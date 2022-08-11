Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Mother, boyfriend accused of murdering 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry indicted, bonds set at $5.1 million
Maya Jones and her boyfriend Jermaine Robinson have both been charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Additionally, the two are being held on bonds totaling $5.1 million in relation to the child's death.
NOLA.com
Baby’s death realized worst fears of worried family, friends who called in 7 welfare checks: JPSO
In the two months before 3-month-old Madelyne King was found dead in the bedroom of her Old Jefferson home, relatives and friends of her mother, Michelle Herrington, made at least seven phone calls to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office requesting welfare checks for mother and daughter, authorities said. In fact,...
NOLA.com
Mother of 3 shot dead in Central City this week struggled with mental illness, ex-husband says
Zoe Berger Hall, a former nurse and mother of three, had begun to recover her footing amid a struggle with alcoholism and mental illness, starting her own odd-jobs business with her boyfriend and making a steady income, according to her ex–husband, Rhett Hall. When she was shot dead at...
Pastor pleads for an end to gun violence after son shot and killed
NEW ORLEANS — Fighting back tears, Christiana Ford never thought she’d be in this situation again. “It’s not right, it’s not right,” Ford said. “It’s nothing like losing a child.”. Ford already lost one son to gun violence in Texas. August 5th, she...
fox8live.com
Orleans Parish inmates plead for food and help during 3-day protest; sheriff refuses to discuss with Fox 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A three-day protest inside the Orleans Justice Center has reportedly come to an end, according to other news outlets. Sheriff Susan Hutson and her staff, meanwhile, continued to ignore questions about the standoff from Fox 8. A group of inmates barricaded inside the jail pleaded for...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies two men slain by gunfire
The New Orleans coroner has identified two men slain by gunfire. Kyeon Stevens, 29, was fatally shot in Little Woods on Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 7800 block of Sail Street at 5:32 p.m., where they found Stevens suffering from gunshot wounds....
Fatal double shooting Sunday leaves woman dead, man and dog wounded
The woman was declared dead on the scene while the man was taken to the hospital by EMS for treatment.
brproud.com
LPSO: 2 teen girls missing since Sunday
WATSON, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. The sheriff’s office identified the missing teens as 14-year-old Destiney Demoll and 15-year-old Kayla Watkins. Authorities said both were last seen together at their guardian’s home in Watson on Sunday, Aug. 14.
brproud.com
EXCLUSIVE: A closer look into the Orleans Justice Center after inmate protest ends when deputies storm jail
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Flashbangs were heard and seen coming for Pod 2E at the Orleans Justice Center Sunday night — a protest in one of the inmate living areas coming to a close when deputies stormed into the jail. Nearly 24 hours after, new details have been released and we’re given an exclusive look inside the pod by WGNO’s LBJ and Britney Dixon.
NOLA.com
Man shot multiple times after refusing to surrender vehicle to armed robber, police say
New Orleans police are investigating an armed robbery attempt in Pines Village that sent a 60-year-old man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night. Police responded to the armed robbery attempt in the 6600 block of Chef Menteur Highway at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. An armed suspect approached the 60-year-old man and demanded the keys to his vehicle. The man refused, and the suspect shot him several times, police said, then fled. The victim went to a hospital.
iheart.com
Competency Hearing Ordered For Mother Accused Of Stabbing Kids
A competency hearing is ordered for a New Orleans woman accused of stabbing her two kids. A judge ordered on Thursday that Janee Pedesclaux, 31, will undergo a mental evaluation before her bond hearing. A state doctor will examine Pedesclaux today to find out if she's fit to stand trial....
WWL-TV
Man dead after fatal hit-and-run, suspect arrested
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left one man dead. Police say the crash happened early Monday morning at North Robertson and Music streets intersection. The victim was found lying in the street and declared dead at the scene. Officers...
Woman killed, man injured in Canal St. shooting Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting at the intersection of Canal Street and North Derbigny shortly before 5 p.m. Police responding to the scene found the woman dead at the scene. A man was found a short distance away at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and North Claiborne. A dog was also reportedly injured in the incident.
fox8live.com
Charges pending after pedestrian struck, killed in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle and killed early Monday morning (Aug. 15) in New Orleans, according to police. The NOPD says the crash happened at the intersection of N. Robertson and Music streets around 2:17 a.m. A man was walking in the eastbound lanes when he was struck.
uptownmessenger.com
Police blotter: A teenager, two men injured in shootings; gun stolen in an armed robbery
Three shootings were reported within 24 hours this weekend on Uptown streets. A man was also robbed of his gun in Central City near St. Charles Avenue. A teenager was shot in the chest Sunday evening (Aug. 14) near South Claiborne Avenue and Louisiana, the New Orleans Police Department reported.
Mother accused of stabbing children had restraining order against her
NEW ORLEANS — More information is coming out about the mother accused of stabbing her children, specifically regarding the history and custody battle between her and the children's father. Court records show Janee Pedesclaux, 31, pled guilty to property damage this April, the same month the children's father filed...
NOLA.com
'It feels like a burden's left me,' victim's mother says after 2nd guilty verdict in Gretna murder
A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated more than seven hours Wednesday before convicting a second defendant of murder in a 2016 Gretna shooting that claimed the life of a Marrero man. Steven "Bubba" Tate, 25, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Ethan Allen. Tate was acquitted...
L'Observateur
Lutcher Man Indicted for 1st Degree Murder of Mother
On August 10, 2022, a St. James Parish Grand Jury returned a True Bill of Indictment on 41-year-old Lance Louque of 1351 2nd St. Lutcher, LA on the charge of 1st Degree Murder in connection with the May stabbing death of his mother, 68-year-old Glenda Elder. On May 14, 2022,...
WDSU
Shooting in New Orleans East, incident believed to be domestic
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the New Orleans East area that left one woman with a gunshot graze wound Friday evening. According to reports, a woman sustained a gunshot wound on the 7800 block of Sail Street around 4:52 p.m. Ivan Ballard, 19,...
WDSU
NOPD is investigating a homicide at the intersection of Canal and North Derbigny streets.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a shooting in the Tulane-Gravier area killed a woman and injured a man and a dog. NOPD said on Sunday the shooting was reported at the intersection of Canal and North Derbigny streets. Around 4:51 p.m., NOPD First...
