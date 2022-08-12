ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Comments / 0

Related
homedit.com

Stunning and Unique Roll Up Doors

Most people use roll-up doors in garages, but have you ever considered using roll-up doors inside? Using interior roll-up doors is a niche trend that has gained popularity in recent years. Roll-up doors offer easy access to outdoor spaces, ample light, and wide openings for entertainment purposes. Roll-up doors in...
HOME & GARDEN
veranda.com

A Countersplash Will Instantly Give Your Kitchen a Clean and Seamless Look

Don’t get us wrong, we still love a rustic zellige or porcelain tile backsplash. But recently, slabs seem to be taking over in the form of the countersplash—when the same slab style is used for the countertop and backsplash. The look is smooth, provides easy cleanup for cooking splatters, and is often finished with a little display shelf in the same material.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Louvered Doors for Your Interior and Exterior Spaces

Louvered doors have a unique style and function that works well for all areas of the home. These doors have horizontal slats that overlap and attach to vertical stiles. There are both adjustable louvered doors and doors where the slats are fixed. On fixed doors, these slats are angled down but remain open at all times.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Sliding Doors#French Doors#Folding Doors
shefinds

These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
homedit.com

Granite Flooring for Lasting Style and Durability

Granite flooring is made from one of the most durable natural stone materials in existence. While stones like marble, travertine, and slate match the beauty of granite, if you want a lasting solution, granite flooring is a good choice. Granite floor tiles, pavers, and slab are popular flooring choices both indoors and outdoors.
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

Bamboo Wood Doors Meet IKEA Cabinet Frames in This London Apartment’s Kitchen

A console table topped with an oversize vase, a staircase covered in a runner, a large mirror for last-minute outfit checks—these are the kinds of things you expect to see when you walk through someone’s front door. But a washer and dryer? That’s not your typical “welcome, come in” setup. Interior decorator Lizzie Green, who was tasked with overhauling this apartment in North London, knows this. The thing was, Green didn’t have any wiggle room to move the utility room away from the entry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

The 10 Best Jute Rugs of 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Jute is a renewable plant fiber with exceptional strength and versatility, making it an excellent choice for woven area rugs. "In its natural...
HOME & GARDEN
BobVila

Linoleum vs. Vinyl Flooring: What’s the Difference?

Linoleum and vinyl are both popular flooring options for kitchens and bathrooms because they’re durable, water-resistant, and easy to clean. Each of these materials are relatively inexpensive when compared with tile or hardwood. Because both are sold in sheet form, they’re often confused for one another. However, there are some major differences between vinyl and linoleum.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Food & Wine

Patio Furniture, Outdoor Dining Sets, and Adirondack Chairs Are Up to 71% Off at Amazon Right Now

Relaxing, eating, and lounging in your backyard are necessary to-dos before the weather turns from blissful to frigid. We're not there yet, but it'll come faster than you can say "fall," so spending ample time outdoors is a must. You just need patio furniture that's comfortable, stylish, and affordable. Thankfully, Amazon is having a sale on outdoor furniture starting at $64.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy