Idaho State

95.7 KEZJ

Three Solutions That Could Fix Idaho's Teacher Shortage

It’s no secret that Idaho has struggled with education. Idaho ranks dead last of all the states in student spending. If you ask any teacher, they’ll tell you at length that Idaho teachers are not paid enough when compared to their counterparts in other states. Add that to the fact that the overall job market is more competitive, it’s no surprise that Idaho is short on teachers in both the public and private sectors. This shortage is only expected to grow in the coming years, as more and more baby boomers retire from their teaching positions. We know what the problem is, so what might we do to fix it?
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

What Do You Think About Mandatory Tipping in Idaho?

We all know that living in the Treasure Valley isn’t easy. Don’t get me wrong, it’s absolutely worth it but I’m sure we can all agree that it’s expensive. While gas prices have come down a little bit, there is still the matter of rising housing costs, groceries becoming more expensive, and so many other financial factors I’m likely forgetting.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Man Ran Over after Hitting Deer with Motorcycle

MCCAMMON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho authorities say a Bancroft man was found dead Saturday after hitting a deer with his motorcycle and then was struck by another vehicle. According to Idaho State Police, the 58-year-old man was on a newer Harley Davidson motorcycle headed west on U.S. Highway 30 at around 11:55 p.m. when he struck a deer in the road and was thrown from the bike. The man was then struck by an unknown vehicle sometime after the collision with the deer. The man was dead when emergency crews arrived. Traffic was blocked for roughly three hours. ISP is asking anyone with information on the crash to come forward.
BANCROFT, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Man's Record Catfish a Rare Catch

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A record catch at a Southern Idaho reservoir turns out to be a rare one. Paul Newman and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game were stumped for a bit after the man had caught a record-size catfish at C.J. Strike Reservoir they originally thought was a channel catfish. After further examination of the photo, it turns out the fish was indeed a state record, but it was a blue catfish, a rare species in Idaho. Newman had been fishing for sturgeon on July 20, instead he hooked the massive catfish. He recorded the size and weight then released it before submitting the information and photo to Idaho Fish and Game. At first biologist determined the fish was a channel catfish from the picture and awarded the record to Newman. Officials say the two species are very similar and distinguishing the two apart is difficult without physical examination. Eventually it was confirmed to be a blue catfish and handed out the first ever state record for the species at 37 pounds. Idaho Fish and Game looked back into its stocking records because blue catfish are not native to Idaho and haven't been stocked in recent years; channel catfish, also a non-native species, are regularly stocked in the state from farms. Blue catfish haven't been stocked in Idaho waters since the mid-1980s. Idaho Fish and Game speculates that it is possible that some of the species might have escaped fish farms along the Snake River that raise them or some of them might of gotten mixed up with channel catfish at the farms used for stocking. The current record for catch and release channel catfish will remain at 32.9 pounds, also caught at C.J. Strike by Cody Kastner.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

85 Epic Pictures Of Idaho From Social Media In July

Idaho is beautiful and people capture that beauty every single day on their phones and cameras. Rather than have all those amazing pictures sitting unviewed on one person’s phone or camera memory card, the Outdoor Idaho Facebook page actively searches for the best photos taken in Idaho every month. Through their monthly ‘Iconic Idaho’ photo contest they are able to get glorious photo submissions from around the state. They just posted the winners from July and the pictures do not disappoint.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Shop Local in Southern Idaho in August and Win Epic Prizes

Local businesses in Southern Idaho are the heartbeat of our communities. Mom and pop shops and locally owned locations are scattered across the Magic Valley and while you should support local as often as possible, there’s an extra push happening right now in the Magic Valley. Shop local in August and you not only help your neighbors thrive but you could also win cool prizes.
GOODING COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Traffic Stop on U.S. 93 in Nevada Finds Guns, Drugs, and Cash

WELLS, Nevada (KLIX)-A traffic stop in Elko County resulted in multiple felony charges for a Washington man when multiple firearms, marijuana, and a large amount of cash were allegedly found during a search. According to the Nevada State Police, 24-year-old Triston Steinman is in the Elko County Jail on 38 counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, 38-counts of possession or transportation of a firearm without a serial number, 38 counts of manufacture or assemble of a firearm without a serial number, one count of possession of marijuana grater than an ounce, and one count of possession of marijauna with intent to sell.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
95.7 KEZJ

Why Gas Prices Dropping in Idaho Isn't as Good as You Think

Gas prices have been a popular topic in the year 2022. Gas prices spiked to the highest they have ever been, and many across America have made adjustments. Many regions thought they would never see gas go above five dollars in their lifetime, and it not only surpassed that but did so by a significant amount. Gas has slowly been coming back down, and while customers are excited to see the price decrease, it still has a long way to go before it lowers back down to pre-spike prices. The prices coming down is a good sign, but before you get too excited, it may not be as good as it seems.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Disrespectful Things Every Idahoan Does in Church

Church is a judgment-free zone. Every person who enters any church in Idaho should feel welcome and loved, but that doesn't mean anything goes inside those hallowed walls. Thou Shalt Not Judge Thy Neighbor For Being The Worst. It’s easy to get picky about all the things someone else is...
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Sen. Risch Names Rudy's Idaho Business of the Month

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A locally owned kitchen supply store serving the Magic Valley for more than two decades has been named Idaho Business of the Month by Idaho Sen. Jim Risch. On August 3, Sen. Risch chose Rudy's A Cook's Paradise August Business of the Month for its contribution to the community of Twin Falls which will be entered into the Congressional Record in the Senate. The 118 year-old building Rudy's is in used to be a former hardware store owned by the family and was transformed in 2002 by Tom and Megan Ashenbrener into a home kitchen supply store. According to Sen. Rish's office, it is the longest continuously running retail stores in Twin Falls.“Congratulations to Rudy’s A Cook’s Paradise and its employees on being the Idaho Small Business of the Month for August 2022,” Risch continued. “You make our great state proud, and I look forward to your continued growth and success.” Rudy's also has a large selection of beer and wine plus culinary classes.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Why Idaho's Youth May Be At Risk More Than Other States

Our kids and the children in this town are the future. It is our job to help raise them right and prepare them for adulthood, the changing world around them, and what is to come later in life for them. That is easier said than done. Some children are presented with better opportunities than others, while some struggle to get through life day-to-day. Being young is tough and challenging, but some have it way harder than others. While many worry about grades, sports, and dating, others worry about real-life issues that will affect who they become. Some of the youth in Idaho are more at-risk than others, but when compared to other states, how much at-risk is the youth here?
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Why People are Not Receiving the Best Healthcare in Idaho

Finding affordable healthcare these days isn't easy. We all need it, but paying for it and getting the best service is difficult. With the weather in Idaho, you are likely to get sick. If that doesn't send you to the doctors, then at some point you will likely sprain an ankle, fall, and find yourself hurt when camping, hiking, hunting, fishing, or doing one of the many activities in Idaho. It is inevitable to not get hurt at some point with spending so much time outdoors. If an incident does happen, you need good healthcare, but are you prepared? Compared to other states, how does Idaho's healthcare compare to others?
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

What Would You Do? Losing an Item You Bought in the Magic Valley

What would you do? What would you do if you went to the grocery store, bought an item, got home, and realized you forgot it? Do you go back and get it? Do you just chalk up the loss and let it go? Do you go buy the same item at a closer store? Do you call the store and see if it is still there? Do you get on Facebook and rant about it? There are multiple options and all of us have been in this situation or will be at some point in time but what do you do when it happens to you?
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Tales From Idaho's Most Unusual Gas Station

This was my first experience in Idaho. I bought gas in Utah after leaving Wyoming. It was a blustery day in winter and my Jeep was packed with some furnishings, dishes, and clothes. I wasn’t getting great mileage and having earlier almost run out of gas, I needed to find a pump and fast. I got off the highway in Sublett and found a station where some animals are penned alongside the building.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

