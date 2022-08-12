Read full article on original website
Lancaster Farming
Soaring Lancaster County Farmland Prices Shock Potential Investor
George Hixon has been getting sticker shock while seeking farmland in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Hixon said real estate agents have quoted him “extreme prices.” He looked at one parcel where the landowner wanted a whopping $65,000 an acre. “Don’t know that that’s viable,” he said. “It’s doubtful.”...
susquehannastyle.com
7 Local Waffle Destinations
Who doesn’t love a good waffle? We rounded up seven waffle bistros throughout the Valley to enjoy at any time of the day for every occasion! From chicken and waffles to waffles and ice cream, these waffle spots go above and beyond when satisfying your cravings. Dough Heads Stuffed...
3 Vendor Highlights at Lititz Farmers Market
Sweet, savory, or even freshly picked flowers, you'll find it at Lititz Farmers Market. This is one of the most intimate and enjoyable farmers markets I've been to. The setting in the park, with the stream, the ducks swimming, the open spaces and the historic chocolate factory in the background, it's the ideal place to run a seasonal farmers market. When I visited, there was live, acoustic music coming from a small concert stage located right at the start of the park.
Bullets shatter large picture window at Harrisburg restaurant in Midtown
UPDATE: Pastorante has created a GoFundMe to help pay for repairs. A Harrisburg restaurant still struggling to overcome the financial burden of COVID-19 is facing thousands of dollars in additional costs after the building’s front window was shot out last week.
abc27.com
Jurassic Quest dinosaur event coming to York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Jurassic Quest will be coming to York from August 26-28. This realistic dinosaur event will take place at the Weis Markets Arena at the York Expo Center. The Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America. The dinosaur event features unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, fossil digs and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dinosaur skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for little explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.
Cheap restaurant meals; Harrisburg claims first RBI title; best BBQ: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 71; Low: 65. Showers. Before the borough of Nescopeck could finish grieving 10 victims of a house fire on Aug. 5, a bizarre and tragic twist occurred when a car slammed into the crowd at a benefit for the victims’ families in neighboring Berwick. Hazing allegations: A report...
abc27.com
Klunk to host Document Shredding and Hard-to-Read License Plate event in Hanover
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Representative Kate Klunk (R-Hanover) will be hosting a Document Shredding and Hard-to-Read License Plate Event. This event will take place this Saturday, August 20, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 118 Carlisle Street in Hanover. “It is always great to provide constituents with services...
abc27.com
York City prepares for winter season
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Even with the slightly cooler temperatures Monday, most people probably aren’t thinking about winter just yet. However, the City of York says that it’s actually in good shape when it comes to its wintertime staffing for salt truck and snow plow drivers. This...
Wyndridge Farm hosts outdoor art museum
DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Wyndridge Farm is starting a new tradition—an art festival held on their rolling hills. The venue is no stranger to event planning, regularly hosting concerts, celebrations, and weddings, but this year marks their first annual Art Festival & Maker's Market. The event took place from 12 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 14.
Baby kangaroos visit a Lancaster college to help alleviate first-day nerves
LANCASTER, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences kicked off its first day of classes by jumping back into the school year with some furry friends. Students at the Lancaster County school were able to hold and pet two joeys on Monday. The baby kangaroos are under a year...
Sprocket Mural Works completes 15th mural project in midtown Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from June 2021. A historic building in Harrisburg has a new look thanks to the efforts of a local artist and a nonprofit group. Sprocket Mural Works announced the completion of a soaring, three-story mural on the historic "Carpets and Draperies" building at 1507 N. Third Street.
3 Diners Worth Trying in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]
Some weekends call for slow, lazy mornings. And what's better than heading out for breakfast during the am, not having to cook for yourself? I've found three diners in Lancaster that are worth a visit this season. Some are very popular locally and tend to fill up quickly.
rabbittransit ‘ride-share’ service launches in Chambersburg
Stop Hopper is similar to a ride-share service. Customers can use an app on their phone and request a ride to an area within the service zone.
abc27.com
Dollar General now open in Grantville
GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Dollar General is opening a new location today, August 15, in Grantville. This new store is located at 9751 Jonestown Road. In addition to the usual items you will find at your local Dollar General, this new location in Grantville will feature new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.
explorejeffersonpa.com
The Medical Minute: Don’t Let Poison Ivy Ruin the Day
HERSHEY, Pa. — It winds around tree trunks, hides among flowers, and creeps along less-manicured lawns. Most victims of its offending oil are unaware they’ve encountered it until the tell-tale rash, blisters, and itching appear. Poison ivy can cause discomfort for some and utter misery for others. Dermatologist...
lebtown.com
Dunkin’ bumps planned opening for new Palmyra location to September
Dunkin’ had previously planned to open its new cafe at 81 N. Londonderry Square in August, but due to delayed development schedules the company is now targeting a September opening. The date is in line with the company’s earlier announced plans of a summer 2022 opening. A spokesperson for...
Dauphin-Middle Paxton Historical Society still searching for new home after tragic fire
DAUPHIN, Dauphin County — It’s been a long ten months for the Dauphin-Middle Paxton Historical Society. Last October, a fire ripped through the historic Old Dauphin School House, the group’s home and museum filled with decades worth of artifacts. “I was warned it would not be pretty...
columbiaspy.com
Sunday, August 14, 2022
(Click/tap on photos to see larger, sharper images.) The Chief painted downtown parking meters on Friday. Jesus offered a sunflower to his pet lamb at Laurel Hill. The pumpkins are early this year. A worms-eye view of black-eyed Susans. This snowy egret was fishing along the shoreline on Monday morning.
millersville.edu
Remote Trapping Projects at Millersville
Dr. Aaron Haines, a professor of conservation biology at Millersville University, recently conducted a study with other biologists published in the Wiley Journal of Ecology and Evolution. The study examined the population and migration of ocelots and jaguarundis in southern Texas. These wild cats are endangered in the U.S. Haines’ methods of observation included the use of remote camera trapping. He says this is an easy, non-invasive way to detect the presence of wildlife in the field. Cameras are set up to capture images when a motion sensor is triggered.
Tickets Available for 26th Annual Crabfeast
Downtown Chambersburg Inc. is inviting you to come and enjoy their 26th Annual Crabfeast on August 27th, 2022. Our event is between 3PM and 8PM at the AMVETS Pavilion in Chambersburg. Crab lovers will enjoy this an all-you-can-eat event that is a great way to end the summer!. Get your...
