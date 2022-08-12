ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Lancaster Farming

Soaring Lancaster County Farmland Prices Shock Potential Investor

George Hixon has been getting sticker shock while seeking farmland in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Hixon said real estate agents have quoted him “extreme prices.” He looked at one parcel where the landowner wanted a whopping $65,000 an acre. “Don’t know that that’s viable,” he said. “It’s doubtful.”...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

7 Local Waffle Destinations

Who doesn’t love a good waffle? We rounded up seven waffle bistros throughout the Valley to enjoy at any time of the day for every occasion! From chicken and waffles to waffles and ice cream, these waffle spots go above and beyond when satisfying your cravings. Dough Heads Stuffed...
LANCASTER, PA
Melissa Frost

3 Vendor Highlights at Lititz Farmers Market

Sweet, savory, or even freshly picked flowers, you'll find it at Lititz Farmers Market. This is one of the most intimate and enjoyable farmers markets I've been to. The setting in the park, with the stream, the ducks swimming, the open spaces and the historic chocolate factory in the background, it's the ideal place to run a seasonal farmers market. When I visited, there was live, acoustic music coming from a small concert stage located right at the start of the park.
LITITZ, PA
abc27.com

Jurassic Quest dinosaur event coming to York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Jurassic Quest will be coming to York from August 26-28. This realistic dinosaur event will take place at the Weis Markets Arena at the York Expo Center. The Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America. The dinosaur event features unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, fossil digs and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dinosaur skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for little explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

York City prepares for winter season

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Even with the slightly cooler temperatures Monday, most people probably aren’t thinking about winter just yet. However, the City of York says that it’s actually in good shape when it comes to its wintertime staffing for salt truck and snow plow drivers. This...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Dollar General now open in Grantville

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Dollar General is opening a new location today, August 15, in Grantville. This new store is located at 9751 Jonestown Road. In addition to the usual items you will find at your local Dollar General, this new location in Grantville will feature new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.
GRANTVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

The Medical Minute: Don’t Let Poison Ivy Ruin the Day

HERSHEY, Pa. — It winds around tree trunks, hides among flowers, and creeps along less-manicured lawns. Most victims of its offending oil are unaware they’ve encountered it until the tell-tale rash, blisters, and itching appear. Poison ivy can cause discomfort for some and utter misery for others. Dermatologist...
HERSHEY, PA
lebtown.com

Dunkin’ bumps planned opening for new Palmyra location to September

Dunkin’ had previously planned to open its new cafe at 81 N. Londonderry Square in August, but due to delayed development schedules the company is now targeting a September opening. The date is in line with the company’s earlier announced plans of a summer 2022 opening. A spokesperson for...
PALMYRA, PA
columbiaspy.com

Sunday, August 14, 2022

(Click/tap on photos to see larger, sharper images.) The Chief painted downtown parking meters on Friday. Jesus offered a sunflower to his pet lamb at Laurel Hill. The pumpkins are early this year. A worms-eye view of black-eyed Susans. This snowy egret was fishing along the shoreline on Monday morning.
COLUMBIA, PA
millersville.edu

Remote Trapping Projects at Millersville

Dr. Aaron Haines, a professor of conservation biology at Millersville University, recently conducted a study with other biologists published in the Wiley Journal of Ecology and Evolution. The study examined the population and migration of ocelots and jaguarundis in southern Texas. These wild cats are endangered in the U.S. Haines’ methods of observation included the use of remote camera trapping. He says this is an easy, non-invasive way to detect the presence of wildlife in the field. Cameras are set up to capture images when a motion sensor is triggered.
MILLERSVILLE, PA
