Apple Insider
Zoom updates macOS app to patch root access exploit
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Zoom has released a patch for its Mac app, fixing a vulnerability in its automatic updating function that could grantmacOS root privileges to an attacker.
Apple Insider
Data recovery is now possible from Apple Silicon systems - at a cost
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A data recovery firm says that it is now able to recover data from catastrophically damaged Macs withApple Silicon chips — likely becoming the first company to have that ability.
Apple Insider
New iPad with larger screen, M2 iPad Pro arriving in October says leaker
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's fall launches could include a new entry-leveliPad with a larger screen, a leaker claims, with an iPad Pro refresh upgrading the chip from M1 to the M2.
Apple Insider
Eve Aqua review, LifX lives, and Sonos mini sub is delayed on HomeKit Insider
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — On this episode ofHomeKit Insider we review the newly-released Eve Aqua, continue to discuss Amazon's purchase of iRobot, and talk about Twinkly's new lighting product.
Apple Insider
Apple releases sixth developer beta for tvOS 16
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has issued a sixth beta oftvOS 16 to developer testers, with the latest build now downloadable to participating Apple TVs.
Apple Insider
Apple plans offering more advertising to users via apps
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Users ofiPhone apps such as Maps and Podcasts could potentially see more advertising in the future, with a report claiming it is planning to step up its ad business considerably.
Apple Insider
Apple Watch ECG could be a good early heart attack detection system
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A new research paper suggests that theApple Watch could serve as an early detection system for a heart attack, helping to get people to the hospital sooner.
Apple Insider
Eve Aqua (3rd-gen) review: Upgrades all around for this Thread-enabled spigot
The new third-generation Eve Aqua has a fresh design, Thread support, and works exclusively with HomeKit. Here's how it works, and how it's different than older models. Recently, Eve has been on a roll. It has been hard at work updating its portfolio to support Thread as well as refreshing its more dated products.
Apple Insider
Daily deals August 13: $269 Apple Watch Series 7, $150 off M2 MacBook Pro, 27-inch 4K display for $210, more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Saturday's bestdeals include a free $10 Best Buy gift card when you buy a $100 Apple gift card, $20 off a 1Password family subscription, and much more.
Apple Insider
Nomad Sport Slim Band review: a better sport Apple Watchband
The Nomad Sport Slim Band is a lightweight yet durable Apple Watch band that's comfortable and stylish. Nomad offers a wide variety of Apple Watch bands that are more traditionally designed when compared to Apple's first-party offerings. The Sport Slim Band stands out with a bold, molded design and large pin holes.
Apple Insider
Daily Deals August 15: Refurbished M1 iMacs, $110 off Apple Watch Series 7, $70 Blue Yeti Nano, more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Monday's bestdeals include the AirTag Leather Key Ring for $19, a Philips Hue lighting pack for $122, Bowers & Wilkins ANC wireless headphones for $162, and much more.
