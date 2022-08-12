ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

The longest-living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
ANIMALS
BBC

My son with schizophrenia was 'unlawfully deported' to Jamaica

The family of a man with schizophrenia is taking legal action against the Home Office for allegedly unlawfully deporting him to Jamaica. Eric Hall, who arrived in the UK aged 10, has convictions for theft, drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. The Home Office denies relatives' claims he was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seagrass#Fish#Biodiversity#Uk#The Seagrass Ocean Rescue#The World Wildlife Fund#Swansea University
BBC

The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades

Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
HEALTH
BBC

How the king's visit saw kilts become Scotland's national dress

King George IV was ruthlessly caricatured during a visit to Scotland 200 years ago for wearing his kilt too short but it was to be the pivotal moment for Scotland's national dress. The pomp and pageantry of the royal visit, orchestrated by internationally famous author Sir Walter Scott, would go...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Heathrow Airport extends cap on passengers to end of October

Heathrow is to extend a cap on the number of passengers flying from the airport until the end of October due to staff shortages. It means the limit will now be in place until after the UK school half-term holidays. After consulting with airlines, a daily limit of 100,000 departing...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Pets
BBC

Walrus Freya who became attraction in Norway's Oslo Fjord put down

A walrus that had become a popular attraction in the Oslo Fjord has been put down out of concern for the safety of the public, Norwegian officials say. The walrus, nicknamed Freya, rose to fame after clambering on to boats to sunbathe - sometimes sinking them. People refused warnings not...
ANIMALS
BBC

Clacton Airfield: Pilot comes to abrupt halt into hedge

A pilot who descended into an airfield too quickly ended up coming to a halt in a hedge, an investigation found. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report said the pilot was left unhurt in the "serious incident" at Clacton Airfield, Essex on 17 April. The experienced 52-year-old had taken...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Climate activists fill golf holes with cement after water ban exemption

Climate activists in southern France have filled golf course holes with cement to protest against the exemption of golf greens from water bans amid the country's severe drought. The group targeted sites near the city of Toulouse, calling golf the "leisure industry of the most privileged". The exemption of golf...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Winter Diesel Shock Looms as Tanks Dry up Ahead of Sanctions

LONDON (Reuters) - Europe is heading into winter with seasonally low levels of diesel in storage tanks, with major implications for the continent's industries and drivers in the run-up to EU sanctions on Russian crude oil and refined product supplies. Diesel, along with other distillate fuels such as heating oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Henley woman and son stranded overnight waiting for RAC

A woman and her son were left stranded overnight at a service station waiting for the RAC after her car broke down on the M4 near Bridgend. Caroline Jacobs was driving home to Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire on Thursday after a camping trip in Wales. Despite being a member of the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

U20 Women's World Cup: Nigeria progress but Ghana exit tournament

Nigeria booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with a 1-0 win over South Korea, but Ghana were eliminated after a second defeat. The Falconets' Group C game was delayed by an hour after a storm hit the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium...
SOCCER
BBC

Challenges to reopening isle's castle, says agency

Barra's Kisimul Castle requires safety and conservation work before it can reopen. The castle at Castlebay has been closed since the start of the Covid pandemic. Dating from the 15th Century, it was built as a clan Macneil power base. Historic Environment Scotland says it is discussing the castle's future...
U.K.
BBC

Met Office warning of thunderstorms and heavy rain

The Met Office has warned of large thunderstorms and heavy rain over most parts of Scotland during Monday. The yellow "be aware" alert follows storms and downpours on Sunday. In Inverness, Tesco's superstore at Inshes was evacuated after water came down through the ceiling, and a Vue Cinema was also affected by rain.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy