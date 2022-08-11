ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

MyNorthwest

Woman dead after stumbling onto tracks at Mount Baker Station

A woman died after being caught between the train and the platform at Mount Baker light rail station Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. Sound Transit Media Relations Supervisor John Gallagher said that the incident happened when the woman appeared to stumble and fall into the path of the train as it was slowing down to come into the station.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle ambulance contractor pays $1.4M in fines

SEATTLE (AP) — The private ambulance contractor for the Seattle Fire Department paid nearly $1.4 million last year for violating the terms of its contract with Seattle and arriving late to calls. American Medical Response contracts with Seattle to provide basic life support ambulance services and transport low-acuity patients....
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Video: Gunfire erupts around bar outside of T-Mobile Park

Seattle Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Occidental Ave. South and Edgar Martinez Dr, just outside of T-Mobile Park Saturday morning. Officers arrived within minutes, finding a 14-year-old girl shot in the leg. The victim had run from shots heard around Tony T’s Sports Lounge. The girl is in critical condition, according to a spokesperson with the Seattle Police Department.
MyNorthwest

Mid-week heatwave forecast to envelop Western WA

Another period of warmer than average weather is on tap this week. Higher pressure aloft over the Rocky Mountain region, already producing hot dry weather there, is expected to bulge over the Pacific NW by mid-week. This weather feature is forecast to push temperatures back up into the 80s across much of the North Sound, and potentially above 90 degrees in even warmer locations such as the Cascade valleys.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Driver dies in Tacoma while being taken into police custody

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating after a driver died as authorities took them into custody in Tacoma on Tuesday night. According to Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler, at 7:39 p.m., a Washington State Patrol trooper tried to stop a red Ford truck in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
