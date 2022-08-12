Read full article on original website
bloomberglaw.com
White & Case Expands Real Estate, M&A Practices With New Hires
Paul Hastings real estate partners Viklund, Smith join White & Case. Firm also adding Pillsbury’s Lacaria in private wealth group. White & Case is bringing on three new partners in its real estate and mergers and acquisitions practice as the law firm continues its expansion plans amid a changing market.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
bloomberglaw.com
Freshfields Boosts Silicon Valley Arm, Poaching Wilson Partner
Wilson Sonsini’s Brandon Gantus is joining Freshfields in California. Firm’s Silicon Valley office has grown to 40-plus lawyers in two years. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer continues its Silicon Valley expansion with the addition of executive compensation partner Brandon Gantus from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Gantus advises on compensation...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry issues a grim warning about runaway consumer debt - and says the stock-market rally won't last
Michael Burry warned Americans are loading up on credit-card debt in response to inflation. Burry expects consumers to run out of cash within months, hitting company profits and the economy. The "Big Short" investor cautioned the recent rebound in tech stocks was unlikely to last. Michael Burry rang the alarm...
bloomberglaw.com
Winston & Strawn Adds Corporate Partner Aaron Berlin in Chicago
Aaron Berlin has joined Winston & Strawn as a partner and member of the transactions department in the Chicago office, the law firm announced Monday. Berlin focuses on debt finance, representing middle-market and large-cap private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies in transactions, according to Winston & Strawn. “I look...
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Have Been Paying a Dividend Longer Than Any Other Public Company
Dividend stocks have a rich history of sizably outperforming their non-paying peers over the long run. These rock-solid income stocks have a longer active streak of continuous dividend payouts than all other publicly traded companies listed in the U.S. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
CNET
3 Signs the Student Loan Payment Pause Could Be Extended Into 2023
Since March 2020, student debt holders have been able to take advantage of the prolonged moratorium on federal student loan payments and interest. The pause on loan payments has already been extended six times -- twice by President Donald Trump and four times by President Joe Biden. Now, time is running out, and anxious borrowers want to know if they will have to resume payments on Sept. 1.
3 warning signs about the economy coming out of America's top companies
Companies are bracing for potential trouble ahead by lowering their advertising budgets, cutting costs and adapting to their customers' changing spending habits.
bloomberglaw.com
Hedge Fund Lawsuit Financing Poised for SEC Enforcement Scrutiny
The SEC’s enforcement lawyers and examiners are moving closer to gathering data on investments hedge funds make in support of litigation, as the financing arrangements grow in popularity. The US Securities and Exchange Commission Aug. 10 proposed requiring private funds to report confidentially to the agency about their spending...
bloomberglaw.com
US Homebuilder Confidence Hits Worst Slump Since 2007 Collapse
Fed, costs have brought on ‘housing recession,’ economist says. A gauge of US homebuilder sentiment declined for an eighth-straight month, marking the worst stretch since the housing market collapsed in 2007 amid higher borrowing costs and elevated prices. The National Association of Home Buyers/Wells Fargo. gauge. decreased by...
bloomberglaw.com
Gibson Dunn, Kirkland Lead Investindustrial’s TreeHouse Deal
Kirkland & Ellis is advising European private equity firm Investindustrial on its deal to buy a significant portion of TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s meal-preparation business for $950 million. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher is advising Oak Brook, Illinois-based TreeHouse on the transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
Upstart Claims It Is Significantly Outperforming FICO, but the Market Isn't Buying It
Despite Upstart's claim on credit performance, the stock has sold off intensely. Bank partners originated much fewer loans using Upstart in the quarter. The bond market also seems to have very little faith in the company's model. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
TechCrunch
Digital pensions platform Penfold raises $8.5M Series A led by Bridford Group
Also participating in the round was Jeremy Coller, chief investment officer and chairman of Coller Capital. Penfold also raised additional funding via a crowdfund amongst its customer base. The cash will be used to expand Penfold’s workplace pension division. Chris Eastwood, co-founder at Penfold, commented (in a statement): “It’s...
Americans are in a 'vibecession' despite booming spending and jobs, and their gloomy outlook could drag the economy into a real downturn
Recent economic data has been encouraging, but Americans still feel bad about the recovery. The 'vibecession' comes from weakening worker power, high inflation, and falling real wages. If it persists, the bad mood could slow spending and drag the economy into an actual slump. The economic recovery from the coronavirus...
EV maker Faraday Future to raise up to $600 million in funding
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE.O) said on Monday that the electric-vehicle startup will raise up to $600 million in funding as it looks to deliver its FF 91 luxury car later this year.
'Now Hiring': US employers struggle to find enough workers
Salespeople, food servers, postal workers -- "Help Wanted" ads are proliferating across the United States, as companies struggle to deal with a worker shortage caused by the pandemic, a rash of early retirements and restrictive immigration laws. Many simply took early retirement.
bloomberglaw.com
Apple $30.5 Million Off-the-Clock Bag Search Settlement OK’d
Apple Inc. will pay $30.5 million to settle claims it didn’t pay store workers for time spent having their bags and iPhones searched at their end of the shifts. The class covers 14,683 California employees, the largest reported settlement in a security search case in state history, plaintiffs’ counsel said.
