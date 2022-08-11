ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies two men slain by gunfire

The New Orleans coroner has identified two men slain by gunfire. Kyeon Stevens, 29, was fatally shot in Little Woods on Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 7800 block of Sail Street at 5:32 p.m., where they found Stevens suffering from gunshot wounds....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

LPSO: 2 teen girls missing since Sunday

WATSON, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. The sheriff’s office identified the missing teens as 14-year-old Destiney Demoll and 15-year-old Kayla Watkins. Authorities said both were last seen together at their guardian’s home in Watson on Sunday, Aug. 14.
WATSON, LA
brproud.com

EXCLUSIVE: A closer look into the Orleans Justice Center after inmate protest ends when deputies storm jail

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Flashbangs were heard and seen coming for Pod 2E at the Orleans Justice Center Sunday night — a protest in one of the inmate living areas coming to a close when deputies stormed into the jail. Nearly 24 hours after, new details have been released and we’re given an exclusive look inside the pod by WGNO’s LBJ and Britney Dixon.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot multiple times after refusing to surrender vehicle to armed robber, police say

New Orleans police are investigating an armed robbery attempt in Pines Village that sent a 60-year-old man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night. Police responded to the armed robbery attempt in the 6600 block of Chef Menteur Highway at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. An armed suspect approached the 60-year-old man and demanded the keys to his vehicle. The man refused, and the suspect shot him several times, police said, then fled. The victim went to a hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

Competency Hearing Ordered For Mother Accused Of Stabbing Kids

A competency hearing is ordered for a New Orleans woman accused of stabbing her two kids. A judge ordered on Thursday that Janee Pedesclaux, 31, will undergo a mental evaluation before her bond hearing. A state doctor will examine Pedesclaux today to find out if she's fit to stand trial....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Man dead after fatal hit-and-run, suspect arrested

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left one man dead. Police say the crash happened early Monday morning at North Robertson and Music streets intersection. The victim was found lying in the street and declared dead at the scene. Officers...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Woman killed, man injured in Canal St. shooting Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting at the intersection of Canal Street and North Derbigny shortly before 5 p.m. Police responding to the scene found the woman dead at the scene. A man was found a short distance away at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and North Claiborne. A dog was also reportedly injured in the incident.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Charges pending after pedestrian struck, killed in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle and killed early Monday morning (Aug. 15) in New Orleans, according to police. The NOPD says the crash happened at the intersection of N. Robertson and Music streets around 2:17 a.m. A man was walking in the eastbound lanes when he was struck.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Lutcher Man Indicted for 1st Degree Murder of Mother

On August 10, 2022, a St. James Parish Grand Jury returned a True Bill of Indictment on 41-year-old Lance Louque of 1351 2nd St. Lutcher, LA on the charge of 1st Degree Murder in connection with the May stabbing death of his mother, 68-year-old Glenda Elder. On May 14, 2022,...
LUTCHER, LA

