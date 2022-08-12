ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Zoom updates macOS app to patch root access exploit

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Zoom has released a patch for its Mac app, fixing a vulnerability in its automatic updating function that could grantmacOS root privileges to an attacker.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Data recovery is now possible from Apple Silicon systems - at a cost

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A data recovery firm says that it is now able to recover data from catastrophically damaged Macs withApple Silicon chips — likely becoming the first company to have that ability.
SOFTWARE
Apple Insider

New iPad with larger screen, M2 iPad Pro arriving in October says leaker

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's fall launches could include a new entry-leveliPad with a larger screen, a leaker claims, with an iPad Pro refresh upgrading the chip from M1 to the M2.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Eve Aqua review, LifX lives, and Sonos mini sub is delayed on HomeKit Insider

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — On this episode ofHomeKit Insider we review the newly-released Eve Aqua, continue to discuss Amazon's purchase of iRobot, and talk about Twinkly's new lighting product.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Watch#Sync#Smart Phone#Ios#Macos Messages
Apple Insider

Apple releases sixth developer beta for tvOS 16

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has issued a sixth beta oftvOS 16 to developer testers, with the latest build now downloadable to participating Apple TVs.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple plans offering more advertising to users via apps

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Users ofiPhone apps such as Maps and Podcasts could potentially see more advertising in the future, with a report claiming it is planning to step up its ad business considerably.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Apple Watch ECG could be a good early heart attack detection system

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A new research paper suggests that theApple Watch could serve as an early detection system for a heart attack, helping to get people to the hospital sooner.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Eve Aqua (3rd-gen) review: Upgrades all around for this Thread-enabled spigot

The new third-generation Eve Aqua has a fresh design, Thread support, and works exclusively with HomeKit. Here's how it works, and how it's different than older models. Recently, Eve has been on a roll. It has been hard at work updating its portfolio to support Thread as well as refreshing its more dated products.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Apple Insider

Daily deals August 13: $269 Apple Watch Series 7, $150 off M2 MacBook Pro, 27-inch 4K display for $210, more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Saturday's bestdeals include a free $10 Best Buy gift card when you buy a $100 Apple gift card, $20 off a 1Password family subscription, and much more.
FIFA
Apple Insider

Nomad Sport Slim Band review: a better sport Apple Watchband

The Nomad Sport Slim Band is a lightweight yet durable Apple Watch band that's comfortable and stylish. Nomad offers a wide variety of Apple Watch bands that are more traditionally designed when compared to Apple's first-party offerings. The Sport Slim Band stands out with a bold, molded design and large pin holes.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Daily Deals August 15: Refurbished M1 iMacs, $110 off Apple Watch Series 7, $70 Blue Yeti Nano, more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Monday's bestdeals include the AirTag Leather Key Ring for $19, a Philips Hue lighting pack for $122, Bowers & Wilkins ANC wireless headphones for $162, and much more.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy