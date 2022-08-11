Read full article on original website
Crime and Punishment: Man convicted for his involvement in 2019 Licton Springs murder
Prosecutors convicted Taiwo Heisser of murder in connection to a 2019 case in Seattle’s Licton Springs neighborhood. The murder stemmed from an alleged robbery of the 47-year-old victim’s RV. At approximately 5 a.m. May 29, 2019, five men, including Heisser, allegedly broke into the RV of Steven Sande,...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Three boats and marina catch fire on Lake Washington
Three boats caught fire at a Lake Washington marina late Sunday, temporarily stranding two people on a dock. The Seattle Fire Department said the fire happened near the Rainier Yacht Club on Seward Park Avenue South around 9:45 p.m.. In addition to the three boats, an overhead marina structure caught...
The Crime Blotter: Meat cleaver attack leaves Seattle man disfigured
Seattle Police say Sunday before 6:00 a.m., a suspect living in a boarding house wanted to borrow the victim’s car. The victim stated that the suspect was not licensed to drive. Later on, the suspect got into the victim’s room through an unlocked door and slashed the right side...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Tacoma quadruple homicide suspect stands trial after competency assessment
The 22-year-old man accused of gunning down four people in the alley behind a home in Tacoma’s Salishan neighborhood last year was found by a Pierce County judge Thursday to be competent to stand trial. Superior Court Judge James Orlando found Maleke Pate capable of understanding the nature of...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Coffee shop faces racist threats, Granite Falls man charged with hate crime
A new way to get around is coming to the Alderwood Mall area in Lynnwood this fall. The Everett Herald reports a new transit system is set to launch this fall from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Community Transit will have five vehicles and users will...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Lightning storms ignite 13 new wildfires in Eastern Washington
This week’s lightning storms ignited 13 new wildfires in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Spokesperson Robin DeMario told KIRO Newsradio about half are near Cle Elum, but not a threat to homes. Steep cliffs are helping stop the fires’ spread. Many of the fires have started in areas of...
Woman dead after stumbling onto tracks at Mount Baker Station
A woman died after being caught between the train and the platform at Mount Baker light rail station Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. Sound Transit Media Relations Supervisor John Gallagher said that the incident happened when the woman appeared to stumble and fall into the path of the train as it was slowing down to come into the station.
Seattle ambulance contractor pays $1.4M in fines
SEATTLE (AP) — The private ambulance contractor for the Seattle Fire Department paid nearly $1.4 million last year for violating the terms of its contract with Seattle and arriving late to calls. American Medical Response contracts with Seattle to provide basic life support ambulance services and transport low-acuity patients....
Video: Gunfire erupts around bar outside of T-Mobile Park
Seattle Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Occidental Ave. South and Edgar Martinez Dr, just outside of T-Mobile Park Saturday morning. Officers arrived within minutes, finding a 14-year-old girl shot in the leg. The victim had run from shots heard around Tony T’s Sports Lounge. The girl is in critical condition, according to a spokesperson with the Seattle Police Department.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Seattle City Light raises rates due to rising costs
Seattle City Light raises rates due to rising materials, labor costs. If you pay Seattle City Light for your electricity, expect a bigger bill next year. The public utility says it wants to charge every residential customer at least 5% more in 2023 and 2024. City Light says it needs...
Residents celebrate West Seattle Bridge reopening, but still much to do
The West Seattle Bridge is expected to reopen Sept. 18, but the Seattle Department of Transportation says there is a lot left to do and some potential hiccups that could get in the way. There is paving, sign installation, more carbon fiber wrapping, crack filling, and some concrete to pour.
Several units at West Seattle apartment complex evacuated after water main break
Six units at a West Seattle apartment complex were evacuated after a water main break on Friday evening. Seattle Public Utilities crews were called to the 2200 block of Southwest Holden Street to get the water main break under control. Some customers lost water pressure in the area. Chopper 7...
Mid-week heatwave forecast to envelop Western WA
Another period of warmer than average weather is on tap this week. Higher pressure aloft over the Rocky Mountain region, already producing hot dry weather there, is expected to bulge over the Pacific NW by mid-week. This weather feature is forecast to push temperatures back up into the 80s across much of the North Sound, and potentially above 90 degrees in even warmer locations such as the Cascade valleys.
Driver dies in Tacoma while being taken into police custody
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating after a driver died as authorities took them into custody in Tacoma on Tuesday night. According to Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler, at 7:39 p.m., a Washington State Patrol trooper tried to stop a red Ford truck in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.
Mayor signs bill package expanding abortion protections, access in Seattle
Seattle will soon be a sanctuary city for those seeking an abortion after one of several new laws signed as part of a package of bills by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell Monday, Aug. 15, in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in June overturning Roe v. Wade.
The Crime Blotter: Thieves rip off doors of Ballard post office with a truck and chains
A break-in happened at a post office in Ballard early Thursday, around 4:30 a.m. Police received a report of three men who attached a chain to the front doors of the post office and their pickup truck, ripping the doors off of the building. They then stole a self-service postage...
BA.5 wave on downturn in King County, but numbers still high
The local BA.5 surge is starting to look a little better. But health leaders say that does not mean it is time to relax COVID precautions. “Our COVID-19 BA.5 wave appears to have crested in King County,” said King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin at a briefing on Tuesday.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Gray whale spotted off Whidbey Island making rainbows
Gray whale spotted off Whidbey Island making rainbows. Boaters got quite a show just off the coast of Whidbey Island. CBS News picked up on this now-viral social media post of a gray whale coming up for air. The onlookers are so amazed because as the whale produced a rainbow...
Seattle’s police chief floats cutting back the number of officers at sporting events
The Seattle City Council has voted out of committee Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to hire roughly 500 Seattle Police officers over the next five years. In the meantime, the city has to figure out how to police a city that has roughly 400 fewer officers than it needs to fully staff its precincts.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Teacher shortage set to disrupt the oncoming school year
Teacher shortage set to disrupt the oncoming school year. As millions of kids get ready to return to school, the nationwide teacher shortage is growing. Teachers say low pay, pandemic stress, and politics are driving them away. A survey of the American Federation of Teachers finds 40% of its members...
