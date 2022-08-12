ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

105.5 The Fan

Idaho Dubbed One of the Least Friendly States in America

We hate to say it, but we’re not overly surprised to see our beloved state on this list. It’s tough to pinpoint exactly when the shift in attitude began, but something in Idaho has definitely changed in the last twelve years. At least in Boise. When we moved here, everyone we met was warm, kind and welcoming. People were quick to tell you about their favorite places to eat, recreate and shop. We weren’t afraid to post something humorous on social media, because most people would get it.
IDAHO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Boom That Shook Utah and Idaho Was Likely a Meteor

A mysterious boom that could be heard across northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday was likely a meteor, the National Weather Service said. There was no seismic activity recorded at the time of the sound, but a Utah woman captured on video a bluish streak of light across the sky, and a satellite lightning detector also picked up on the activity. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he heard the boom while out running and checked to ensure it was not military activity. He agreed it was probably a high-altitude meteor hitting earth’s atmosphere.Boom video. My money is on high altitude meteor that blew up when it hit the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/2LmOGkpMXf— Matt Blank (@msbutah) August 13, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
UTAH STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Idaho

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Idaho, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are less common than they are […]
IDAHO STATE
Power 105.5 Boise

Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained

One of the best things about living in Idaho is that there never seems to be a shortage of mysteries. In a recent search on YouTube, I came across a video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
IDAHO STATE
NBC News

2 pilots killed in Idaho helicopter crash while fighting forest fire

A helicopter went down in a mountainous region of Idaho while fighting an out-of-control forest fire, killing both pilots on board, officials said Friday. ROTAK Helicopter Services confirmed that its CH-47D Series Chinook crashed at about 3:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, battling the massive Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho.
SALMON, ID
Newsweek

Elk Boneyard Found in Idaho Contains Skulls and Broken Antlers

A mass elk grave, with 15 heads and mangled antlers, has been discovered at the base of Craig Mountain in Idaho. Officers from Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) stumbled upon the horror movie-esque scene during a trip to recover a GPS collar from a dead elk near Craig Mountain, which is located close to the Washington border. When they got there, they found more than they expected: at least 15 dead elk caught up in rubble and surrounded by huge boulders.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

How Much Money Makes You ‘Middle-Class’ in Idaho?

It seems all of our wallets have been put through the wringer as we continue to overcome rising prices and shortages. We’ve seen everyday items go missing from stores, gas prices go wild, and are currently witnessing an unpredictable housing market do its own thing. So, that begs the question – how much money does a 2-person household need to live comfortably in this day and age? What about a 3 or 4-person household?
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

5 of the World’s Deadliest Insects Are in Idaho Right Now

When you hear the words “most deadly insect in the world” what image pops into your head?. Murder Hornets? Sure, their name is scary but they actually got that name for wiping out other species of bees, not necessarily humans. Maybe one of the scary scorpions you’d find down in Texas or the disgustingly large funnel-web spiders you’d see in Australia?
IDAHO STATE
Daily Mail

Southern states like Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama named least healthy in the US - while residents of Washington, Massachusetts and Utah are considered the best off, report finds

Southern states are the least healthy in America, according to a new report. NiceRx, and online pharmacy platform, gathered data on obesity, smoking rates, exercise levels and diet from 49 of 50 states, and used data to generate a 'health score' for each that rates the overall health of each state from zero to ten.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many Gun Stores There Are in Idaho

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business. While the appropriate balance between […]
IDAHO STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana’s trifecta of shame

Back in the old days there was a slapstick comedy show about three goofy men whose continuous bungling brought laughs to millions. It was called “The Three Stooges.” Now, Montanans get their own version, as three of the top Republican politicians in the state bungle their way through what seems like poorly-scripted political vaudeville. But there’s nothing […] The post Montana’s trifecta of shame appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Community Policy