter).
NP Rec Center sales tax petitions submitted with 2,105 signatures
Petitions to send voters a half-cent sales tax for North Platte Recreation Complex expansion were submitted Monday, bearing almost twice as many total signatures as must be verified for them to succeed. City Clerk Angela Gilbert officially received 2,105 signatures on 153 petition forms at 4 p.m. Monday, a day...
Fires reported at two mobile homes on Sunday, one ruled to be intentional
Fires at two mobile homes, located just a block apart, were reported on Sunday. The North Platte Fire Department responded to a blaze at West 15th Street at roughly 1:30 a.m. The trailer, which was unoccupied, sustained minimal damage, according to Fire Marshall Mike McConnell. He said the fire appears...
State troopers find 258 pounds of cocaine in Interstate 80 traffic stop
A 31-year-old Massena, New York, man is scheduled to appear in Lincoln County Court on Thursday after the Nebraska State Patrol found 258 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop last week. Steven R. Windoloski is charged with possession of more than 140 grams of the drug and remains confined...
