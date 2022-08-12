ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho State Journal

Reclaim Idaho visiting Idaho Falls and Pocatello this weekend to promote Quality Education Act

This weekend, organizers and volunteers with the non-partisan grassroots organization Reclaim Idaho will kick off their “Yes On 1” campaign in Eastern Idaho with an information session for local residents about the Quality Education Act, which will appear on the November ballot as Proposition 1. Meetings will be held at the following locations and times: Saturday at Russ Freeman Park in Idaho Falls from 10 a.m. to noon. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

2 appointed to Serve Idaho

Gov. Brad Little has appointed two new commissioners to Serve Idaho, which aims to impact volunteers and empower communities. April Durrant will fill the role of an individual with experience in promoting the involvement of older adults in service and volunteerism. An AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) alum, she currently works as a ...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Idaho Education
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
State
Nebraska State
kmvt

Idaho barley producers are feeling optimist this year

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Barley Producers are feeling optimistic this year, even though parts of the Gem State are still struggling with drought conditions. The USDA is estimating that this year’s barley crop could be one for the record books for producers. Rupert Farmer Mike Wilkins said...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

It’s been a rough year for berry picking in eastern Idaho, but it is improving

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Rally promotes unity in North Idaho

COEUR d’ALENE — About two dozen Kootenai County residents gathered on the steps of the courthouse Saturday to discuss political issues impacting Idahoans, as well as how to bring Idahoans together to find solutions. Among them was Cayden Stone, an 18-year-old Boise State University student from Coeur d’Alene....
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Alice
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Climbs onto List of Top 3 States Everyone Loves

It’s official. The secret is out. Everyone is looking our way, Idaho, and there’s no denying we’re growing rapidly. The Manual recently published a list called, “Where Should I Move? 3 States Everyone Loves (And 3 People Can’t Wait to Leave),” and let’s just say the results weren’t all that shocking — the gist is people hate California and are moving to Idaho and 2 other states — Florida and South Carolina.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Whacky Laws That Prove Wyoming is Like Idaho’s Crazy Aunt

C'mon, you know it's true. Every family has a crazy aunt! Let's call her "Aunt Shelly." Always the center of attention, Aunt Shelly is a free-spirited woman-child with a colorful reputation at the local watering hole. Her bleach-blonde perm is straight outta 1989, and so is her taste in music, men, and makeup. Even though she lives next door, she's the guest who shows up five hours early or five hours late, empty-handed with a hot but sketchy new boyfriend. Despite her wild ways and your wild disbelief, she's held down the same HR job on a cube farm for the last 18 years. And despite your best advice, Aunt Shelly does what Aunt Shelly wants. It's her world, and we're all just livin' in it. Auntie's motto was YOLO before it was cool, and it was more than likely seasoned with a dash of an illicit substance back in the day.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle

Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: Hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago. ...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Central Idaho’s Mackay Dam is an ‘accident waiting to happen,’ officials say

The over 100-year-old Mackay Dam in Idaho’s Custer County needs repairs and poses a risk to the town of Mackay just downstream and the Idaho National Laboratory about 30 miles further, according to the Idaho Department of Water Resources and the Environmental Defense Institute, an Idaho nonprofit focused on nuclear energy issues. Mackay Reservoir, owned […] The post Central Idaho’s Mackay Dam is an ‘accident waiting to happen,’ officials say appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CUSTER COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preschool Education#School Education
eastidahonews.com

Local teens missing since Tuesday found in Nevada

REXBURG – Two teens from Madison County reported missing on Tuesday have been found. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were located in Nevada. He was unable to provide further information. Jessica Cook, Addison’s mom, tells EastIdahoNews.com the...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Three Solutions That Could Fix Idaho’s Teacher Shortage

It’s no secret that Idaho has struggled with education. Idaho ranks dead last of all the states in student spending. If you ask any teacher, they’ll tell you at length that Idaho teachers are not paid enough when compared to their counterparts in other states. Add that to the fact that the overall job market is more competitive, it’s no surprise that Idaho is short on teachers in both the public and private sectors. This shortage is only expected to grow in the coming years, as more and more baby boomers retire from their teaching positions. We know what the problem is, so what might we do to fix it?
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho reservoir produces third record catch this summer

BRUNEAU – Well, it’s happened again!. C.J. Strike Reservoir in southwestern Idaho – typically known for abundant crappie and smallmouth bass – has once again produced an eye-popping state record fish. Although, this time it’s not a catfish. Greg and Angie Poulsen of Eagle Mountain,...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

U of I weed scientist researching herbicides for Idaho's budding hemp industry

A University of Idaho Extension weed scientist has some promising leads in trials evaluating potential herbicides for use in Idaho’s new hemp farming industry. Pamela Hutchinson, a potato cropping systems weed scientist at the U of I Aberdeen Research and Extension Center, and Chad Jackson, the facility’s operations manager, are among a small group of growers licensed to raise hemp in Idaho. This is the first season in which hemp production has been allowed in the state, and no herbicides are currently available to Idaho...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Man Ran Over after Hitting Deer with Motorcycle

MCCAMMON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho authorities say a Bancroft man was found dead Saturday after hitting a deer with his motorcycle and then was struck by another vehicle. According to Idaho State Police, the 58-year-old man was on a newer Harley Davidson motorcycle headed west on U.S. Highway 30 at around 11:55 p.m. when he struck a deer in the road and was thrown from the bike. The man was then struck by an unknown vehicle sometime after the collision with the deer. The man was dead when emergency crews arrived. Traffic was blocked for roughly three hours. ISP is asking anyone with information on the crash to come forward.
BANCROFT, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
873K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy