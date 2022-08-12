Read full article on original website
A Colorado Schoolhouse From the 1800s is Now a Luxurious Ranch
Coloradans do a great job of preserving the state's historical past. Many structures from the 19th and early 20th centuries are still standing today, and quite a few of them have been transformed into unique dwellings, businesses, and other hotel-like accomodations. Examples of old structures being preserved for current use...
New From Nashville: George Birge
K99 welcomes Record Nashville recording artist George Birge to Northern Colorado for New From Nashville on Tuesday, August 23 at 5:30 p.m. Join K99 with George Birge at The Boot Grill in Loveland for a free happy hour concert and enjoy $2 Coors during New From Nashville courtesy of High Country Beverage.
Did You Know That a CSU Professor Created the Paleo Diet?
Diet trends come and go, but some are mainstays — including the paleo diet, the brainchild of a Colorado State University professor. You read that right. The diet trend that had (or, according to YouBar, has) the whole world talking started in the Centennial State. Here's what you need to know:
How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?
Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
Chamber Member Spotlight: Houska Automotive Celebrates 70 Years Serving Northern Colorado
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. Houska Automotive has been helping Northern Coloradans fix their cars, trucks, equipment, and more for 70 years. Now, they're saying thanks with a 70th Anniversary Community Celebration on Saturday, September 17. Join them for...
Colorado Gas War Continues On I-25 With Prices Now Under $3
As gas prices continue to fall all over the country, the gas wars continue at this I-25 exit in Colorado and you can now get fuel for under $3 a gallon. No, that's not a typo. Time to fill 'er up. Cheapest Gas In Colorado. Earlier this year, not just...
A Piece Of Dolly Parton Is Coming To Northern Colorado
Dolly Parton is more than just a country music icon. She's like a fine wine, the older she gets (and yet she never truly seems to age), the better she gets, and the broader her appeal becomes just because she is such a wonderful human being and does so much for so many other people in various ways.
Love Sweets? This Local Colorado Cookie Shop Is a Must Try
If sweets are your thing, this local Colorado cookie shop should be at the top of your list the next time you're hankering for a tasty sweet treat. These cookies look unreal. A Must Try Delicious Local Cookie Shop In Colorado. Not all people, but most people have that occasional...
Chamber Member Spotlight: Alpha Center Provides No-Cost, No Judgment Services
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. It's important to talk about sexual health; unfortunately, many people are afraid to do that. The Alpha Center aims to remove this fear. Located in Fort Collins, the Christian non-profit provides free services —...
Colorado Hot Sauce Featured on Popular ‘Hot Ones’ YouTube Series
There's a good chance that you're familiar with the popular YouTube series called 'Hot Ones' which features celebrities answering questions while stomaching different levels of hot wings. If you are, perhaps you've seen episodes featuring the likes of celebrities such as Kevin Bacon, Khloe Kardashian, and Post Malone and if...
Colorado Favorite: Casa Bonita Isn’t Re-opening Any Time Soon and Here’s Why
Originally rumored to be re-opening in December, the popular Colorado restaurant Casa Bonita most likely will not return in 2022. According to a report from the Denver Post, Casa Bonita's timeline for re-opening is pretty much in the air. What is Casa Bonita + Why Is It So Popular?. Casa...
How Did Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland Get Its Name?
The annual "Sculpture In the Park" show at Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland, Colorado, draws tens of thousands of visitors every year. How did it all begin?. There are nearly 175 sculptures that grace Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland, Colorado. If you were to try and estimate how many hours or artistry have been put into those works, it would probably reach into the millions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What is That Awful Smell on Carpenter Road in Fort Collins?
I've recently moved into a new house, and my updated commute to work takes me along Carpenter Road in Fort Collins. When I near the pond past the Timberline Road light on my drive, something begins to smell. At first, I wondered: "Is something wrong with my car? Is there a stray Arby's curly fry rotting under my seat?"
Denver Zoo Mourning the Death of Beloved 27-Year-Old Howler Monkey
The Denver Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its beloved animals. According to a Facebook post, the Zoo had to say goodbye to Rose, a 27-year-old black howler monkey, last week after discovering that she had "untreatable renal failure." Rose's keepers, who affectionately called her Rosie, knew something...
I Do? Reality TV Favorite “Married at First Sight” Now Casting in Denver
The search for love can be exhausting. Some turn to dating apps, others opt for an old-fashioned meet-cute, and a select few attempt to find it on reality television. If you're feeling ballsy enough to try the last option, then you're in luck — Married at First Sight is now casting in Denver.
Starbucks To Open New Fort Collins Shop Near CSU Campus
Starbucks is planting new roots in Fort Collins. This time, the mega coffee chain will be getting another shot in a spot located right by the Colorado State University campus - in a spot not far from where another Starbucks was once located. According to the Coloraodan. Starbucks will begin...
20 Songs Colorado Residents Hate That Everyone Else Seems to Love
It's hard to tell what makes a "good" song. It could be any number of things — the lyrics, the beat, the sick guitar solo. Yet, despite this subjectivity, there are some songs most people consider to be up to par. People aren't going to stop listening to The...
Old Town Fort Collins Altercation Goes Viral on Social Media
A video on Reddit's subforum called PublicFreakout racked up tens of thousands of views showing an altercation between two parties in Old Town Square in Fort Collins on Saturday, Aug. 6. The post on Reddit states the incident allegedly started when an unnamed woman followed her out of Cira Ltd....
Have You Seen This Missing Northern Colorado Man?
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is currently seeking the public's help in the search for a missing man from Berthoud. On Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 10), the Larimer County Sheriff's Office shared the following identifying information about the missing individual in a press release, as well as across their official social media platforms:
Walk, Talk and Help Prevent Suicide in Fort Collins Next Month
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is holding its "Out of the Darkness Walk" September 11 at Spring Canyon Park in Fort Collins, CO. Established in 1987, AFSP is a voluntary health organization that raises suicide awareness while striving to help those who are dealing with a suicide loss or mental health issues.
