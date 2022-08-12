ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

White & Case Expands Real Estate, M&A Practices With New Hires

Paul Hastings real estate partners Viklund, Smith join White & Case. Firm also adding Pillsbury’s Lacaria in private wealth group. White & Case is bringing on three new partners in its real estate and mergers and acquisitions practice as the law firm continues its expansion plans amid a changing market.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Freshfields Boosts Silicon Valley Arm, Poaching Wilson Partner

Wilson Sonsini’s Brandon Gantus is joining Freshfields in California. Firm’s Silicon Valley office has grown to 40-plus lawyers in two years. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer continues its Silicon Valley expansion with the addition of executive compensation partner Brandon Gantus from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Gantus advises on compensation...
Winston & Strawn Adds Corporate Partner Aaron Berlin in Chicago

Aaron Berlin has joined Winston & Strawn as a partner and member of the transactions department in the Chicago office, the law firm announced Monday. Berlin focuses on debt finance, representing middle-market and large-cap private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies in transactions, according to Winston & Strawn. “I look...
These 3 Stocks Have Been Paying a Dividend Longer Than Any Other Public Company

Dividend stocks have a rich history of sizably outperforming their non-paying peers over the long run. These rock-solid income stocks have a longer active streak of continuous dividend payouts than all other publicly traded companies listed in the U.S. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
3 Signs the Student Loan Payment Pause Could Be Extended Into 2023

Since March 2020, student debt holders have been able to take advantage of the prolonged moratorium on federal student loan payments and interest. The pause on loan payments has already been extended six times -- twice by President Donald Trump and four times by President Joe Biden. Now, time is running out, and anxious borrowers want to know if they will have to resume payments on Sept. 1.
Hedge Fund Lawsuit Financing Poised for SEC Enforcement Scrutiny

The SEC’s enforcement lawyers and examiners are moving closer to gathering data on investments hedge funds make in support of litigation, as the financing arrangements grow in popularity. The US Securities and Exchange Commission Aug. 10 proposed requiring private funds to report confidentially to the agency about their spending...
US Homebuilder Confidence Hits Worst Slump Since 2007 Collapse

Fed, costs have brought on ‘housing recession,’ economist says. A gauge of US homebuilder sentiment declined for an eighth-straight month, marking the worst stretch since the housing market collapsed in 2007 amid higher borrowing costs and elevated prices. The National Association of Home Buyers/Wells Fargo. gauge. decreased by...
Gibson Dunn, Kirkland Lead Investindustrial’s TreeHouse Deal

Kirkland & Ellis is advising European private equity firm Investindustrial on its deal to buy a significant portion of TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s meal-preparation business for $950 million. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher is advising Oak Brook, Illinois-based TreeHouse on the transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
Digital pensions platform Penfold raises $8.5M Series A led by Bridford Group

Also participating in the round was Jeremy Coller, chief investment officer and chairman of Coller Capital. Penfold also raised additional funding via a crowdfund amongst its customer base. The cash will be used to expand Penfold’s workplace pension division. Chris Eastwood, co-founder at Penfold, commented (in a statement): “It’s...
Americans are in a 'vibecession' despite booming spending and jobs, and their gloomy outlook could drag the economy into a real downturn

Recent economic data has been encouraging, but Americans still feel bad about the recovery. The 'vibecession' comes from weakening worker power, high inflation, and falling real wages. If it persists, the bad mood could slow spending and drag the economy into an actual slump. The economic recovery from the coronavirus...
'Now Hiring': US employers struggle to find enough workers

Salespeople, food servers, postal workers --  "Help Wanted" ads are proliferating across the United States, as companies struggle to deal with a worker shortage caused by the pandemic, a rash of early retirements and restrictive immigration laws. Many simply took early retirement. 
Apple $30.5 Million Off-the-Clock Bag Search Settlement OK’d

Apple Inc. will pay $30.5 million to settle claims it didn’t pay store workers for time spent having their bags and iPhones searched at their end of the shifts. The class covers 14,683 California employees, the largest reported settlement in a security search case in state history, plaintiffs’ counsel said.
