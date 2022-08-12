Read full article on original website
Woman dies in her sleep in front of children and husband on flight to UK
Helen Rhodes was a ‘devoted wife and mother’ and ‘the glue that held her family together’, a friend said
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
An enormous 'isopod' has been discovered in the Gulf of Mexico
Scientists just discovered a new species of giant isopod in the Gulf of Mexico. The new species was named 'Bathynomus yucatanensis.'. B. yucatanensis are thinner and shorter than other species. report says. Scientists recently discovered a giant isopod off the coast of Mexico. After analyzing the anatomy and DNA of...
BBC
My son with schizophrenia was 'unlawfully deported' to Jamaica
The family of a man with schizophrenia is taking legal action against the Home Office for allegedly unlawfully deporting him to Jamaica. Eric Hall, who arrived in the UK aged 10, has convictions for theft, drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. The Home Office denies relatives' claims he was...
BBC
The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades
Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
BBC
How the king's visit saw kilts become Scotland's national dress
King George IV was ruthlessly caricatured during a visit to Scotland 200 years ago for wearing his kilt too short but it was to be the pivotal moment for Scotland's national dress. The pomp and pageantry of the royal visit, orchestrated by internationally famous author Sir Walter Scott, would go...
You’re Safe Til 2024: Deep History review – gripping crisis talks
Australia’s 2019 wildfires are the focal point of this contemplative look at what theatre can do in the face of environmental collapse
BBC
Heathrow Airport extends cap on passengers to end of October
Heathrow is to extend a cap on the number of passengers flying from the airport until the end of October due to staff shortages. It means the limit will now be in place until after the UK school half-term holidays. After consulting with airlines, a daily limit of 100,000 departing...
BBC
Walrus Freya who became attraction in Norway's Oslo Fjord put down
A walrus that had become a popular attraction in the Oslo Fjord has been put down out of concern for the safety of the public, Norwegian officials say. The walrus, nicknamed Freya, rose to fame after clambering on to boats to sunbathe - sometimes sinking them. People refused warnings not...
BBC
Clacton Airfield: Pilot comes to abrupt halt into hedge
A pilot who descended into an airfield too quickly ended up coming to a halt in a hedge, an investigation found. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report said the pilot was left unhurt in the "serious incident" at Clacton Airfield, Essex on 17 April. The experienced 52-year-old had taken...
BBC
Climate activists fill golf holes with cement after water ban exemption
Climate activists in southern France have filled golf course holes with cement to protest against the exemption of golf greens from water bans amid the country's severe drought. The group targeted sites near the city of Toulouse, calling golf the "leisure industry of the most privileged". The exemption of golf...
US News and World Report
Winter Diesel Shock Looms as Tanks Dry up Ahead of Sanctions
LONDON (Reuters) - Europe is heading into winter with seasonally low levels of diesel in storage tanks, with major implications for the continent's industries and drivers in the run-up to EU sanctions on Russian crude oil and refined product supplies. Diesel, along with other distillate fuels such as heating oil...
BBC
Henley woman and son stranded overnight waiting for RAC
A woman and her son were left stranded overnight at a service station waiting for the RAC after her car broke down on the M4 near Bridgend. Caroline Jacobs was driving home to Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire on Thursday after a camping trip in Wales. Despite being a member of the...
BBC
U20 Women's World Cup: Nigeria progress but Ghana exit tournament
Nigeria booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with a 1-0 win over South Korea, but Ghana were eliminated after a second defeat. The Falconets' Group C game was delayed by an hour after a storm hit the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium...
BBC
Challenges to reopening isle's castle, says agency
Barra's Kisimul Castle requires safety and conservation work before it can reopen. The castle at Castlebay has been closed since the start of the Covid pandemic. Dating from the 15th Century, it was built as a clan Macneil power base. Historic Environment Scotland says it is discussing the castle's future...
BBC
Met Office warning of thunderstorms and heavy rain
The Met Office has warned of large thunderstorms and heavy rain over most parts of Scotland during Monday. The yellow "be aware" alert follows storms and downpours on Sunday. In Inverness, Tesco's superstore at Inshes was evacuated after water came down through the ceiling, and a Vue Cinema was also affected by rain.
